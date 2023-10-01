Fife bungalow in amazing countryside setting on the market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fife bungalow in amazing countryside setting on the market

The property at Grange of Lindores is beautifully decorated for modern family living.

By Neil Henderson
An aerial view of the bungalow.
The Paddocks. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

A Fife bungalow in an amazing countryside setting has gone on the market.

The Paddocks, situated at Grange of Lindores, near Newburgh, boasts stunning views from all angles of the surrounding fields and hills.

The property is beautifully decorated with splashes of colour throughout – and offers the perfect space for modern family living.

The living room
A view of the living room. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
An alternative view of the living room
An alternative view of the living room. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents.
Extra living space can be found in the conservatory. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

The master bedroom of the house comes with a dressing room, fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room.

The property comes with three further double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a WC.

The generous lounge benefits from an integrated log burner.

The family bathroom
The Paddocks’ family bathroom. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The master bedroom
The master bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents.
The property has three double bedrooms. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

Doors lead to a south-west-facing sun room, offering more of those breathtaking views, which opens out onto a large patio.

The bungalow also boasts an open dining area and kitchen as well as a spacious utility room.

Large doors in the kitchen also open out to the garden and flood the room with natural light.

The kitchen
The kitchen features an island. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
The dining area.
An open dining area inside the property. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Views from the property.
Stunning views from the property. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents
Views from the garden.
Breathtaking views can be seen from the garden too. Image: Lawrie Estate Agents

The house sits on a raised plot with enclosed gardens that wrap around the bungalow, with a path leading down to a large lower level with lawn, and areas that benefit from sun at all times of the day.

There is also a double garage, ample off-road parking and CCTV and an alarm for added security.

Lawrie Estate Agents is marketing the property for offers over £425,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a house that is nestled between two holes of a historic golf course is up for sale.

Conversation