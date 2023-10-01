Fife bungalow in amazing countryside setting on the market

A Fife bungalow in an amazing countryside setting has gone on the market.

The Paddocks, situated at Grange of Lindores, near Newburgh, boasts stunning views from all angles of the surrounding fields and hills.

The property is beautifully decorated with splashes of colour throughout – and offers the perfect space for modern family living.

The master bedroom of the house comes with a dressing room, fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room.

The property comes with three further double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a WC.

The generous lounge benefits from an integrated log burner.

Doors lead to a south-west-facing sun room, offering more of those breathtaking views, which opens out onto a large patio.

The bungalow also boasts an open dining area and kitchen as well as a spacious utility room.

Large doors in the kitchen also open out to the garden and flood the room with natural light.

The house sits on a raised plot with enclosed gardens that wrap around the bungalow, with a path leading down to a large lower level with lawn, and areas that benefit from sun at all times of the day.

There is also a double garage, ample off-road parking and CCTV and an alarm for added security.

Lawrie Estate Agents is marketing the property for offers over £425,000.

