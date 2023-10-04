Could your house be Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Could your house be Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year?

BBC Scotland is appealing for home owners in Tayside and Fife to take part in a festive edition of the popular property show.

By Jack McKeown
Perthshire cottage Easter Shian was crowned Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 2022. Image: BBC Scotland.
Perthshire cottage Easter Shian was crowned Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year 2022. Image: BBC Scotland.

Are you living in Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year?

The popular BBC show is back for a special seasonal edition. Its producers are looking for the finest festive homes to showcase the season of goodwill.

The show’s three judges, architect Danny Campbell and interior designers Banjo Beale and Anna Campbell-Jones, will be scouring the country looking for homes that bring light into the darkest months.

Whether you deck the halls with boughs of holly, rock around the Christmas tree, or jingle all the way, it’s the season to be jolly decorative.

Perthshire winner

Last year saw a cottage in Perthshire crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Easter Shian is in Glen Quaich, midway between Crieff, Dunkeld and Aberfeldy. It’s owned by Debbie Halls-Evans and her husband Dave.

They were overjoyed that their cottage won the Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year title.

Easter Shian managed to be festive without being gaudy. Image: BBC Scotland.

“We were just delighted,” she said. “Our style is quite different so we weren’t sure how it would go down with the judges.

“We had friends, family and the local community round for a watch party when the show was broadcast. It went on until around 1.30am.”

Houses in Glenrothes and Bridge of Allan were among other local properties featured in last year’s show.

Local festive homes

Coul House dates from 1875 and was one of the first homes in Glenrothes. The three storey property gets decorated up to its eyeballs every festive season.

Clare Ansell lives there with her husband Dean and their son Fraser. She said: “We’re always the first house on the street to have our Christmas decorations up, much to Dean’s disgust. “I put them up as soon as you’re really allowed to, usually around the end of November.”

Coul House has decorations everywhere. Image: BBC Scotland.
Coneypark House is in Bridge of Allan and featured in last year’s edition of the show. Image: BBC Scotland.

Meanwhile, Coneypark House is a former coach house in Bridge of Allan. Originally built in the 1860s it was remodelled by Kim and Ivan Clingan.

They entered last year’s Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year after spotting a Facebook advert for the show.

By remarkable coincidence, last year’s show was broadcast on the birthdays of the couple’s two daughters, which made watching an extra special experience.

How to take part

Now the production company behind the hit show are looking for homes to feature in this season’s Christmas special.

It doesn’t matter if your home is a flat or a farmhouse, a cottage or a castle, a maisonette or a mansion. As long as you’re crazy about Christmas they want to hear from you.

Last year’s judges Banjo Beale, Anna Campbell-Jones and Michael Angus. Image: BBC Scotland.

Judge Anna Campbell-Jones said: ““I am so excited to explore the Christmas delights Scotland’s homeowners have to offer us this year.

“I know I always get inspiration for my own home! I can’t think of a better way to get into the Christmas mood than to be welcomed into these amazing festive homes.”

 

If you’d like to take part in Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year, contact the show’s producers at scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk

The deadline for entry is October 14 and filming will take place towards the end of November.

 

More from Property

The sea views from the house in Lower Largo which is for sale
For sale: £310k Fife home with stunning views across the Firth of Forth
A tastefully done up home in Downfield was TSPC's most popular property. Image: TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most-viewed properties in September
The inside of the Shieling at Carlungie. Image: Verdala.
3 Angus farm cottages converted into show-stopping homes
24 Mid Shore in St Monans, East Neuk, Fife
Cosy cottage overlooking picturesque Fife harbour up for sale
Pauline Connolly and Linda Easton outside their Perthshire guesthouse
Lovingly renovated Perthshire Victorian guesthouse that has been operating for 100 years goes on…
An aerial view of the bungalow.
Fife bungalow in amazing countryside setting on the market
The heated pool at Slade House in Angus
Angus home with heated swimming pool in garden going to auction
Katie Barker (middle) with brother Kevin and sister-in-law Lucy outside the Montrose house being put up for raffle in the competition
Montrose woman raffling off £250k house in £5 competition
House in between two holes at Leven Links golf course for sale
Family home is nestled between two holes on historic Fife golf course
The Park Bar pub and above flat is up for sale
Chance to snap up Brechin pub and 3-bed flat for combined £175k

Conversation