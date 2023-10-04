Could your house be Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year?

Are you living in Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year?

The popular BBC show is back for a special seasonal edition. Its producers are looking for the finest festive homes to showcase the season of goodwill.

The show’s three judges, architect Danny Campbell and interior designers Banjo Beale and Anna Campbell-Jones, will be scouring the country looking for homes that bring light into the darkest months.

Whether you deck the halls with boughs of holly, rock around the Christmas tree, or jingle all the way, it’s the season to be jolly decorative.

Perthshire winner

Last year saw a cottage in Perthshire crowned Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year.

Easter Shian is in Glen Quaich, midway between Crieff, Dunkeld and Aberfeldy. It’s owned by Debbie Halls-Evans and her husband Dave.

They were overjoyed that their cottage won the Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year title.

“We were just delighted,” she said. “Our style is quite different so we weren’t sure how it would go down with the judges.

“We had friends, family and the local community round for a watch party when the show was broadcast. It went on until around 1.30am.”

Houses in Glenrothes and Bridge of Allan were among other local properties featured in last year’s show.

Local festive homes

Coul House dates from 1875 and was one of the first homes in Glenrothes. The three storey property gets decorated up to its eyeballs every festive season.

Clare Ansell lives there with her husband Dean and their son Fraser. She said: “We’re always the first house on the street to have our Christmas decorations up, much to Dean’s disgust. “I put them up as soon as you’re really allowed to, usually around the end of November.”

Meanwhile, Coneypark House is a former coach house in Bridge of Allan. Originally built in the 1860s it was remodelled by Kim and Ivan Clingan.

They entered last year’s Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year after spotting a Facebook advert for the show.

By remarkable coincidence, last year’s show was broadcast on the birthdays of the couple’s two daughters, which made watching an extra special experience.

How to take part

Now the production company behind the hit show are looking for homes to feature in this season’s Christmas special.

It doesn’t matter if your home is a flat or a farmhouse, a cottage or a castle, a maisonette or a mansion. As long as you’re crazy about Christmas they want to hear from you.

Judge Anna Campbell-Jones said: ““I am so excited to explore the Christmas delights Scotland’s homeowners have to offer us this year.

“I know I always get inspiration for my own home! I can’t think of a better way to get into the Christmas mood than to be welcomed into these amazing festive homes.”

If you’d like to take part in Scotland’s Christmas Home of the Year, contact the show’s producers at scotlandshomes@iwcmedia.co.uk

The deadline for entry is October 14 and filming will take place towards the end of November.