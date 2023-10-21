Amazing £545k home on the shores of Loch Tummel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Amazing £545k home on the shores of Loch Tummel

Slievemore is a beautiful four bedroom home on the southern bank of Loch Tummel. The house has its own jetty to launch a boat or a kayak from.

By Jack McKeown
Slievemore sits on the shore of Loch Tummel. Image: Savills.
Slievemore sits on the shore of Loch Tummel. Image: Savills.

The drive to Slievemore must be one of the most beautiful in Scotland – and there is no finer time to do it than in mid-October.

From Pitlochry the single track road hugs Loch Tummel. On a still and sunny day the surface of the loch is like a mirror. The blue sky and the auburn glory of the autumnal trees on the far bank are reflected in its surface.

The Perthshire mountains frame the horizon and on the wooded northern side of the loch the occasional castle or Victorian hunting lodge peeps out between gaps in the trees.

Slievemore enjoys Loch Tummel views from almost every room. Image: Savills.

Just shy of nine miles of this glorious road deposits me at the doorstep of Slievemore.

From the roadside it’s fairly unobtrusive. There’s a cedar shingle clad exterior and a parking area.

Only when I step inside and see the view do I realise just how special the house is. It sits right on the shore of the loch and enjoys an outstanding vista from almost every room.

Falling in love

For the past eight years its owners have been Lesley and Jim Singers. The couple are only the fourth owners of Slievemore since it was built around 1960.

“I went to see it and instantly fell in love with the place,” Lesley says. “Jim was away with work at the time but I put in an offer knowing that as soon as he saw the house he’d love it too.”

The living room looks out across the water. Image: Savills.
A wood burner keeps the house cosy. Image: Savills.

When I visit, the woodburner in Slievemore’s living room is blazing and it’s toasty. Although it’s sunny outside it’s also a crisp and cold October afternoon. I can imagine how good it must feel to come into such a warm home after a morning tramping the hills or kayaking across the loch.

The views are sensational. Image: Savills.

Lesley and Jim carried out a major refurbishment and overhaul after they bought Slievemore. “We renewed the kitchen and both of the bathrooms and replaced the old heating system,” she says.

“The view was obscured by trees and we cut quite a few back so we could see the loch. We also added more windows to the living room to capture the views.”

Completely refurbished

The result is a waterside home with a contemporary and luxurious interior. The living room has full height windows running along two walls, framing the vista outside, and patio doors to the garden.

The main bedroom is on the ground floor and also has superb views across the loch. A second ground floor bedroom looks onto the woodland to the rear of the house. A family shower room is also at ground level.

The patio is a sheltered outside spot. Image: Savills.

A few stairs lead to the upper level where there are two more double bedrooms and another bathroom. The bathroom is sumptuously appointed, with luxury tiles and a deep copper bathtub.

“When people stay here I want the experience to be as special as possible,” Lesley explains. “That’s why we put in things like the copper bathtub instead of a boring normal bath.”

The bathrooms have been done to a high standard. Image: Savills.

On the lower ground floor is a large L-shaped lounge that is currently set up as a games room. It has a wall mounted television, a snooker table and some comfortable chairs. “You can easily have two families or four couples staying here so you need more than one living space so people can split into smaller groups,” Lesley says.

The lounge/games room is on the lower level. Image: Savills.

A large west facing window ensures the lower level lounge is not short changed when it comes to the views either. “When the sun sets it shoots right into the room and fills it with lovely golden hour light,” Lesley continues.

Waterside gardens

Slievemore’s grounds extend to just over four-fifths of an acre and include a 30 metre stretch of loch frontage.

The upper level is laid to lawn and there is woodland on either side of the garden. There are two garages and a large log shed.

Lesley Singers on the pier with a superb view of Loch Tummel. Image: Jack McKeown.
Lesley’s grandchildren enjoying Loch Tummel. Image: Lesley Singers.

“We’re one of only seven houses in this postcode so it’s really quiet and secluded here,” Lesley says.

Down by the water’s edge is a jetty which the couple installed as part of their renovation works. Two of Lesley’s granddaughters and their father are setting out on paddleboards. Within 10 minutes they’re almost at the far side of the loch. Lesley’s daughter Jenny is on the shingle beach cooking sausages on a bbq ready for their return.

Slievemore includes 30 metres of loch frontage. Image: Savills.

“The older one is nine and has been kayaking and paddleboarding here since she was three,” Lesley explains. She points to a promontory perhaps quarter of a mile down the loch, where one tree juts above the others.

“That’s the magic faraway tree,” she smiles. “When the girls were really little we would paddle them to the magic faraway tree and back again. We still call it that even now they’re older.”

Holiday home

Lesley and Jim live in Birnam and have operated Slievemore as a holiday let since they bought it. “We had to do that to make enough money to pay for the upgrades to the house,” Lesley explains. “I do the cleaning, my daughter Jenny does the books and Jim does the garden. We all team up to split and stack firewood.

“People love coming to stay here and we’ve got all five star reviews on Airbnb. A couple held their wedding in the garden. Another couple who stayed have come to view it and are keen to buy it.”

The house is in a very special location. Image: Savills.
The jetty gives easy access to the loch. Image: Savills.

Although it has been an investment for the couple it has always been a retreat for the family as well. “We always book lots of time for ourselves here each year,” Lesley continues. “It’s a fantastic place for the family to get together.”

After eight years Lesley, 56, and Jim, 68, have reluctantly decided to put Slievemore on the market. “We have three daughers, one son and three grandchildren,” Lesley says. “One of our daughters is in Australia.

“We’ve reached the stage when it’s time to let the house go to a new owner. We want to do a bit of travelling, spend more time hillwalking and getting out on our e-bikes, and be able to visit all the beautiful places around here that we’ve recommended to our guests.

“Of course if whoever buys it continues to run it as a holiday home we’ll be booking at least one week every year.”

 

Slievemore, Loch Tummel is on sale with Savills for offers over £545,000.

Conversation