Six-bedroom Perthshire home on the market for just £250k

A six-bedroom family home in a scenic Perthshire village is on the market for offers over £249,950.

Spacious Burnbank House in Guildtown has picturesque views across the countryside.

While in need of renovation, the home on Main Road offers three floors of generous living space.

However, the property is being sold in its present condition with no warranty offered to potential buyers.

On the ground floor, the house has a reception hall, large dining and kitchen area and a bright front-facing lounge.

There is also a double bedroom, one of six, and a bathroom.

Upstairs there are four more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large walk-in cupboard for storage.

The second floor has a spacious master en-suite with a separate shower and free-standing bath.

This room has stunning views across the Guildtown‘s rural setting.

The property is being marketed by Simple Approach Estate Agents, who say “viewing is

essential to appreciate this wonderful property”.

Any intending purchasers will be required to accept Burnbank House’s current condition.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a four-bedroom home on the banks of the River Tay has been put on the market.