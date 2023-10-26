Property Six-bedroom Perthshire home on the market for just £250k Burnbank House in Guildtown has picturesque views across the countryside. By Ellidh Aitken October 26 2023, 1.05pm Share Six-bedroom Perthshire home on the market for just £250k Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4793945/six-bedroom-perthshire-home-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Six-bedroom Burnbank House is on the market for just £250k. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents A six-bedroom family home in a scenic Perthshire village is on the market for offers over £249,950. Spacious Burnbank House in Guildtown has picturesque views across the countryside. While in need of renovation, the home on Main Road offers three floors of generous living space. However, the property is being sold in its present condition with no warranty offered to potential buyers. The home has traditional features. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Downstairs there is a large dining and kitchen area. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The property is in need of renovation. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The lounge is bright and front-facing. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents On the ground floor, the house has a reception hall, large dining and kitchen area and a bright front-facing lounge. There is also a double bedroom, one of six, and a bathroom. Upstairs there are four more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large walk-in cupboard for storage. The home has six bedrooms. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents There are four bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The property is being sold in its current condition. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The second floor has a spacious master en-suite with a separate shower and free-standing bath. This room has stunning views across the Guildtown‘s rural setting. The property is being marketed by Simple Approach Estate Agents, who say “viewing is essential to appreciate this wonderful property”. Upstairs there is a large master en suite. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The second floor has views across the countryside. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents The master bedroom has a large en suite bathroom. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents Any intending purchasers will be required to accept Burnbank House’s current condition. Elsewhere in Perthshire, a four-bedroom home on the banks of the River Tay has been put on the market.
