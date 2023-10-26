Six-bedroom Perthshire home on the market for just £250k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Six-bedroom Perthshire home on the market for just £250k

Burnbank House in Guildtown has picturesque views across the countryside.

By Ellidh Aitken
The six-bedroom Burnbank House in Guildtown is on the market for just £250k.
Six-bedroom Burnbank House is on the market for just £250k. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents

A six-bedroom family home in a scenic Perthshire village is on the market for offers over £249,950.

Spacious Burnbank House in Guildtown has picturesque views across the countryside.

While in need of renovation, the home on Main Road offers three floors of generous living space.

However, the property is being sold in its present condition with no warranty offered to potential buyers.

The home has traditional features. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
Downstairs there is a large dining and kitchen area. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The property is in need of renovation. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The lounge is bright and front-facing. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents

On the ground floor, the house has a reception hall, large dining and kitchen area and a bright front-facing lounge.

There is also a double bedroom, one of six, and a bathroom.

Upstairs there are four more bedrooms, a family bathroom and a large walk-in cupboard for storage.

The home has six bedrooms. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
There are four bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The property is being sold in its current condition. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents

The second floor has a spacious master en-suite with a separate shower and free-standing bath.

This room has stunning views across the Guildtown‘s rural setting.

The property is being marketed by Simple Approach Estate Agents, who say “viewing is
essential to appreciate this wonderful property”.

Upstairs there is a large master en suite. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The second floor has views across the countryside. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents
The master bedroom has a large en suite bathroom. Image: Simple Approach Estate Agents

Any intending purchasers will be required to accept Burnbank House’s current condition.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a four-bedroom home on the banks of the River Tay has been put on the market.

More from Property

Fife home with sea views for under £300k
Fife home with sea at bottom of garden now available for less than £300k
2
The house is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Four-bedroom Perth house on banks of Tay for sale
The former Sinatra's bar is now apartments. Image: Your Move
Apartment inside former Sinatra's bar in Dundee up for sale
Slievemore sits on the shore of Loch Tummel. Image: Savills.
Amazing £545k home on the shores of Loch Tummel
This Angus reservoir contains a pumphouse with permission to be converted into a home. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee
Rainbow Cottage is in derelict condition. Image: Rollos.
Detached house two miles from St Andrews on sale for just £95k - but…
The Dalgety Bay apartment has amazing views over the Firth of Forth and iconic bridges.
Fife apartment with breathtaking views of Forth bridges up for sale
front view of 91 Pitkerro Road in Dundee.
Chance to own 5-bedroom Dundee home for less than £300k
Gerard Hall in Monifieth is on sale for £150,000. Image: Graham & Sibbald.
Prominent Monifieth hall on sale for £150k
Windymill Cottage comes with a stone barn and sits on the Fithie Burn. Image: Yopa.
Traditional cottage, home office and stone mill building next to stream and near Dundee…

Conversation