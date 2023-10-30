Huge £450k Angus villa has sauna, balcony and 4 bathrooms

A huge Angus villa with a sauna, balcony and four bathrooms has gone up for sale.

Pine Glade is situated at Letham Grange, on the outskirts of Arbroath, and is surrounded by woodland.

Although there is scope for modernisation, the four-bedroom house is perfect for family living, with several areas for relaxing and socialising.

The ground floor features one of the bedrooms, a shower room, a sauna, a lounge, a dining room, a separate kitchen/diner and a utility room.

The lounge boasts triple-aspect windows and patio doors.

The stairs led directly into a large first-floor sitting room, complete with wood panelling on the ceiling and walls, with the windows letting in plenty of natural light.

This sprawling level also leads to three further bedrooms, all of which have direct access to bathrooms and one of which comes with a study/nursery attached.

The master bedroom also has access to a beautiful balcony, which overlooks the lawn and trees that surround the house.

Outside there is plenty of garden to enjoy and ample room for parking.

There is also a double garage built into the property.

Pine Glade is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £450,000.

