Huge £450k Angus villa has sauna, balcony and 4 bathrooms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Huge £450k Angus villa has sauna, balcony and 4 bathrooms

Pine Glade is situated at Letham Grange, on the outskirts of Arbroath.

By Ben MacDonald
The Letham Grange house is up for sale
Pine Glade at Letham Grange. Image: Yopa

A huge Angus villa with a sauna, balcony and four bathrooms has gone up for sale.

Pine Glade is situated at Letham Grange, on the outskirts of Arbroath, and is surrounded by woodland.

Although there is scope for modernisation, the four-bedroom house is perfect for family living, with several areas for relaxing and socialising.

The ground floor features one of the bedrooms, a shower room, a sauna, a lounge, a dining room, a separate kitchen/diner and a utility room.

The lounge boasts triple-aspect windows and patio doors.

The ground-floor bedroom. Image: Yopa
The bright bedroom. Image: Yopa
The ground-floor shower room. Image: Yopa
A sauna is attached to the shower room. Image: Yopa
The spacious kitchen/diner. Image: Yopa
The house has a separate dining room. Image: Yopa
The lounge with triple-aspect windows. Image: Yopa
The living room features a fireplace. Image: Yopa
There are also areas to relax in the hallway. Image: Yopa

The stairs led directly into a large first-floor sitting room, complete with wood panelling on the ceiling and walls, with the windows letting in plenty of natural light.

This sprawling level also leads to three further bedrooms, all of which have direct access to bathrooms and one of which comes with a study/nursery attached.

The master bedroom also has access to a beautiful balcony, which overlooks the lawn and trees that surround the house.

The stairs lead to another large seating area. Image: Yopa
The upstairs features lots of wood panelling. Image: Yopa
There are several areas for relaxing. Image: Yopa
The main bedroom has access to a balcony. Image: Yopa
The bedroom overlooks the woodland outside. Image: Yopa
The beautiful outlook from the balcony. Image: Yopa
Another of the spacious bedrooms. Image Yopa
An en-suite bathroom. Image: Yopa
The fourth bedroom has access to a nursery/craft room. Image: Yopa
A modern bathroom upstairs featuring whirlpool bath. Image: Yopa
The house comes with a large garden. Image: Yopa
There is plenty of room for parking. Image: Yopa

Outside there is plenty of garden to enjoy and ample room for parking.

There is also a double garage built into the property.

Pine Glade is being marketed by Yopa for offers over £450,000.

Elsewhere in Arbroath, a house across the road from Arbroath FC’s Gayfield Park stadium is for sale. 

More from Property

The Kirkcaldy home features a bar/games room. Image: Bell Ingram
Inside incredible 4-storey Kirkcaldy home with games room and balcony overlooking the Forth
Silverwood, near Milnathort.
Beautiful timber-clad house near Kinross has living roof and was built almost entirely by…
The six-bedroom Burnbank House in Guildtown is on the market for just £250k.
Six-bedroom Perthshire home on the market for just £250k
Fife home with sea views for under £300k
Fife home with sea at bottom of garden now available for less than £300k
2
The house is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Premier Properties Perth
Four-bedroom Perth house on banks of Tay for sale
The former Sinatra's bar is now apartments. Image: Your Move
Apartment inside former Sinatra's bar in Dundee up for sale
Slievemore sits on the shore of Loch Tummel. Image: Savills.
Amazing £545k home on the shores of Loch Tummel
This Angus reservoir contains a pumphouse with permission to be converted into a home. Image: Zoopla.
5 of the best project properties in Fife, Angus and Dundee
Rainbow Cottage is in derelict condition. Image: Rollos.
Detached house two miles from St Andrews on sale for just £95k - but…
The Dalgety Bay apartment has amazing views over the Firth of Forth and iconic bridges.
Fife apartment with breathtaking views of Forth bridges up for sale

Conversation