The Walled Garden: Inside beautiful Fife countryside home on the market for £650k

The property comes with a little over four acres of land.

By Andrew Robson
The Walled Garden, Carpow.
The Walled Garden, Carpow. Image: Savills.

A beautiful countryside home in Fife has come to market for £650,000.

The Walled Garden in Carpow, between Newburgh and Abernethy, is a characterful property built by Perthshire-based Murdoch Architects in 1999.

The four-bed home boasts just over four acres of land and is designed to make the most of the peaceful setting.

The Walled Garden Carpow
A long long drive leads to the property. Image: Savills
The countryside home with a large garden in Fife
The home was built in 1999. Image: Savills

The dining room and the open-plan kitchen area are situated at the centre of the house – both with doors leading to the garden terrace.

Similarly, the sitting room has double doors onto a pretty veranda.

While the decor may be dated, large windows on both sides allow plenty of natural light and the central fireplace creates a warming focal point.

The sitting room of the Fife countryside property
The sitting room boats windows on both sides. Image: Savills
The kitchen has access to the garden.
The kitchen has access to the garden. Image: Savills
The second family room in the Walled Garden house
The second family room in the property. Image: Savills
A wooden staircase leads to the second flood of countryside house.
A wooden staircase leads to the second flood. Image: Savills.

There are also two bedrooms on the ground floor as well as a utility room and a separate bathroom.

On the first floor, a bright galleried landing leads to the main bedroom which has walk-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

There is one further bedroom on the first floor.

The master bedroom at The Walled Garden.
The master bedroom at The Walled Garden. Image: Savills
The property has four bedrooms in total
The property has four bedrooms in total. Image: Savills.
One of the single bedrooms in countryside Fife home
One of the single bedrooms. Image: Savills
The master features an en-suite bathroom in Fife countryside home near Carpow
The master features an en-suite bathroom. Image: Savills.
There is a downstairs family bathroom.
There is a downstairs family bathroom. Image Savills.

Accessed from the utility room is a double garage and workshop, which open directly onto the garden.

The large garden also boasts two timber garden sheds and a greenhouse.

Outside of the walled garden that the property takes its name from, there is a further 2.62 acres of grass and woodland included with the property.

Fife countryside home Carpow
The house has a large double garage. Image: Savills
Large timber garden sheds sit to the rear of the house Fife home
Large timber garden sheds sit to the rear of the house. Image: Savills
Large garden at the Carpow property.
Large garden at the Carpow property. Image: Savills.
Fife countryside home Carpow
A view of the property from above. Image: Savills

Savills is marketing the Carpow house for offers over £650,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a five-bedroom home with views over the River Tay towards Dundee has gone on the market.

And a stunning house located below the iconic Forth Bridge is up for sale for offers over £810,000.

Conversation