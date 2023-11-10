The Walled Garden: Inside beautiful Fife countryside home on the market for £650k

A beautiful countryside home in Fife has come to market for £650,000.

The Walled Garden in Carpow, between Newburgh and Abernethy, is a characterful property built by Perthshire-based Murdoch Architects in 1999.

The four-bed home boasts just over four acres of land and is designed to make the most of the peaceful setting.

The dining room and the open-plan kitchen area are situated at the centre of the house – both with doors leading to the garden terrace.

Similarly, the sitting room has double doors onto a pretty veranda.

While the decor may be dated, large windows on both sides allow plenty of natural light and the central fireplace creates a warming focal point.

There are also two bedrooms on the ground floor as well as a utility room and a separate bathroom.

On the first floor, a bright galleried landing leads to the main bedroom which has walk-in wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

There is one further bedroom on the first floor.

Accessed from the utility room is a double garage and workshop, which open directly onto the garden.

The large garden also boasts two timber garden sheds and a greenhouse.

Outside of the walled garden that the property takes its name from, there is a further 2.62 acres of grass and woodland included with the property.

Savills is marketing the Carpow house for offers over £650,000.

