Wonderful £1.2m Perthshire smallholding has main house, outbuildings, holiday chalets and 70 acres of land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Wonderful £1.2m Perthshire smallholding has main house, outbuildings, holiday chalets and 70 acres of land

On the outskirts of Kirkmichael, Boreland Farm is the perfect lifestyle property.

By Jack McKeown
The house at Boreland Farm.
Boreland Farm comes with 70 acres of land. Image: Galbraith.

A large, nicely modernised main house. Numerous barns and outbuildings. Two holiday let units. And around 70 acres of fields and woodlands.

Boreland Farm is its own little slice of Perthshire paradise. It sits on the outskirts of the pretty village of Kirkmichael, at the top of a short farm track.

When Mike and Donna Aitken bought the farm in 2008 it was in a very dilapidated state. “The old man before us was in there from 1947 until he died,” Mike explains. “Latterly he wasn’t able to keep up with the maintenance and it had started to crumble around him.

Boreland Farm in Perthshire.
Boreland Farm is surrounded by beautiful Perthshire countryside. Image: Galbraith.

“When we had the gable end off to do the extension I drove my digger right into what’s now the living room and scooped everything out.”

Originally from Fife, Mike will be known to 4×4 enthusiasts for running the specialist Land Rover centre, originally in Ceres and now run from Ladybank by his former apprentice Ian Sim.

He and Donna moved to Perthshire in 2008, drawn by the opportunity to create something out of a rundown property with lots of outbuildings and land.

Renovating Boreland Farm

“Mike loves a project,” Donna says. “Even by his standards this was a big one though and at times it felt like we’d bitten off more than we could chew. It took us around four years of working weekends on the place before it was done.”

The couple stripped out the main house, added an extension on the gable end, and thoroughly modernised it.

The extension at Boreland Farm.
The owners added an extension on the gable end. Image: Galbraith.

They initially installed an air source heat pump but found the running costs too expensive. “It was costing us £3,000 a month in electricity,” Mike said. “To heat the house it needed to be on all the time.

“We took it out and replaced it with a biomass boiler. It runs on logs and we’ve got an endless supply of those from our woodland. It takes me a fair bit of time to process the timber but we’ve never had to pay for wood and we get RHI (Renewable Heat Incentive) payments as well.”

The main house retains a traditional exterior but has been completely modernised. Image: Galbraith.

When they had the house opened up Mike found a surprise hidden in the walls. “There was a whisky bottle from the early 1970s in there. There was a note inside that said ‘nothing left but the smell.’ I added my own note and put it back inside the wall.”

Exploring inside Boreland

Stepping into Boreland’s main house, I’m greeted by Bertie, the couple’s adorable two-year old flat coated retriever.

The ground floor contains a fantastic open plan living space. This seamlessly flows from a kitchen at one end, through a dining area and into a sitting room. This last section is in the extension added by the couple and has superb views across the Perthshire hills from its large bank of windows.

The open plan living area.
The house has a lovely open plan living area. Image: Galbraith.

“When we bought the house it was in this great setting but not many of the windows had views,” Mike explains.

“That’s part of the reason we planned this extension. Even then all we would have seen was the end of a shed. We got permission to knock down the last 10 metres of the shed to clear the views and we reused the stone to build the extension.”

The living room enjoys views to the Perthshire hills. Image: Galbraith.

It’s a lovely place to relax. A wood burning stove casts a cheery glow during the colder months, although the house is so well insulated it soon gets too hot with it blazing away.

The ground floor has a utility room, a boot room and a WC. There is also a ground floor bedroom with an adjacent bathroom.

The master bedroom also enjoys excellent views. Image: Galbraith.

The couple removed a dangerously steep staircase that wouldn’t meet today’s building regulations. They replaced it with a modern stair that leads up to a bright landing that’s big enough to be used as a home office.

The upper floor has three bedrooms and a family bathroom. The superb master bedroom has an en suite shower room and a triangular wall of glass to capture the views.

Outbuildings and holiday chalets

Boreland Farm comes with two holiday units. Boreland Holiday Chalet is a two bedroom timber lodge with a private garden.

Meanwhile, Boreland Holiday Pod is recently built. It has an open plan living room/kitchen, one bedroom and a bathroom.

One of the holiday properties at Boreland Farm.
Boreland Farm comes with two holiday properties. Image: Galbraith.

“In the winter we sometimes get skiers staying or even workers at Glenshee looking for accommodation for the season,” Mike explains. “In the summer we get a lot of hikers. We also usually get a guy who’s a classic motorbike enthusiast. Every year he turns up on an old bike to explore the roads round here. His wife always arrives in their car.”

Mike likes to restore Land Rovers in his workshop. Image: Galbraith.

Boreland Farm also comes with several stone outbuildings as well as two large modern steel workshops Mike had built. They’re filled with old Land Rovers in various stages of being refurbished – rebuilding and restoring Defenders remains one of Mike’s biggest passions.

70 acres of land at Boreland Farm

Indeed, it’s in a refitted Defender from the mid-2000s that Mike shows me round Boreland Farm’s 70 acres. These consist largely of fields that are rented out to a local farmer and used for grazing. The farm also comes with several belts of mature woodland.

Mike Aitken outside his house at Boreland Farm, with one of his beloved Land Rovers.
Mike Aitken outside his house at Boreland Farm, with one of his beloved Land Rovers. Image: Jack McKeown.

Three years ago a ladder slipped from under Mike when he was in his workshop. He was airlifted to Ninewells by the Charity Air Ambulance and spent two weeks in the trauma ward but hasn’t fully recovered from his severe injuries.

Mike, 63, and Donna, 60, have decided they no longer want the responsibility of a property with 70 acres. Their 12-year-old son is going to high school in Blairgowrie so they’re looking for somewhere within reach of his school.

Boreland Farm has several areas of woodland. Image: Galbraith.

“I’d like another project but on a smaller scale, maybe four or five acres with space for me to build a workshop,” Mike says. “If it’s a place that needs a lot of work we could live in a caravan for a while.” Donna rolls her eyes at this. “It would be a nice caravan…” he adds hurriedly.

Boreland Farm, Kirkmichael is on sale with Galbraith for offers over £1.2 million.

More from Property

Helena Davidson in her recently-renovated St Andrews house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
St Andrews Renovation Journey: Helena took a Victorian terrace from shabby to chic
Mature couple getting advice
3 reasons you need to get Power of Attorney now
The Seed is a Passivhaus designed for shared living. Image: David Barbour.
Stunning Passivhaus lifts top prize at Dundee Institute of Architects Awards
The cottage in Culross has a "hidden" garden. Image: Amazing Results
Cosy cottage in Fife village where Christmas film was shot has 'hidden' garden
The bungalow will be move-in ready by the end of this year. Image: Yopa
Last property available at exclusive Monikie development for sale
A flat on St Johns Place, Montrose will go up for auction
Montrose town centre flat going to auction with opening bid of just £7k
The Dundee Institute of Architects Awards takes place on Thursday.
DIA Awards: Showcasing the best new architecture in Tayside and Fife
The Toft comes with its own private terrace overlooking Elie beach and the Forth
Incredible Elie home has private terrace overlooking beach and famous Ship Inn as neighbour
The "little castle" home in Inverkeithing. Image: Maloco Mowat Parker
Inside 'little Fife castle' that's been turned into unique home
An external view of 36 Dunbar Court, on the grounds of Gleneagles Hotel
House on grounds of Gleneagles Hotel on the market for less than £200k

Conversation