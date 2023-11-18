St Andrews Renovation Journey: Helena took a Victorian terrace from shabby to chic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews Renovation Journey: Helena took a Victorian terrace from shabby to chic

Helena Davidson shares how she turned a neglected 1845 house into a luxury homestay for golfers visiting Fife.

By Poppy Watson
Helena Davidson in her recently-renovated St Andrews house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Helena Davidson in her recently-renovated St Andrews house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

When Helena Davidson walked into Double Green House on Playfair Terrace in St Andrews for the first time – she could immediately see its potential.

The beautiful Victorian terrace – even with its shabby carpets, crumbling walls and leaking ceiling – was exactly the type of renovation project she had been searching for.

Helena, who lives in St Andrews with her husband and two daughters, two and three, put an offer in and was delighted when it was accepted.

She then embarked on a year-long renovation project which saw her replace “basically everything” in the four-bedroom house, which is set over three floors.

Now complete, Double Green House is available for short-term lets with Fife property company Kingask.

Helena talked us through her renovation journey from start to finish.

Double Green House on Playfair Terrace in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The entrance to Double Green House. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Helena says the house, which dates back to 1845, required “a lot of love”.

She said: “Truthfully, we wanted to have a renovation property, but we probably didn’t realise we were going to get such a large renovation property.

“But it is such a beautiful building and it is so close to the Old Course, that we thought, ‘Ok, maybe we will take on a slightly larger project than expected’.

“We went into it with an open mind. We knew this building was beautiful but it had been there for many years and needed a lot of love.”

Before: the lounge. Image: Helena Davidson
After: The lounge has been transformed. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The ideal entertaining space. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The wall between the kitchen and lounge was torn down. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Helena, who has a background in human resources, started by recruiting an architect and a local building contractor to carry out the works.

There was a lot to do.

She said: “We replaced everything. We replaced the roof. We replaced the windows. We replaced the electrics, the plumbing.

“The only thing we didn’t replace were the bricks themselves.

“Everything was re-plastered and redecorated.”

As a listed building in a conservation area, there were also a lot of planning regulations that had to be considered during the process.

Hope that St Andrews rental would attract golfing visitors

Helena says she hoped the house – which is a mere two-minute walk from the famous Old Course – would appeal to golfers visiting the area.

For this reason, she decided to add an extra bathroom and to create an open-plan kitchen living room.

She also created storage for golf clubs.

She said: “Because of the social nature of the guests we were going to have, we wanted to make sure that every bedroom had its own bathroom.

“So we reconfigured everything.

“Now, three bedrooms are en-suite and the smallest bedroom has its own bathroom as well, which is just down half a flight of stairs.

“There is also a WC, so it has five toilets in total but four bathrooms”.

She also decided to tear down the wall between the kitchen and lounge to create an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room.

Helena wanted to make Double Green House an ideal space for golfers and other visitors. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The kitchen is bright and airy. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
There is plenty of room for socialising. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Helena said: “We wanted it to be a place where people enjoyed coming to stay.

“Most of our clientele is golfers so it was important that they weren’t coming off the golf course and waiting to have a shower in the couple of bathrooms that there might have been.”

But she added it is not exclusive to golfers. Since opening its doors to visitors, there have also been bookings from large families and graduation groups.

One of four bedrooms. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
There are five bathrooms in total. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Another bedroom. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
One of the en-suites. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

How did she achieve the right mix of style and comfort?

Helena says one of the biggest challenges she faced was “figuring out where I am going with style”.

She said: “I wanted to achieve the right mix of style and comfort.

“In the end I just furnished it with things I liked.

“I furnished it with things I would be happy with in my own house.

“I like neutrals, blues, grey, mustards.”

Before: The stairwell from above. Image: Helena Davidson
After: The stairwell now. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Before: The hallway needed some love. Image: Helena Davidson
Now: New floors, wood wall panelling and fresh paint have transformed the hallway. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

But Helena made an effort to maintain original features in the house where possible.

She said: “We knew we wanted it to be modern, but we wanted to maintain some of the original features.

“We kept the original fireplace that was there.

“All the cornicing just needed a bit of love but we got to keep it.

“But we had to replace the ceiling rose. It had kind of come away after years and years of being over painted.”

In order to protect the walls from suitcases and golf bags, she also added wood wall panelling in a lot of areas.

She explained that the eggshell paint finish makes it easier to wipe clean. “I hate marks on walls!”

Before: One of the bathrooms. Image: Helena Davidson
After: The bathrooms are cosy and modern. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Keeping costs down with DIY artwork

In a bid to avoid “spending a fortune” on artwork, Helena asked her photographer brother-in-law to take some pictures of iconic locations in St Andrews.

She said: “When you decorate your own house you can buy pieces over time, but because we were going from zero to wanting everything, we needed to buy a lot of artwork at the same time.

“I thought, ‘How do we fill the house with art without spending a fortune?’

“But my brother-in-law, who operates Claremont Photography in Fife, was happy to step in.

“I wanted pictures from around St Andrews but I wanted them to be more modern

“So for instance he got pictures of the St Andrews Cathedral and he zoomed right in to certain areas of it, so it is a little bit more modern.

“There are also some artsy ones of the beach in black and white.

“I just used a local print shop to print them out and I bought frames from Amazon, so that was just a way to not spend an absolute fortune on photos.”

Helena’s photographer brother-in-law took lots of pictures for the house. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
It’s all in the details. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Does Helena have any tips for others considering embarking on a renovation journey?

She said: “The main thing is just being organised.

“To me, finding a good architect and building contractor were crucial. They were fabulous and worked well together, which made a big difference.

“And it all went smoothly thankfully”.

Read more of our renovation journeys.

