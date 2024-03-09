Modern home on edge of Comrie has two lodges, hot tub and beautiful views for £735k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Modern home on edge of Comrie has two lodges, hot tub and beautiful views for £735k

Built just five years ago, Kerryfearn is a high-quality home in a wonderful semi-rural location.

By Jack McKeown
Kerrfearn is a lovely modern house in a beautiful setting. Image: Irving Geddes.
Kerrfearn is a lovely modern house in a beautiful setting. Image: Irving Geddes.

Few homes have an approach as blissful as the one leading to Kerryfearn.

On the edge of Comrie is the wonderful Ross Bridge, which dates to 1792. Drive over that and a meandering single track lane brings you to the property.

Keep going along the same road and there’s an amazing natural swimming pool in a bend of the River Earn, complete with waterfall, less than a mile farther on.

“It’s well used by the locals – including ourselves. We were in there on Christmas Day,” smiles Andrew Scott.

Trees surround the natural swimming pool near Kerryfearn.
The natural swimming pool near Kerryfearn. Image: Jack McKeown.

He and his wife Maxine bought Kerryfearn nearly two years ago after having lived in the Comrie area for several decades.

The house is reached by a small bridge that spans a burn running along the boundary of the property.

An aerial shot of the Comrie property showing its other buildings
Kerryfearn is accessed by a bridge over a small burn. Image: Irving Geddes.

A large gravel parking area has room for plenty of cars. Fields surround Kerryfearn on three sides and woodland on the fourth.

Curious sheep gaze over from across the road and there are sweeping views to the Perthshire mountains.

Andrew ushers me through the back door, which leads into a cloakroom and utility and then into the spacious kitchen.

Comrie property has modern interior

Kerryfearn was constructed just half a decade ago and so everything is modern and very well appointed.

The kitchen has a large range cooker and a central island with breakfast bar.

Adjacent to the kitchen is the dining room, which has plenty of space for family meals. Semi-open plan to that is the living room.

The modern kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Image: Irving Geddes.
The dining room is semi-open plan to the living room.
The dining room is semi-open plan to the living room. Image: Irving Geddes.

Large windows make the most of the excellent views across countryside and woodland to the jagged teeth of the hills on the horizon.

When I visit it’s shorts and t-shirt weather in the living room thanks to a wood-burning stove Andrew and Maxine had installed just a few months ago.

Lying in front of it is a favourite activity of Maisie, the couple’s 15-year old golden retriever. Despite her advancing years, she’s still very sprightly and is relaxing after a four-mile walk that morning.

The living room has great views and a wood-burning stove.
The living room has great views and a wood-burning stove. Image: Irving Geddes.
15-year old golden retriever Maisie enjoying a lie down.
15-year old golden retriever Maisie enjoying a lie down. Image: Jack McKeown.

Cleverly, the stove’s chimney runs through the living room ceiling and into the master bedroom before venting through the roof.

“The stove heats the entire downstairs and the chimney keeps our bedroom warm as well,” Andrew says.

Bedrooms and bathrooms

The ground floor has two double bedrooms, one facing the front of the house and the other looking over the rear garden.

There’s also a family bathroom at ground floor level.

The spacious hallway has a timber staircase that leads to the upper landing.

The main bedroom is warmed by the pipe from the stove.
The main bedroom is warmed by the pipe from the stove. Image: Irving Geddes.

A double bedroom has a pair of large Velux windows and is used by the couple’s daughter. The fantastic master bedroom has superb views from its elevated position.

What was a very big walk-in dressing room is being used as a bedroom for the eight-month-old girl Andrew and Maxine are currently fostering.

The sizeable en suite bathroom.
The en suite bathroom. Image: Irving Geddes.

An en suite bathroom has a corner bath, spacious shower and a pair of Velux windows.

Kerryfearn sits in around three quarters of an acre of grounds.

There is an octagonal timber barbecue hut that has built-in seating and is terrific for year-round grill-ups.

Timber chalets come with Kerryfearn

The house also comes with two timber chalets. “The people who built the house owned a haulage company and they dropped the chalets in ready-built,” Andrew explains. They lived in them while they carried out the build.”

Kerryfearn comes with two useful chalets.
Kerryfearn comes with two useful chalets. Image: Irving Geddes.
The interior of one of the chalets. Both have wood burning stoves.
The chalets both have wood-burning stoves. Image: Irving Geddes.

One of the chalets has a living room, kitchenette, shower room, a double bedroom, and a sleeping platform.

The other has bunk beds in one room, a bedroom with shower, a sleeping platform, and a kitchenette. Both have wood-burning stoves.

The chalets would make excellent home offices or guest accommodation.

If you obtained a short-term holiday let licence, they could even bring in a significant income – Comrie is one of Perthshire’s tourist hotspots in the summer time.

A barn houses several friendly Swiss Valley sheep and a pair of curious goats – Andrew is keen to stress the animals will be moving with him.

Inside the barbecue hut, which has the grill in the centre and seating around the walls
Inside the barbecue hut. Image: Irving Geddes.
The garden hot tub
The hot tub is ideal for gazing up at the stars from. Image: Irving Geddes.

A huge workshop has a stone floor and could be put to all sorts of purposes.

The garden has large areas of lawn, while raised decking provides a spot to enjoy the sunshine from in the summer months.

There’s also a pagoda with a hot tub underneath. The house has phenomenal dark skies and it must be quite special to sit in the tub after dark and gaze up at the cosmos.

On top of all that there are views in all four directions and hardly any passing traffic, making the garden very safe for young children.

Comrie property is near wildlife centre

Prior to moving to Kerryfearn, Andrew ran nearby Auchingarrich Wildlife Park for a decade.

The popular zoo is home to more than 40 species of animal, including emu, meerkat, lemur and Scottish wildcat.

Since retiring from running the wildlife centre, Andrew has carried out charity work.

He was in Ukraine, giving aid to help the country resist Russia’s invasion.

And he spent several months in Turkey after the catastrophic earthquake that killed upwards of 200,000 people.

An aerial shot showing Kerryfearn and the distant Perthshire mountains
The couple have decided it’s time to move on. Image: Irving Geddes.

Over the past two decades Andrew, 61, and Maxine, 66, have also fostered around 200 children, helping youngsters from all sorts of difficult backgrounds get a better start in life.

Having lived in and around Comrie for a very long time, it seems strange that the couple are selling Kerryfearn after less than two years there. The reason for this is quite simple, however.

“We’ve no intention of leaving the area,” Andrew says. “But when we had the wildlife park we got used to having quite a bit of land.

“We’ve still got a few animals and it would be good to have a bit more space for them to roam.

“We’ve bought a place on the other side of Comrie that comes with more land. It needs a lot of work so we’ll be kept busy for some time.

“It’ll be good to be on to the next adventure.”

Kerryfearn, the Ross, Comrie is on sale with Irving Geddes for offers over £735,000.

More from Property

A cottage in central Broughty Ferry dominated TSPC's charts last month. Image: TSPC.
Broughty Ferry cottage is TSPC's most viewed property in February.
A flat on Dundee Waterfront with amazing views is for sale. Image: Verdala
Dundee Waterfront flat with spectacular views hits the market - but costs £420k
5
Tantallon Lodge is one of Scotland's most expensive homes. Image: Savills.
EXCLUSIVE: £3.75m Gleneagles home back on the market
Dalnashee Lodge is a unique home in Perthshire. Image: Next Home.
Extraordinary curved Perthshire pod property on sale for £385k
2
Erskine House in Dunfermline is up for sale.
Inside derelict former Dunfermline church once eyed as £2m Wetherspoons 'superpub'
The Old Manse is a handsome traditional home in Lundin Links. Image: DTXimages.com
Beautiful £700k former manse on Fife coastline has fantastic extension
East Bay sits on the waterfront at North Queensferry. Image: Savills.
Spectacular £1.5 million home on North Queensferry waterfront
View of Fife and Forth bridges inside the South Queensferry home.
Living room of home has incredible views of Forth bridges and Fife
Finavon Castle in Angus.
Chance to live inside beautiful Angus castle for £375k
This Aberfeldy house is a superb Highland Perthshire home. Image: the Modern House.
Spectacular modern home on Aberfeldy hillside on sale for £550,000

Conversation