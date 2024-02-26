Stunning home next to Stirling Castle and King’s Knot hits market for £755k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Stunning home next to Stirling Castle and King’s Knot hits market for £755k

The Victorian home on Royal Gardens boasts 'walk-over' glass, a Norwegian log burner and a hot tub.

By Ellidh Aitken
The stunning home near Stirling Castle overlooks the historic King's Knot. Image: Clyde Property
The stunning home near Stirling Castle overlooks the historic King's Knot. Image: Clyde Property

A stunning home below Stirling Castle and looking over the historic King’s Knot has hit the market.

The Victorian home on the city’s Royal Gardens has four bedrooms and spans three floors.

It sits across the road from the King’s Knot, which was a central part of Stirling Castle’s Royal Park.

It is covered in grass now, but it was originally an ornamental garden meant to impress visitors to the castle and emphasise the wealth and status of the Stuart Kings.

The design of the knot is still visible.

The property, which was designed in 1877, is on the market for offers over £755,000.

The home sits below Stirling Castle. Image: Clyde Property
The Victorian property on Royal Gardens. Image: Clyde Property
The home was designed in 1877. Image: Clyde Property
A view of the King’s Knot. Image: Clyde Property
The King’s Knot was an important part of the grounds of Stirling Castle. Image: Clyde Property
The home has a gravel driveway with space for four vehicles. Image: Clyde Property

The reception hallway leads to a striking bay-windowed drawing room and a contemporary kitchen with a dining area.

There is also a garden room featuring a Norwegian wood-burning stove and bi-fold doors leading to the patio.

Additionally, there is a wetroom and cinema room.

The entrance hall. Image: Clyde Property
The Victorian staircase. Image: Clyde Property
The bay-windowed drawing room. Image: Clyde Property
Another view of the drawing room. Image: Clyde Property
The room has a front-facing bay window. Image: Clyde Property
The home retains many traditional features. Image: Clyde Property
The contemporary kitchen. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen is fully equipped. Image: Clyde Property
The kitchen leads to a dining area. Image: Clyde Property
The dining room. Image: Clyde Property
The home is tastefully decorated. Image: Clyde Property
The garden room. Image: Clyde Property
The room leads to the garden and patio. Image: Clyde Property
The room has a log burner. Image: Clyde Property
The cinema room. Image: Clyde Property
The room could also be used as another reception room. Image: Clyde Property
The downstairs wetroom. Image: Clyde Property

A Victorian staircase leads to the first floor where the principal bedroom offers stunning vistas of the King’s Knot and hills beyond.

There are also two more double bedrooms on this floor, as well as a home office and family bathroom.

A bespoke staircase leads to the attic conversion bedroom, featuring ‘walk-over’ glass, a roof lantern and an en-suite bathroom.

The principal bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The room boasts a traditional fireplace. Image: Clyde Property
This room makes the most of the brilliant views. Image: Clyde Property
The room also has a bay window. Image: Clyde Property
Another of the double bedrooms. Image: Clyde Property
The bedrooms are spacious. Image: Clyde Property
The third double bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The home office. Image: Clyde Property
The family bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
A bespoke staircase leads to the attic conversion. Image: Clyde Property
The converted attic bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The room has walk-over glass. Image: Clyde Property
The attic is a fourth bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The attic room has an en-suite bathroom. Image: Clyde Property
Another view of the en-suite bathroom. Image: Clyde Property

The home is nearly 3,000 sq ft in size and has private walled gardens to the rear.

The gardens boast a maintained raised lawn, an expansive patio featuring a wood-burning hot tub and built-in seating.

There is a gravel driveway with space for four vehicles and a single garage.

The garden also has two spacious sheds.

The home has walled gardens. Image: Clyde Property
There is a patio area and a wood-burning hot tub. Image: Clyde Property
A view of the patio area. Image: Clyde Property
The outside sitting area. Image: Clyde Property
The garden also has a raised lawn. Image: Clyde Property

The Stirling home – which is being marketed by Clyde Property – has been described as “remarkable” and “distinctive”.

It is up for sale for offers over £755,000.

Elsewhere in Stirling, another grand home near the castle has had its price reduced.

And a grade A-listed cafe in the city is for sale for £240,000.

More from Property

Braes of Greenock is a superb development opportunity. Image: Galbraith.
Chance to buy dream development site in glorious setting near Callander for £235k
The Burntisland home has incredible views of the sea. Image: Rettie
Beautifully modernised Fife home boasts incredible sea views
Beechfields near Blairgowrie.
Inside luxury £650k Perthshire home with stunning vaulted entrance hall
This Milton of Balgonie church has been beautifully converted.
Fantastic Fife church conversion has stunning interior and state-of-the-art cinema
The "old-fashioned" home in St Andrews is up for sale. Image: Savills
'Old-fashioned' St Andrews home hits market for nearly £1m
Wester House of Ross near Comrie.
£830k Perthshire country house with beautiful gardens and views for sale
Hazel and Alasdair got the keys to Alyth Hotel in November 2023. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Alyth Hotel transformation: 'The boiler exploded the day we moved in - that was…
There are some stunning - and stunningly expensive - homes in Tayside, Fife and Stirling. Image: Strutt and Parker.
Inside 5 of the most expensive houses in Dundee, Perthshire, Fife, Angus, and Stirling
The former Crieff Police Station.
Chance to transform former Crieff police station as 1900 building goes on the market
Rossie Gamekeepers Cottage enjoys a splendid rural location. Image: Galbraith.
Extended country cottage near Ladybank has 5.6 acres and £490k price tag