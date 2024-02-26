Stunning home next to Stirling Castle and King’s Knot hits market for £755k

A stunning home below Stirling Castle and looking over the historic King’s Knot has hit the market.

The Victorian home on the city’s Royal Gardens has four bedrooms and spans three floors.

It sits across the road from the King’s Knot, which was a central part of Stirling Castle’s Royal Park.

It is covered in grass now, but it was originally an ornamental garden meant to impress visitors to the castle and emphasise the wealth and status of the Stuart Kings.

The design of the knot is still visible.

The property, which was designed in 1877, is on the market for offers over £755,000.

The reception hallway leads to a striking bay-windowed drawing room and a contemporary kitchen with a dining area.

There is also a garden room featuring a Norwegian wood-burning stove and bi-fold doors leading to the patio.

Additionally, there is a wetroom and cinema room.

A Victorian staircase leads to the first floor where the principal bedroom offers stunning vistas of the King’s Knot and hills beyond.

There are also two more double bedrooms on this floor, as well as a home office and family bathroom.

A bespoke staircase leads to the attic conversion bedroom, featuring ‘walk-over’ glass, a roof lantern and an en-suite bathroom.

The home is nearly 3,000 sq ft in size and has private walled gardens to the rear.

The gardens boast a maintained raised lawn, an expansive patio featuring a wood-burning hot tub and built-in seating.

There is a gravel driveway with space for four vehicles and a single garage.

The garden also has two spacious sheds.

The Stirling home – which is being marketed by Clyde Property – has been described as “remarkable” and “distinctive”.

