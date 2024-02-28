5 fixer-upper flats in Perth, Angus and Fife for under £45,000

Are you a DIY wizard with a bit of money to invest? Then take a look at these five fixer uppers for less than £45,000.

Perth

This fixer upper flat on South William Street is in the heart of Perth’s city centre.

Set within a traditional four-storey tenement block, it has a lounge/kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

The flat has been neglected for some time and is in need of full renovation. Its modest dimensions mean that a refurbishment needn’t cost the earth, however.

Done up nicely it would be a great rental flat or an ideal first home.

Best of all is its price – it’s on sale with Simple Approach for o/o £27,000.

Montrose

Town centre living doesn’t get much cheaper. This flat on Montrose High Street has had its price cut in half and is now on sale for an astonishing guide price of just £15,000.

What’s more, it benefits from gas central heating and double glazing, making renovation costs significantly cheaper.

Buyers will still need to be prepared to fit a new kitchen and bathroom, however, as well as redecorating.

The accommodation comprises a living room with bedroom off, a small kitchen and a bathroom.

It’s on sale with Prime Property Auctions.

Cowdenbeath

Located near Beath High School, this flat has Cowdenbeath’s facilities nearby and easy access to parks and woodland.

The ground floor flat has one bedroom, a living room, kitchen and bathroom.

While it would benefit from new floorcoverings and a good lick of paint, the kitchen and bathroom both look relatively new.

It’s on sale for an attractive guide price of £38,000.

Arbroath

At £43,000, this is the most expensive property on our list. That sum buys you a one-bedroom flat in a two-storey tenement slap-bang in the middle of Arbroath.

The ground floor property has had some renovation works carried out, with a basic but modern kitchen fitted.

Accommodation comprises an open-plan living room/kitchen, bedroom and bathroom. With all of Arbroath’s amenities on the doorstep it would be a great first time buy. Being on the ground floor, it would also suit a retired person.

It’s on sale with Connelly & Yeoman.

Brechin

We recently featured a flat in Brechin that’s on sale for just £15,000. That property had suffered extensive flood damage in Storm Babet, however.

This one is on sale for twice as much, but still costs less than an entry level Volkswagen Passat. It’s nowhere near the river and it’s on the second floor so it should be safe from any future flooding as well.

It comes with a sitting tenant and is being marketed as an investment opportunity.

Shiells are selling it for o/o £30,000.