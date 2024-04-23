Spectacular Broughty Ferry mansion a superb development opportunity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Spectacular Broughty Ferry mansion a superb development opportunity

Northwood House is on the market for £895,000. Currently used as offices, it could be turned into numerous apartments, several houses, or a magnificent private residence.

By Jack McKeown
Northwood House is a stunning mansion in West Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.
Northwood House is a stunning mansion in West Ferry. Image: Gilson Gray.

A huge and handsome Broughty Ferry mansion has come on the market.

Northwood House is a B listed Victorian property that sits in landscaped grounds in the heart of the West Ferry Conservation Area.

Dating from 1882, it was designed by architect George Shaw Aitken and was originally called Corona House.

Northwood House has a fantastic location. Image: Gilson Gray.
The house is packed with period features inside and out. Image: Gilson Gray.

One of the founders of the Edinburgh Architectural Association, Aitken also designed Broughty Ferry’s Queen Street Church and reconstructed Dundee’s Bank of Scotland.

Northwood House has more than 1,510sqm – 16,250 sqft – of floor space spread over three levels. It sits on Strathearn Road, just a few minutes’ walk from Broughty Ferry’s town centre and waterfront.

Original features

The enormous Victorian residence has retained many of its original features, including fireplaces, doric marble columns, and a tripartite stained glass window.

Bay windows, carved stone, hardwood flooring and original timber panelling are among its many other pieces of exceptional craftsmanship.

Originally a private residence, Northwood House has been turned into offices. Image: Gilson Gray.
Room sizes are more than generous. Image: Gilson Gray.
The tower room offers excellent views over the Tay. Image: Gilson Gray.

A tower room offers the perfect high level vantage point to look out across the Tay. The house also has a splendid Victorian conservatory.

Externally it has a large parking area, landscaped garden grounds and mature trees – all tucked behind a high stone perimeter wall.

Timber panelling and a stained glass window are among its many original features. Image: Gilson Gray.
The magnificent house has almost endless potential. Image: Gilson Gray.
There’s a Victorian conservatory. Image: Gilson Gray.

Originally a magnificent private residence, it has been converted into offices in the past. Now on the market for the first time in many years, it offers a fantastic development opportunity.

There is scope to convert it into several houses, numerous apartments, or one of the most astonishing single homes in Broughty Ferry.

 

Northwood House, Strathearn Road, Broughty Ferry is on sale with Gilson Gray for offers over £895,000.

More from Property

The Bridge of Allan home.
£1m Bridge of Allan home has views of Stirling Castle and Wallace Monument
The Granary, Cairnston Steading - Dunblane barn conversion for sale
Dunblane barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside for sale for £615k
The disco room in the Fife home
Fife home with disco room, dance pole and 9 bedrooms set to go to…
South Castle Street in St Andrews.
Stunning 4-bed terrace on iconic St Andrews street goes up for sale
The Chocolate Box in East Scryne, near East Haven, is for sale
Spectacular detached home with views of sea and Angus countryside for sale
Boat of Murthly sits on the banks of the River Tay.
Beautiful Perthshire house has amazing location on the banks of the Tay near Dunkeld
Netherton of Craigie - the stunning Dundee arts and crafts home for sale
Inside 'special' £600k arts and crafts-style Dundee home with stunning mix of modern and…
Tom An Oir
Beautiful 7-bedroom Edwardian Crieff home hits market for nearly £900k
A computer-generated image of how the old Montrose Royal Infirmary could look if redeveloped. Image: Graham & Sibbald
How former Montrose hospital site could look as housing and commercial uses floated
The bar area at the former Candy Bar pub in Kirkcaldy.
Inside former Kirkcaldy pub set to be sold at auction