Cottage in beautiful lochside setting on Stirlingshire and Perthshire border could cost just £300k

The home takes full advantage of its rural surroundings.

By Andrew Robson
Inverogle Cottage in Lochearnhead. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Inverogle Cottage in Lochearnhead. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

A cottage in a beautiful lochside setting on the Stirlingshire and Perthshire border could be sold for just £300,000.

Inverogle Cottage, a short distance from the banks of Loch Earn – just over the border into Stirlingshire – has breathtaking views of the countryside.

The property was rebuilt in 2003 on the site of an old croft cottage.

A stunning full-height window with a pitched ceiling and mezzanine level help to make the most of the surroundings.

The Lochearnhead cottage.
The cottage was built in 2003. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Inverogle Cottage.
The property’s beautiful setting. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

A large open-plan space sits at the centre of the ground floor – comprising the kitchen, dining area and living room.

Skylights and double-height windows flood this space with natural light and provide breathtaking views.

At the front of the home is a separate utility room, toilet and study.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The bedrooms are connected by the mezzanine, which overlooks the living space and has more amazing views of the rural setting.

The kitchen area.
The kitchen area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
open plan space in the cottage
Space for dining. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
dining table
The space features pitched ceilings. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The open-plan living area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
A fire sits in the main living room.
The living room has a fireplace. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The dining area.
The high ceilings and windows flood the room with light. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Doors leading to the patio.
Doors leading to the patio. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
One of the bedrooms.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The second bedroom in the home
The second bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Upstairs bathroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The upstairs bathroom. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The mezzanine area.
The view from the mezzanine area. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

Outside, the cottage features beautifully matured gardens and a gravel driveway provides ample space for parking.

A veranda provides the ideal spot for outdoor dining while taking in the panoramas over the loch and to the hills beyond.

Inverogle Cottage is on the market with Slater Hogg and Howison for offers over £295,000.

An open day for viewings takes place between 2pm and 6pm this Sunday (April 28) with prospective buyers asked to call to book a slot.

The veranda.
Outside features a veranda. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
View from the veranda at cottage on Stirlingshire and Perthshire border
The view from the veranda. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Loch Earn.
Loch Earn. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
Aerial view of the cottage
An aerial view of the cottage. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The gardens in the cottage for sale
The cottage is in an idyllic rural location. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison
The Lochearnhead home.
The house is in Lochearnead. Image: Slater Hogg & Howison

Several eye-catching residential properties are also on the market in the Stirling area.

Including a £1 million Bridge of Allan home with spectacular views of Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument.

In Dunblane, a barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside is on the market for offers over £600,000.

And in Perthshire, a distillery firm has transformed a family home into a luxury estate – which you can rent for £5,000.

Conversation