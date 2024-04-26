Cottage in beautiful lochside setting on Stirlingshire and Perthshire border could cost just £300k

A cottage in a beautiful lochside setting on the Stirlingshire and Perthshire border could be sold for just £300,000.

Inverogle Cottage, a short distance from the banks of Loch Earn – just over the border into Stirlingshire – has breathtaking views of the countryside.

The property was rebuilt in 2003 on the site of an old croft cottage.

A stunning full-height window with a pitched ceiling and mezzanine level help to make the most of the surroundings.

A large open-plan space sits at the centre of the ground floor – comprising the kitchen, dining area and living room.

Skylights and double-height windows flood this space with natural light and provide breathtaking views.

At the front of the home is a separate utility room, toilet and study.

Upstairs, there are two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The bedrooms are connected by the mezzanine, which overlooks the living space and has more amazing views of the rural setting.

Outside, the cottage features beautifully matured gardens and a gravel driveway provides ample space for parking.

A veranda provides the ideal spot for outdoor dining while taking in the panoramas over the loch and to the hills beyond.

Inverogle Cottage is on the market with Slater Hogg and Howison for offers over £295,000.

An open day for viewings takes place between 2pm and 6pm this Sunday (April 28) with prospective buyers asked to call to book a slot.

Several eye-catching residential properties are also on the market in the Stirling area.

Including a £1 million Bridge of Allan home with spectacular views of Stirling Castle and the Wallace Monument.

In Dunblane, a barn conversion surrounded by rolling countryside is on the market for offers over £600,000.

And in Perthshire, a distillery firm has transformed a family home into a luxury estate – which you can rent for £5,000.