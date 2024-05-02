Perthshire cottage in ‘secluded’ walled garden on banks of River Tay for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire cottage in ‘secluded’ walled garden on banks of River Tay for sale

The four-bedroom home is on the market for offers over £440,000.

By Kieran Webster
An aerial view of Averil Cottage.
Averil Cottage is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Galbraith

A Perthshire cottage in a ‘secluded’ walled garden on the banks of the River Tay has gone on the market for £440,000.

Averil Cottage is in Little Dunkeld, across the water from the main town.

The four-bedroom, two-storey property is situated within the walls of an old manse and has a private carport.

The entrance.
The entrance to Averil Cottage. Image: Galbraith
The living room.
The living room. Image: Galbraith
French doors leading to the garden.
French doors lead to the garden. Image: Galbraith
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Galbraith
An alternative view of the kitchen.
The kitchen and dining space. Image: Galbraith
One of the downstairs bedrooms.
One of the downstairs bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith

Downstairs the property features an open-plan kitchen, living room, dining room and a family bathroom.

French doors also allow access to the back garden and the master bedroom has an en-suite.

Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms and a shower room.

The downstairs hallway.
Stairs in the hallway lead to the second floor. Image: Galbraith
One of the upstairs bedrooms has a storage room.
One of the upstairs bedrooms has a storage room. Image: Galbraith
The upstairs shower room.
The upstairs shower room. Image: Galbraith
One of the bedrooms.
Averil Cottage has four bedrooms. Image: Galbraith
The rear of the property.
The rear of the property. Image: Galbraith
An aerial view of the property.
The property is situated next to the River Tay. Image: Galbraith

Along with the carport is a shared drive leading to the property, a private garden and a path leading down to the River Tay.

Estate agents Galbraith describe the home as in a “quiet and secluded location” with a “pretty courtyard setting”.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, Comrie’s historic earthquake house is being offered with a “price cut” option.

