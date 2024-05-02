Perthshire cottage in ‘secluded’ walled garden on banks of River Tay for sale

A Perthshire cottage in a ‘secluded’ walled garden on the banks of the River Tay has gone on the market for £440,000.

Averil Cottage is in Little Dunkeld, across the water from the main town.

The four-bedroom, two-storey property is situated within the walls of an old manse and has a private carport.

Downstairs the property features an open-plan kitchen, living room, dining room and a family bathroom.

French doors also allow access to the back garden and the master bedroom has an en-suite.

Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms and a shower room.

Along with the carport is a shared drive leading to the property, a private garden and a path leading down to the River Tay.

Estate agents Galbraith describe the home as in a “quiet and secluded location” with a “pretty courtyard setting”.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, Comrie’s historic earthquake house is being offered with a “price cut” option.