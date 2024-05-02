Property Perthshire cottage in ‘secluded’ walled garden on banks of River Tay for sale The four-bedroom home is on the market for offers over £440,000. By Kieran Webster May 2 2024, 11:39am May 2 2024, 11:39am Share Perthshire cottage in ‘secluded’ walled garden on banks of River Tay for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/4964800/averil-cottage-dunkeld-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment Averil Cottage is on the banks of the River Tay. Image: Galbraith A Perthshire cottage in a ‘secluded’ walled garden on the banks of the River Tay has gone on the market for £440,000. Averil Cottage is in Little Dunkeld, across the water from the main town. The four-bedroom, two-storey property is situated within the walls of an old manse and has a private carport. The entrance to Averil Cottage. Image: Galbraith The living room. Image: Galbraith French doors lead to the garden. Image: Galbraith The kitchen. Image: Galbraith The kitchen and dining space. Image: Galbraith One of the downstairs bedrooms. Image: Galbraith The family bathroom. Image: Galbraith Downstairs the property features an open-plan kitchen, living room, dining room and a family bathroom. French doors also allow access to the back garden and the master bedroom has an en-suite. Upstairs, there are two more bedrooms and a shower room. Stairs in the hallway lead to the second floor. Image: Galbraith One of the upstairs bedrooms has a storage room. Image: Galbraith The upstairs shower room. Image: Galbraith Averil Cottage has four bedrooms. Image: Galbraith The rear of the property. Image: Galbraith The property is situated next to the River Tay. Image: Galbraith Along with the carport is a shared drive leading to the property, a private garden and a path leading down to the River Tay. Estate agents Galbraith describe the home as in a “quiet and secluded location” with a “pretty courtyard setting”. Elsewhere in Perthshire, Comrie’s historic earthquake house is being offered with a “price cut” option.
