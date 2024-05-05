Impressive 18th-century fixer-upper home near Stirling Castle hits market for £200k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Impressive 18th-century fixer-upper home near Stirling Castle hits market for £200k

The four-bedroom, four-storey home "requires significant upgrades".

By Andrew Robson
Valley Lodge, Castle Wynd.
Valley Lodge, Castle Wynd. Image: Clyde Property

An 18th-century listed fixer-upper on the road leading to Stirling Castle has hit the market for £200k.

Valley Lodge, on Castle Wynd, is described as a “rare opportunity to acquire an 18th-century building next to the iconic Stirling Castle.”

The four-bedroom home retains several period features and is full of character, but “requires significant upgrades”.

Valley Lodge, Castle Wynd.
Valley Lodge, Castle Wynd. Image: Clyde Property
The four-storey home. Image: Clyde Property

In the Old Town and a short walk from the city centre, the property backs onto the Old Town Cemetery near the Church of the Holy Rude – Stirling’s second-oldest building, aside from the castle.

Estate agent Clyde Property say it boasts a “plethora of character” and ” its potential for transformation into a splendid family residence or upscale traditional apartments with proper planning consent is immense.”

Inside, the ground floor features a large living room spanning the property’s length, the kitchen, a separate utility room and a small toilet.

The Stirling home retains several period features
The home retains several period features. Image: Clyde Property
The home requires significant upgrades.
The home requires significant upgrades. Image: Clyde Properties

Moving up a floor you will find two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a small office overlooking the courtyard.

Two more bedrooms are found on the third floor, as well as a staircase leading to the attic room.

Outside the home property features a large courtyard to the front with ample street for off-street parking.

The home is right beside the Church of the Holy Rude
The home is right beside the Church of the Holy Rude. Image: Clyde Properties
An aerial shot of the home near Stirling Castle
An aerial shot of the property. Image: Clyde Property

Additionally, there is an attached garage and wood store at the front of the home.

It comes as a home within an award-winning church conversion in Bridge of Allan is up for sale.

And in Bannockburn, the former Murrayfield United Free Church is for sale – with consent to convert the building into housing.

More from Property

Developer Lisa Mitchell and architect Jon Frullani outside 22 and 23 Springfield. Image: Craig Doogan.
Inside two Dundee West End townhouses that have been beautifully restored
The property is within Fife's Tentsmuir Forest
£325k house in the middle of Tentsmuir Forest in Fife goes up for sale
Muirdrum Farmhouse for sale
Modern 6-bedroom farmhouse in Angus's 'Golden Mile' on market for £1 million
An aerial view of Averil Cottage.
Perthshire cottage in 'secluded' walled garden on banks of River Tay for sale
The Golf Cottage fronts onto North Street in St Andrews. Image: Savills
Cosy St Andrews Golf Cottage a stone's throw from Old Course for sale with…
Carse Lodge in Kippen, Stirlingshire.
For sale: Huge modern family home surrounded by countryside just 6 miles from Stirling
Muirhouse Farm comes with 13 acres and a pond.
Fife farmhouse with 13 acres, outbuildings, pond and woodland on sale for £695k
The open plan living space with original exposed beams.
Stunning home in award-winning Bridge of Allan church conversion features original wooden beams and…
Glenhaven enjoys stunning views and has a beautiful interior. Image: Savills.
Cottage in the heart of Angus Glens has beautiful views, superb interior and 0.4…
Comrie Cottage sits on the banks of the Lyon. Image: Savills.
Idyllic Perthshire cottage on banks of River Lyon on sale for £350k