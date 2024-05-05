Impressive 18th-century fixer-upper home near Stirling Castle hits market for £200k

An 18th-century listed fixer-upper on the road leading to Stirling Castle has hit the market for £200k.

Valley Lodge, on Castle Wynd, is described as a “rare opportunity to acquire an 18th-century building next to the iconic Stirling Castle.”

The four-bedroom home retains several period features and is full of character, but “requires significant upgrades”.

In the Old Town and a short walk from the city centre, the property backs onto the Old Town Cemetery near the Church of the Holy Rude – Stirling’s second-oldest building, aside from the castle.

Estate agent Clyde Property say it boasts a “plethora of character” and ” its potential for transformation into a splendid family residence or upscale traditional apartments with proper planning consent is immense.”

Inside, the ground floor features a large living room spanning the property’s length, the kitchen, a separate utility room and a small toilet.

Moving up a floor you will find two double bedrooms, a family bathroom and a small office overlooking the courtyard.

Two more bedrooms are found on the third floor, as well as a staircase leading to the attic room.

Outside the home property features a large courtyard to the front with ample street for off-street parking.

Additionally, there is an attached garage and wood store at the front of the home.

It comes as a home within an award-winning church conversion in Bridge of Allan is up for sale.

And in Bannockburn, the former Murrayfield United Free Church is for sale – with consent to convert the building into housing.