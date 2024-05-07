Beautiful £800k Broughty Ferry house has double height windows, curved decking and Tay views

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Beautiful £800k Broughty Ferry house has double height windows, curved decking and Tay views

Built in 1999, six-bedroom Yew House is a stunning contemporary home in an enviable West Ferry location.

By Jack McKeown
Yew House has an excellent location close to central Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala.
Yew House has an excellent location close to central Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala.

Yew House’s curved decking provides the perfect spot to look over the glittering Tay on a summer’s afternoon.

Extending along the length of the house, it ends in a large curved section that faces south and offers a superb vista across the river to the Fife hills.

A curved deck is the perfect place to enjoy sunny days. Image: Verdala.
The decking looks out over the Tay. Image: Verdala.

Built in 1999, Yew House sits on Albany Road, a short walk from central Broughty Ferry.

A tree-lined driveway sets it back from the road and helps give the house a sense of privacy and seclusion.

Striking design

The striking modern design features sharp, white walls, a flat roof, and lots of windows to fill the house with natural light.

The showcase room is the south-facing lounge which features double height ceilings and huge windows. Glazed doors offer direct access to the terrace.

The living room features a double height ceiling and exposed beams. Image: Verdala.
The living room is a fantastic space. Image: Verdala.
The modern dining kitchen. Image: Verdala.

The dining kitchen has solid quartz worktops, a breakfasting island, integrated appliances and space for a dining table. A utility/boot room and WC complete the ground floor.

Six bedrooms

At first floor level are six generous bedrooms. The principal bedroom has panoramic river views and an en suite bathroom with a slipper style bathtub. It also has a dressing room and a fantastic mezzanine level that’s a nice spot to sit and read.

The gardens are a suntrap. Image: Verdala.

There’s gas central heating and the entire ground floor has underfloor heating.

A detached garage has a sizeable workshop above it. With planning permission this has the potential to be turned into an annex flat or cottage.

The substantial gardens have been landscaped, and have mature trees that provide plenty of privacy.

 

Yew House, 30C Albany Road is on sale with Verdala for offers over £799,000.

 

 

Conversation