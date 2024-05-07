Beautiful £800k Broughty Ferry house has double height windows, curved decking and Tay views

Yew House’s curved decking provides the perfect spot to look over the glittering Tay on a summer’s afternoon.

Extending along the length of the house, it ends in a large curved section that faces south and offers a superb vista across the river to the Fife hills.

Built in 1999, Yew House sits on Albany Road, a short walk from central Broughty Ferry.

A tree-lined driveway sets it back from the road and helps give the house a sense of privacy and seclusion.

Striking design

The striking modern design features sharp, white walls, a flat roof, and lots of windows to fill the house with natural light.

The showcase room is the south-facing lounge which features double height ceilings and huge windows. Glazed doors offer direct access to the terrace.

The dining kitchen has solid quartz worktops, a breakfasting island, integrated appliances and space for a dining table. A utility/boot room and WC complete the ground floor.

Six bedrooms

At first floor level are six generous bedrooms. The principal bedroom has panoramic river views and an en suite bathroom with a slipper style bathtub. It also has a dressing room and a fantastic mezzanine level that’s a nice spot to sit and read.

There’s gas central heating and the entire ground floor has underfloor heating.

A detached garage has a sizeable workshop above it. With planning permission this has the potential to be turned into an annex flat or cottage.

The substantial gardens have been landscaped, and have mature trees that provide plenty of privacy.

Yew House, 30C Albany Road is on sale with Verdala for offers over £799,000.