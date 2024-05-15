Exclusive: Plan to turn Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry into 13 serviced luxury apartments

The Broughty Ferry mansion that used to house Jessie’s Kitchen may be turned into holiday apartments and an exclusive dining venue.

Broomhall House is a jute mansion on Albert Road that dates from 1865. It was run as a popular café that closed two years ago after its owners ran into financial difficulties.

Before that it was a well-known garden centre called Turriff’s.

The building was put on sale last year for offers over £900,000 and has now been bought by local property developer Jennifer Olivier.

She intends to transform the B listed house into 13 high quality serviced apartments. Her plans would also see the attached conservatory and billiards room turned into an exclusive fine dining venue and a lounge room.

Buying Broomhall House

Broomhall House went under offer shortly after going on the market for £900,000. The initial sale fell through, however, and Jennifer was then able to secure the property.

She said: “When it first came on the market I joked to a friend that I’d bought it. I used to love bringing my daughter here for cakes. Never in a million years did I think I would ever actually own it.”

Jennifer is supported by a network of private investors who fund her projects for guaranteed returns on their investments.

They make more on their money that it would generate in the bank and the investment allows Jennifer to carry out much more ambitious projects than she could with just her own resources.

This is just as well as the building costs are likely to be significant. The joinery work on the conservatory alone is expected to cost around £125,000.

Jennifer continued: “I’ve got a fantastic group of investors that I’ve worked with over quite a few projects now. I’m looking forward to getting them in for a tour of the building.”

Dundee architect Jon Frullani has submitted plans to Dundee City Council that would see Broomhall House transformed into 13 serviced apartments, sleeping a total of 29 people.

Renovation plans

The building will be comprehensively renovated with as many original features as possible retained. The Victorian conservatory will be restored to its former glory.

Among the highlights will be a master suite that sprawls over three levels and includes the turret room.

The billiard room will become a lounge for guests to enjoy a drink, while the neighbouring Victorian conservatory is to be a private dining venue.

“My plan is that it will be hired out for special occasions, like a family gathering or a ruby wedding anniversary,” Jennifer explained.

Jennifer has been renovating properties for around a decade. Her journey started when her mother passed away and left behind a small pension pot.

She and her father decided to use the money to renovate a rundown cottage. Since then, she has carried out dozens of projects, transforming tired old properties into beautiful homes.

Broomhall House is by far the biggest project she has ever tackled, and she wants to use it to pay tribute to her late mother.

“We’re going to call it Isobel Apartments in memory of her,” she said. “I would also like to name the rooms after elements of the house’s history – a Jessie’s and a Turriff’s, for example.

“Part of the money it generates will go to charity. To the Bethany Christian Trust and to community projects in Douglas, where my mum was a teacher.”

Local businesses

Jennifer intends to use Dundee-based Clark Anderson Properties to manage the apartments, with local chefs catering for the private dining.

Her planning application has received several letters of support but quite a few objections from local people. Jennifer has been going door-to-door speaking to neighbours to try and allay their concerns.

“I think people are worried it’s going to be some kind of party venue with a marquee on the lawn and discos until all hours,” she said.

“I don’t want it to be anything like that. We’re not going to have stag dos. It’s going to be bespoke and high end. It will appeal to couples and families looking for somewhere special to stay in Broughty Ferry.

“The exterior of the building isn’t going to change. And we’re not going to have hot tubs or anything else that attracts the wrong crowd. If there is any music it will be acoustic, like a chamber orchestra, and will be finished by 10pm.

“I’ve tried to accommodate local objections as much as possible. We’re only going to have parking to the front so the neighbours behind us aren’t inconvenienced.

“If I don’t do something with it someone else will. Surely it’s better that it’s someone local than some big corporation based down south?

“I really hope the local community buys into it. I would like it to be a place they come and use.”