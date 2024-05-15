Exclusive: Plan to turn Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry into 13 serviced luxury apartments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Exclusive: Plan to turn Jessie’s Kitchen building in Broughty Ferry into 13 serviced luxury apartments

Local property developer Jennifer Olivier intends to turn Broomhall House into luxury holiday apartments, with its Victorian conservatory available for private dining.

By Jack McKeown
Developer Jennifer Olivier at Broomhall House.
Developer Jennifer Olivier at Broomhall House. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

The Broughty Ferry mansion that used to house Jessie’s Kitchen may be turned into holiday apartments and an exclusive dining venue.

Broomhall House is a jute mansion on Albert Road that dates from 1865. It was run as a popular café that closed two years ago after its owners ran into financial difficulties.

Before that it was a well-known garden centre called Turriff’s.

The building was put on sale last year for offers over £900,000 and has now been bought by local property developer Jennifer Olivier.

Property developer Jennifer Olivier outside Broomhall House.
Broomhall House dates from 1865. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

She intends to transform the B listed house into 13 high quality serviced apartments. Her plans would also see the attached conservatory and billiards room turned into an exclusive fine dining venue and a lounge room.

Buying Broomhall House

Broomhall House went under offer shortly after going on the market for £900,000. The initial sale fell through, however, and Jennifer was then able to secure the property.

She said: “When it first came on the market I joked to a friend that I’d bought it. I used to love bringing my daughter here for cakes. Never in a million years did I think I would ever actually own it.”

Jennifer is supported by a network of private investors who fund her projects for guaranteed returns on their investments.

Broomhall House is a beautiful jute mansion on Albert Road.
Broomhall House is a beautiful jute mansion on Albert Road. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
The building was formerly home to popular café Jessie’s Kitchen. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

They make more on their money that it would generate in the bank and the investment allows Jennifer to carry out much more ambitious projects than she could with just her own resources.

This is just as well as the building costs are likely to be significant. The joinery work on the conservatory alone is expected to cost around £125,000.

Jennifer continued: “I’ve got a fantastic group of investors that I’ve worked with over quite a few projects now. I’m looking forward to getting them in for a tour of the building.”

Dundee architect Jon Frullani has submitted plans to Dundee City Council that would see Broomhall House transformed into 13 serviced apartments, sleeping a total of 29 people.

Renovation plans

The building will be comprehensively renovated with as many original features as possible retained. The Victorian conservatory will be restored to its former glory.

Among the highlights will be a master suite that sprawls over three levels and includes the turret room.

The turret room will form part of the master suite. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

The billiard room will become a lounge for guests to enjoy a drink, while the neighbouring Victorian conservatory is to be a private dining venue.

“My plan is that it will be hired out for special occasions, like a family gathering or a ruby wedding anniversary,” Jennifer explained.

Jennifer has been renovating properties for around a decade. Her journey started when her mother passed away and left behind a small pension pot.

The billiard room will become a drinks lounge. Image: Mhairi Edwards.
The Victorian conservatory at Broomhall House.
The Victorian conservatory will be used for private dining. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

She and her father decided to use the money to renovate a rundown cottage. Since then, she has carried out dozens of projects, transforming tired old properties into beautiful homes.

Broomhall House is by far the biggest project she has ever tackled, and she wants to use it to pay tribute to her late mother.

There are some wonderful original features, such as this stained glass window. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“We’re going to call it Isobel Apartments in memory of her,” she said. “I would also like to name the rooms after elements of the house’s history – a Jessie’s and a Turriff’s, for example.

“Part of the money it generates will go to charity. To the Bethany Christian Trust and to community projects in Douglas, where my mum was a teacher.”

Local businesses

Jennifer intends to use Dundee-based Clark Anderson Properties to manage the apartments, with local chefs catering for the private dining.

Her planning application has received several letters of support but quite a few objections from local people. Jennifer has been going door-to-door speaking to neighbours to try and allay their concerns.

The upper levels have superb Tay views. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“I think people are worried it’s going to be some kind of party venue with a marquee on the lawn and discos until all hours,” she said.

“I don’t want it to be anything like that. We’re not going to have stag dos. It’s going to be bespoke and high end. It will appeal to couples and families looking for somewhere special to stay in Broughty Ferry.

Broomhall House is full of fine details. Image: Mhairi Edwards.

“The exterior of the building isn’t going to change. And we’re not going to have hot tubs or anything else that attracts the wrong crowd. If there is any music it will be acoustic, like a chamber orchestra, and will be finished by 10pm.

“I’ve tried to accommodate local objections as much as possible. We’re only going to have parking to the front so the neighbours behind us aren’t inconvenienced.

“If I don’t do something with it someone else will. Surely it’s better that it’s someone local than some big corporation based down south?

“I really hope the local community buys into it. I would like it to be a place they come and use.”

