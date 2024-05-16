Stylish Dundee flat with ‘turret’ looks directly over Tay Bridge

A stylish Dundee flat that looks directly over the Tay Bridge has hit the market.

The one-bedroom West End flat is in a B-listed 1850s building with an unusual ‘turret’ feature.

The property on Magdalen Yard Road was split into three residential units in the 1990s.

Entry to the flat comes via stairs at the back of the building.

A large lounge has a feature bay window offering incredible views over Magdalen Green and the Tay Bridge.

There is also space for dining.

A double bedroom also has views of the Tay and Fife beyond.

The flat also comes with a modern bathroom featuring bath and shower, and a small kitchen.

A small office and a closet complete the property.

The proximity to Magdalen Green means there is lots of outdoor space to enjoy with the flat, but it also benefits from a communal back garden, shed and private parking.

The flat is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £169,000.

