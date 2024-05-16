Stylish Dundee flat with ‘turret’ looks directly over Tay Bridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stylish Dundee flat with ‘turret’ looks directly over Tay Bridge

The West End home is in a listed 1850s building.

By Ben MacDonald
The Magdalen Yard Road flat overlooks the Tay Bridge. Image: Verdala
The Magdalen Yard Road flat overlooks the Tay Bridge. Image: Verdala

A stylish Dundee flat that looks directly over the Tay Bridge has hit the market.

The one-bedroom West End flat is in a B-listed 1850s building with an unusual ‘turret’ feature.

The property on Magdalen Yard Road was split into three residential units in the 1990s.

Entry to the flat comes via stairs at the back of the building.

A large lounge has a feature bay window offering incredible views over Magdalen Green and the Tay Bridge.

There is also space for dining.

The flat is in a listed 1850s building. Image: Verdala
The bright living room. Image: Verdala
The living room’s feature bay window. Image: Verdala
Views of the Tay. Image: Verdala

A double bedroom also has views of the Tay and Fife beyond.

The flat also comes with a modern bathroom featuring bath and shower, and a small kitchen.

A small office and a closet complete the property.

The double bedroom. Image: Verdala
The bathroom. Image: Verdala
The kitchen. Image: Verdala
The office. Image: Verdala

The proximity to Magdalen Green means there is lots of outdoor space to enjoy with the flat, but it also benefits from a communal back garden, shed and private parking.

The flat is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £169,000.

The Courier has taken a look inside five of the most expensive flats in Tayside and Fife.

