Detached bungalow in Perthshire village is perfect fixer-upper

The derelict house sits in large garden grounds in the village of Wolfhill and has an attractive price tag.

By Jack McKeown
This bungalow in Wolfhill needs lots of work. Image: Premier Properties.
This bungalow in Wolfhill needs lots of work. Image: Premier Properties.

A  Perthshire bungalow requiring full renovation has gone on sale for £97,500.

Built in 1978, the house at 5 Fraser Avenue in Wolfhill occupies a large corner plot. It has been unoccupied for some time and is in a rundown condition.

Mould, dust, and cobwebs cover the interior. Outside, paint is peeling, tiles are covered in moss, and the conservatory roof is obscured by vegetation.

The Wolfhill house is in a rundown condition. Image: Premier Properties.
The interior is no more pleasant than the exterior. Image: Premier Properties.
The house is in need of full refurbishment. Image: Premier Properties.

The house has lots of potential, however, and would be ideal for a property developer or an owner happy to put a lot of work in.

Lots of potential

The large kitchen has plenty of space for a dining table and looks to the rear of the house. The spacious living room has a picture window that lets lots of natural light in.

There are two large double bedrooms and a bathroom. One of the bedrooms has a door through to the conservatory, which would be a pleasant room to enjoy a sunny day.

The conservatory could be a lovely room once it’s been scrubbed up. Image: Premier Properties.
The bungalow has an attached double garage. Image: Premier Properties.

Including the conservatory, the house has 94sqm of living space.

The bungalow also has an attached double garage with two roller doors.

Generous garden grounds wrap around the property and the driveway has parking for numerous cars.

Located midway between Perth and Coupar Angus, Wolfhill is a pretty village with a population of just over 300. The nearest village is Guildtown, two miles away, which has a restaurant, garage and primary school.

 

5 Fraser Avenue, Wolfhill, Perthshire is on sale with Premier Properties for offers over £97,500.

