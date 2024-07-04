For sale: 5 luxury houses in rural location near Dundee on sale with prices starting at £680k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: 5 luxury houses in rural location near Dundee on sale with prices starting at £680k

Ledyatt Farm is a development of 5 new homes at Lundie with prices ranging from £680,000 to £750,000.

By Jack McKeown
The houses sit at the foot of the Sidlaws. Image: Rettie.
Five striking new houses have gone on sale at a rural location near Dundee.

Ledyatt Farm is a small cluster of new-build homes next to Lundie and just a few miles from Dundee.

The rural site enjoys the Sidlaw Hills and Lundie Craigs as a backdrop. Yet one of the main roads into Dundee is just a couple of minutes’ drive away.

Built on a farm site, the development incorporates a paddock and an existing farm building.

The Ledyatt Farm homes are close to Dundee. Image: Rettie.
The main spaces with face south or southeast. Image: Rettie.

The five new homes on the site all benefit from large gardens with driveway and patio.

Each house is designed to ensure living spaces face south or southwest to maximise solar gain.

Energy efficient homes

Large bi-folding doors open onto south-facing courtyards that provide sheltered spaces to enjoy being outdoors.

Stone and slate are used to help bed the houses into their rural environment, while composite cladding boards ensure low maintenance costs.

Triple glazed windows, solar panels and an air source heat pump make them efficient to run and all of the homes are A rated for energy efficiency.

Living spaces with have lots of light. Image: Rettie.
The houses are A rated for energy efficiency. Image: Rettie.

Kitchens are of German design and incorporate quartz worktops and instant boiling water taps.

The five homes are called Ardgarth, Smithton, Bowhouse, West Mains, and Westerkeith. Two are four bedroom with the remaining three having five bedrooms.

Two of the homes are almost completed, with the other three due by next spring. The images used in this article are computer generated.

The cheapest is Ardgarth, on sale for £680,000, and the most expensive is Westerkeith with its £750,000 asking price.

 

Homes in the Ledyatt Farm development are on sale with Rettie.

 

