For sale: 5 luxury houses in rural location near Dundee on sale with prices starting at £680k

Five striking new houses have gone on sale at a rural location near Dundee.

Ledyatt Farm is a small cluster of new-build homes next to Lundie and just a few miles from Dundee.

The rural site enjoys the Sidlaw Hills and Lundie Craigs as a backdrop. Yet one of the main roads into Dundee is just a couple of minutes’ drive away.

Built on a farm site, the development incorporates a paddock and an existing farm building.

The five new homes on the site all benefit from large gardens with driveway and patio.

Each house is designed to ensure living spaces face south or southwest to maximise solar gain.

Energy efficient homes

Large bi-folding doors open onto south-facing courtyards that provide sheltered spaces to enjoy being outdoors.

Stone and slate are used to help bed the houses into their rural environment, while composite cladding boards ensure low maintenance costs.

Triple glazed windows, solar panels and an air source heat pump make them efficient to run and all of the homes are A rated for energy efficiency.

Kitchens are of German design and incorporate quartz worktops and instant boiling water taps.

The five homes are called Ardgarth, Smithton, Bowhouse, West Mains, and Westerkeith. Two are four bedroom with the remaining three having five bedrooms.

Two of the homes are almost completed, with the other three due by next spring. The images used in this article are computer generated.

The cheapest is Ardgarth, on sale for £680,000, and the most expensive is Westerkeith with its £750,000 asking price.

Homes in the Ledyatt Farm development are on sale with Rettie.