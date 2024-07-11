Former Perthshire school transformed into stylish modern home with stunning mezzanine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Perthshire school transformed into stylish modern home with stunning mezzanine

Ardler School closed in 1983 and was left to deteriorate. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The former Ardler School has been fully renovated. Image: Gilson Gray
A former Perthshire school that was transformed into a stylish modern home is up for sale.

Ardler School, on the village’s Wallace Street, closed in 1983 and was left to deteriorate.

It has now been carefully renovated into a five-bedroom luxury villa.

The building has retained many of its impressive period features, while also benefiting from the addition of a stunning mezzanine level.

The former Ardler School has been carefully renovated. Image: Gilson Gray
The old school is on Ardler’s Wallace Street. Image: Gilson Gray

Inside, the bright lounge has a double-height vaulted ceiling and features a wood-burning stove.

There is also a contemporary kitchen and dining space with bi-folding doors, as well as a utility room.

On this floor there are four bedrooms, including two with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

The main lounge. Image: Gilson Gray
The lounge is bright with a vaulted ceiling. Image: Gilson Gray
The home has been fully renovated. Image: Gilson Gray
There is a log burner in the lounge. Image: Gilson Gray
The lounge leads to the kitchen. Image: Gilson Gray
The home retains many of the old school’s original features. Image: Gilson Gray
The contemporary kitchen. Image: Gilson Gray
The dining space. Image: Gilson Gray
The utility room. Image: Gilson Gray
The utility room sits off the kitchen. Image: Gilson Gray
One of the five bedrooms. Image: Gilson Gray
There are four bedrooms on the ground floor. Image: Gilson Gray
Two of the bedrooms have en-suites. Image: Gilson Gray
There are four double bedrooms downstairs. Image: Gilson Gray
The master bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Gilson Gray
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Gilson Gray
The family bathroom. Image: Gilson Gray
One of the en-suites. Image: Gilson Gray
Two bedrooms benefit from en-suites. Image: Gilson Gray
The shower. Image: Gilson Gray

A fifth bedroom, which could be used as office space, is on the mezzanine, where there is also a family room.

Externally, the property has landscaped garden grounds with artificial grass and composite decking.

There is also a gated driveway leading to parking for multiple vehicles and a detached garage.

The home benefits from a mezzanine level. Image: Gilson Gray
The main hallway. Image: Gilson Gray
The mezzanine family room. Image: Gilson Gray
There is a second living space upstairs. Image: Gilson Gray
The mezzanine. Image: Gilson Gray
There is a fifth bedroom or home office upstairs. Image: Gilson Gray
The outdoor seating area. Image: Gilson Gray
The gardens are landscaped. Image: Gilson Gray

The property is being marketed by Gilson Gray for offers over £485,000.

The listing describes the old school as a “spectacular luxury detached villa” that has been renovated to a “very high standard”.

The C-listed building has been the subject of several planning applications in the past five years.

The most recent proposal was approved by Perth and Kinross Council in 2023.

The old Ardler School prior to renovation.

When the school was in operation it had two classrooms, two offices, a cloakroom and toilets.

Elsewhere in Perthshire, a three-bedroom apartment located on the ground floor of Meigle’s Arthurstone House is a new addition to the market.

And a quirky penthouse apartment boasting a magnificent view over Perth is also up for sale.

