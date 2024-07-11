Former Perthshire school transformed into stylish modern home with stunning mezzanine

A former Perthshire school that was transformed into a stylish modern home is up for sale.

Ardler School, on the village’s Wallace Street, closed in 1983 and was left to deteriorate.

It has now been carefully renovated into a five-bedroom luxury villa.

The building has retained many of its impressive period features, while also benefiting from the addition of a stunning mezzanine level.

Inside, the bright lounge has a double-height vaulted ceiling and features a wood-burning stove.

There is also a contemporary kitchen and dining space with bi-folding doors, as well as a utility room.

On this floor there are four bedrooms, including two with en-suites, and a family bathroom.

A fifth bedroom, which could be used as office space, is on the mezzanine, where there is also a family room.

Externally, the property has landscaped garden grounds with artificial grass and composite decking.

There is also a gated driveway leading to parking for multiple vehicles and a detached garage.

The property is being marketed by Gilson Gray for offers over £485,000.

The listing describes the old school as a “spectacular luxury detached villa” that has been renovated to a “very high standard”.

The C-listed building has been the subject of several planning applications in the past five years.

The most recent proposal was approved by Perth and Kinross Council in 2023.

When the school was in operation it had two classrooms, two offices, a cloakroom and toilets.

