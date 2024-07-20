For sale: Stunning mill conversion in secluded spot in Lundin Links

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
For sale: Stunning mill conversion in secluded spot in Lundin Links

The home, which has been significantly upgraded, also has extensive gardens and grounds.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links.
The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links. Image: Rettie

A stunning mill conversion in a secluded spot in Lundin Links is on the market.

The Old Millhouse, on the Fife village’s Mill Wynd, is available for offers over £700,000.

The Category C-listed former flour mill dates back to the 18th or early 19th century and sits in a leafy location near the Keil Burn.

Its quiet location is within walking distance of all local amenities, including the golf courses and beaches.

The home, which has been significantly upgraded by its current owner, also has extensive gardens and grounds.

The property is stone-built under a red pantile roof and was created from the former mill and outbuildings.

It retains much of the building’s character and charm.

The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links.
The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links is for sale. Image: Rettie
The home sits in a secluded location. Image: Rettie
It is still close to local amenities. Image: Rettie
The Keil Burn runs alongside the house. Image: Rettie

The large main sitting room is at the heart of the home and is completed by an open fire and traditional beams.

There is also an impressive garden room off the sitting room, with lots of glass allowing light to flood in.

From there, glazed doors lead out to a garden terrace, while a door to the rear provides access to a garden store.

Across the galleried main hall, at the western end of the house, there is a formal dining room.

Completing the ground floor is a dining kitchen with an Aga and breakfast bar, as well as external doors.

There is also a utility room and WC.

The property has four bedrooms at the first floor level, along with two bathrooms and a central gallery over the main entrance hall.

There is also a further bedroom with an en suite bathroom, dressing room and sauna at attic level.

The main hallway at The Old Millhouse in Lundin Links.
The main hallway. Image: Rettie
The sitting room. Image: Rettie
The sitting room is spacious. Image: Rettie
The home is in a converted mill. Image: Rettie
The garden room. Image: Rettie
The space allows for a lot of natural light. Image: Rettie
The room has plenty of windows. Image: Rettie
The dining room. Image: Rettie
The kitchen. Image: Rettie
Another view of the kitchen. Image: Rettie
There is also dining space in the kitchen. Image: Rettie
The upstairs galleried landing. Image: Rettie
The large attic bedroom. Image: Rettie
The room has an en-suite. Image: Rettie
There is also a sauna off the attic room. Image: Rettie

There is also the possibility of creating a self-contained flat within the house, subject to building and planning consents, which could be used for letting.

Outside, a leafy garden is bounded by the Keil Burn to the north and east.

The house is approached via a private track off Mill Wynd, with gravel parking at the house offering ample space for several vehicles.

There is also a mix of mature plants, trees and shrubs, as well as areas of lawn and sheltered seating areas and terraces.

The Lundin Links mill conversion has extensive gardens.
The home has extensive gardens. Image: Rettie
There are plenty of seating areas. Image: Rettie
The Keil Burn runs by the home. Image: Rettie
The Keil Burn. Image: Rettie

The home is being marketed for sale by Rettie.

Elsewhere in Fife, a former Kirkcaldy church and Boys’ Brigade hall turned 5-bedroom house is for sale at £425k.

And a St Andrews cottage in a ‘superb’ location near the Old Course has hit the market for nearly £800k.

