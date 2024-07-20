For sale: Stunning mill conversion in secluded spot in Lundin Links

A stunning mill conversion in a secluded spot in Lundin Links is on the market.

The Old Millhouse, on the Fife village’s Mill Wynd, is available for offers over £700,000.

The Category C-listed former flour mill dates back to the 18th or early 19th century and sits in a leafy location near the Keil Burn.

Its quiet location is within walking distance of all local amenities, including the golf courses and beaches.

The home, which has been significantly upgraded by its current owner, also has extensive gardens and grounds.

The property is stone-built under a red pantile roof and was created from the former mill and outbuildings.

It retains much of the building’s character and charm.

The large main sitting room is at the heart of the home and is completed by an open fire and traditional beams.

There is also an impressive garden room off the sitting room, with lots of glass allowing light to flood in.

From there, glazed doors lead out to a garden terrace, while a door to the rear provides access to a garden store.

Across the galleried main hall, at the western end of the house, there is a formal dining room.

Completing the ground floor is a dining kitchen with an Aga and breakfast bar, as well as external doors.

There is also a utility room and WC.

The property has four bedrooms at the first floor level, along with two bathrooms and a central gallery over the main entrance hall.

There is also a further bedroom with an en suite bathroom, dressing room and sauna at attic level.

There is also the possibility of creating a self-contained flat within the house, subject to building and planning consents, which could be used for letting.

Outside, a leafy garden is bounded by the Keil Burn to the north and east.

The house is approached via a private track off Mill Wynd, with gravel parking at the house offering ample space for several vehicles.

There is also a mix of mature plants, trees and shrubs, as well as areas of lawn and sheltered seating areas and terraces.

The home is being marketed for sale by Rettie.

Elsewhere in Fife, a former Kirkcaldy church and Boys’ Brigade hall turned 5-bedroom house is for sale at £425k.

And a St Andrews cottage in a ‘superb’ location near the Old Course has hit the market for nearly £800k.