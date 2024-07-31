‘Deceptively large’ St Andrews home with separate flat and garden putting green for sale at £950k

A “deceptively large” St Andrews home with a separate studio flat has gone up for sale.

The building on City Road, along with the neighbouring property, housed a shop, warehouse and workshop in Victorian times.

It was converted into a house in the 1960s and has since been modernised.

Included in the £950,000 asking price is a good-sized studio flat with its own entrance.

Upon entering the main house, there is a large, open-plan space, featuring the living room, dining room and kitchen.

The living room has a raised gas fire and there are French doors which lead to the garden.

Downstairs also features an office space under the stairs.

There is also a bedroom on the ground floor, which is up a small number of stairs inside the room and features a bathtub in the window.

Upstairs, there are two further bedrooms.

This includes the main bedroom, which features beautiful exposed beams and also has a standalone bathtub.

There is also a two-person steam shower accessed directly from the bedroom, along with a separate shower room.

The studio flat in the basement includes a kitchen/utilities area and a separate bathroom.

Outside, the main property has access to a garden – where the artificial lawn is set up as a putting green.

The City Road property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £950,000.

