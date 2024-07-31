‘Deceptively large’ St Andrews home with separate flat and garden putting green for sale at £950k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Deceptively large’ St Andrews home with separate flat and garden putting green for sale at £950k

The building housed a shop, warehouse and workshop in Victorian times.

By Kieran Webster
The house on City Road has a garden putting green. Image: Savills
The house on City Road has a garden putting green. Image: Savills

A “deceptively large” St Andrews home with a separate studio flat has gone up for sale.

The building on City Road, along with the neighbouring property, housed a shop, warehouse and workshop in Victorian times.

It was converted into a house in the 1960s and has since been modernised.

Included in the £950,000 asking price is a good-sized studio flat with its own entrance.

The exterior of the property.
The outside of 26 City Road, St Andrews. Image: Savills
The living room with a raised fire place and wall-mounted television.
The main living area. Image: Savills
The dinning room with the kitchen behind.
A dining space. Image: Savills
The open-plan space.
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
Downstairs is open-plan. Image: Savills
One of the bedrooms is on the ground floor with its own stairs. Image: Savills
A bathtub in the window of the ground-floor bedroom. Image: Savills

Upon entering the main house, there is a large, open-plan space, featuring the living room, dining room and kitchen.

The living room has a raised gas fire and there are French doors which lead to the garden.

Downstairs also features an office space under the stairs.

There is also a bedroom on the ground floor, which is up a small number of stairs inside the room and features a bathtub in the window.

Upstairs, there are two further bedrooms.

Bedroom one.
The main bedroom. Image: Savills
A bathtub and seating area in bedroom one.
The main bedroom has a standalone bathtub. Image: Savills
The shower room. Image: Savills
The second upstairs bedroom. Image: Savills

This includes the main bedroom, which features beautiful exposed beams and also has a standalone bathtub.

There is also a two-person steam shower accessed directly from the bedroom, along with a separate shower room.

The studio flat in the basement includes a kitchen/utilities area and a separate bathroom.

The garden is currently a putting green.
A putting green is set up in the garden. Image: Savills
The outside space is ideal for golf-lovers. Image: Savills
The studio apartment.
The studio apartment. Image: Savills
The bed in the studio flat. Image: Savills
The apartment fits a double bed.
The bed and entrance to the bathroom. Image: Savills
The studio has a separate bathroom.
The bathroom in the studio flat. Image: Savills
The flat set within St Andrews.
The house is in the heart of St Andrews. Image: Savills
The property is a short distance from the Old Course. Image: Savills

Outside, the main property has access to a garden – where the artificial lawn is set up as a putting green.

The City Road property is being marketed by Savills for offers over £950,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a converted East Neuk church with a stunning glass walkway is on the market for offers over £800,000.

