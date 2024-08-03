Former Dunblane schoolhouse turned 5-bedroom home has £20k price cut

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former Dunblane schoolhouse turned 5-bedroom home has £20k price cut

The 1875 property comes with a galleried mezzanine and two sitting rooms.

By Chloe Burrell
Dunblane house.
The converted Dunblane schoolhouse. Image: Cathedral City Estates

A characterful former schoolhouse turned home in Dunblane has had its price cut by £20,000.

The Victorian property on Braeport was built in 1875 and has been converted into a five-bedroom family home, retaining period features throughout.

On entry to the house, there is a large storm porch with Victorian-style floor tiles that leads to a long hallway.

The kitchen has plenty of space for a dining table and a central island.

Hallway in Dunblane house.
The hallway. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Kitchen at the Dunblane house.
The kitchen has dining space. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Lounge at Dunblane house.
The spacious lounge. Image: Cathedral City Estates

A glazed door from the kitchen leads to a formal lounge providing plenty of light and a view out to the cathedral.

A mahogany fireplace provides a focal point to the room and there is also a wood-burning stove.

Opposite the kitchen is the main bedroom with a large built-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

Next door, the second bedroom is currently being used as a home office.

Main bedroom at Dunblane house.
The main bedroom. Image: Cathedral City Estates
En-suite shower room at Dunblane house.
The en-suite shower room. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Bedroom at Dunblane house.
The second bedroom is currently being used as a home office. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Bedroom at Dunblane house.
The third bedroom. Image: Cathedral City Estates
En-suite shower room at Dunblane house.
The third bedroom benefits from an en-suite shower room. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Family-shower room at Dunblane house.
The family-sized bathroom. Image: Cathedral City Estates

The third bedroom also has a built-in wardrobe and an en-suite shower room.

Completing the ground floor is a family-sized bathroom.

Upstairs, there is a galleried mezzanine overlooking the main sitting room and the hall, creating a cosy lounge area which is currently used as a TV room.

There is a further double bedroom which has access to a utility room.

Sitting area at Dunblane house.
The upstairs sitting area. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Bedroom at Dunblane house.
Another bedroom. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Utility room at Dunblane house.
The utility room. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Boxroom at Dunblane house.
The box room can function as a home office. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Garden at Dunblane house.
The private garden. Image: Cathedral City Estates
Gravelled driveway at Dunblane house.
The gravelled driveway. Image: Cathedral City Estates

There is also a large box room which is currently being used as a fifth bedroom but could also function as a home office, gym or nursery.

Outside there is a private garden.

A gravelled area also provides private off-street parking.

The Dunblane property was originally for sale for £595,000 but is now being marketed by Cathedral City Estates for offers over £575,000.

Meanwhile, in Stirling, a quirky home with 1700s facade hits market for £275,000.

More from Property

Drummond Lodge is one of the finest homes in Callander. Image: Savills.
Beautiful £895k turreted Perthshire Victorian house has stunning glass and steel extension
Methven Surgery.
Former Perthshire GP surgery put up for sale for £165,000
Former church goes up for sale in Newtyle
Modern Angus church conversion for sale at £220k
The Bank Street home.
Quirky Stirling home with 1700s facade hits market for £275k
Kinghorn villa.
Beautiful villa on Kinghorn beachfront hits market for £450k
The house on City Road has a garden putting green. Image: Savills
'Deceptively large' St Andrews home with separate flat and garden putting green for sale…
The house sits on the waterfront at Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons.
Huge £350k waterfront house in East Neuk is tremendous renovation opportunity
Exterior of The Weem Inn in Aberfeldy.
£60k cut from asking price of Highland Perthshire hotel
More than 300 acres of land on Loch Tay are on sale. Image: Goldcrest.
House and 300 acres with 1.1km of Loch Tay shoreline on the market for…
Old Church House has an amazing interior. Image: Rettie.
Incredible £800k East Neuk church conversion has amazing interior with stunning glass walkway
2

Conversation