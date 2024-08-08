Perthshire home on estate once owned by Louis Vuitton family for sale at £900k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire home on estate once owned by Louis Vuitton family for sale at £900k

The Victorian home is being sold off by the new owners.

By Andrew Robson
Conifera, Comrie. The home on the estate once owned by the Vuitton family
Conifera near Comrie. Image: Bidwells

A home on a Perthshire estate once owned by the Louis Vuitton family has been put up for sale for £900,000.

Conifera sits on the Fordie Estate, near Comrie – which was owned by a member of the famous fashion dynasty until 2021.

The home previously formed part of the Lawers Estate, elements of which were sold off during the 1900s to the neighbouring Fordie Estate.

The new owners, who bought the site from the Vuitton family, are now selling the house as they focus on land management.

The home was part of the Fordie Estate.
The home is part of the Fordie Estate. Image: Bidwells

Nestled within a sheltered woodland setting, the five-bedroom home is spread across two floors.

The accommodation features a generous-sized boot room with a gun cabinet, a kitchen, a utility room, a study, a bar area and a large living room.

A bedroom with its own bathroom and a separate toilet complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts an en-suite that includes a double sink, a bath and a separate showing, in addition to a large dressing area.

Further double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate toilet complete the offering.

The kitchen inside the home on the former Vuitton family estate
The kitchen. Image: Bidwells
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Bidwells
The living room.
The living room. Image: Bidwells
Another bedroom.
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
A bathroom.
A bathroom. Image: Bidwells
There are five bathrooms in total.
There are five bathrooms in total. Image: Savills

At the front of the property is a large gated driveway with a separate area for turning or parking.

A modest lawn garden sits to the rear, nestled within the trees, while Balmenoch Burn serves as a boundary to the east.

Additionally, there is a pair of traditionally built stone sheds.

The gated driveway.
The gated driveway. Image: Bidwells
The side entrance.
The side entrance. Image: Bidwells
The stone built sheds
The stone-built sheds. Image: Bidwells
Balmenoch Burn
Balmenoch Burn. Image: Bidwells
The Victorian country house in Highland Perthshire
An aerial view of the home. Image: Bidwells

The Comrie home is being marketed for sale by Bidwells.

It comes as a former Perthshire outdoor education centre with a huge house and three cottages has hit the market near Pitlochry.

Elsewhere, a £1 million home overlooking a golf course in Fife has been put up for sale.

