Perthshire home on estate once owned by Louis Vuitton family for sale at £900k

A home on a Perthshire estate once owned by the Louis Vuitton family has been put up for sale for £900,000.

Conifera sits on the Fordie Estate, near Comrie – which was owned by a member of the famous fashion dynasty until 2021.

The home previously formed part of the Lawers Estate, elements of which were sold off during the 1900s to the neighbouring Fordie Estate.

The new owners, who bought the site from the Vuitton family, are now selling the house as they focus on land management.

Nestled within a sheltered woodland setting, the five-bedroom home is spread across two floors.

The accommodation features a generous-sized boot room with a gun cabinet, a kitchen, a utility room, a study, a bar area and a large living room.

A bedroom with its own bathroom and a separate toilet complete the ground floor.

Upstairs, the master bedroom boasts an en-suite that includes a double sink, a bath and a separate showing, in addition to a large dressing area.

Further double bedrooms, a bathroom and a separate toilet complete the offering.

At the front of the property is a large gated driveway with a separate area for turning or parking.

A modest lawn garden sits to the rear, nestled within the trees, while Balmenoch Burn serves as a boundary to the east.

Additionally, there is a pair of traditionally built stone sheds.

The Comrie home is being marketed for sale by Bidwells.

It comes as a former Perthshire outdoor education centre with a huge house and three cottages has hit the market near Pitlochry.

Elsewhere, a £1 million home overlooking a golf course in Fife has been put up for sale.