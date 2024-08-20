Property Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis factory going back to auction at knockdown price The listed property, which has a swimming pool, was once valued at £1.4 million. By Neil Henderson August 20 2024, 7:00am August 20 2024, 7:00am Share Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis factory going back to auction at knockdown price Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5061977/broughty-ferry-mansion-cannabis-factory-back-auction/ Copy Link 0 comment The Victoria Road mansion. Image: Savills A five-bedroom Broughty Ferry mansion once used as a cannabis factory is going back to auction at a knockdown price. The listed property on Victoria Road was valued at £1.4 million at one time. But it is now available for sale with a starting price of just £550,000. The property was previously put up for sale back in April when it also went under the hammer. However, it is still seeking a new owner and will go to auction again on September 3. The house has five bedrooms. Image: Savills The mansion has a notorious past, having been used to house a huge cannabis farm. In December, a pair of drug dealers were jailed and told they would be deported to Albania after police found the £650,000 cultivation inside. Property firm Savills, which is handling the sale of the home, says the house provides a “unique development opportunity”. The current owners have already done most of the refurbishment work needed on the mansion. The listed property is to be auctioned off. Image: Savills The house is partially renovated. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Set in ample grounds, the stone-built bay-fronted property comes with an array of ornate stone-carved details to the exterior. In addition, the house features a charming arched-stone porch at its entrance. The mansion also comes with an indoor swimming pool.
