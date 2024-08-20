Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis factory going back to auction at knockdown price

A five-bedroom Broughty Ferry mansion once used as a cannabis factory is going back to auction at a knockdown price.

The listed property on Victoria Road was valued at £1.4 million at one time.

But it is now available for sale with a starting price of just £550,000.

The property was previously put up for sale back in April when it also went under the hammer.

However, it is still seeking a new owner and will go to auction again on September 3.

The mansion has a notorious past, having been used to house a huge cannabis farm.

In December, a pair of drug dealers were jailed and told they would be deported to Albania after police found the £650,000 cultivation inside.

Property firm Savills, which is handling the sale of the home, says the house provides a “unique development opportunity”.

The current owners have already done most of the refurbishment work needed on the mansion.

Set in ample grounds, the stone-built bay-fronted property comes with an array of ornate stone-carved details to the exterior.

In addition, the house features a charming arched-stone porch at its entrance.

The mansion also comes with an indoor swimming pool.