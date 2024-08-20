Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis factory going back to auction at knockdown price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry mansion used as cannabis factory going back to auction at knockdown price

The listed property, which has a swimming pool, was once valued at £1.4 million.

By Neil Henderson
Aerial shot of the property and the surrounding grounds.
The Victoria Road mansion. Image: Savills

A five-bedroom Broughty Ferry mansion once used as a cannabis factory is going back to auction at a knockdown price.

The listed property on Victoria Road was valued at £1.4 million at one time.

But it is now available for sale with a starting price of just £550,000.

The property was previously put up for sale back in April when it also went under the hammer.

However, it is still seeking a new owner and will go to auction again on September 3.

The property on Victoria Road, Broughy Ferry will go to auction.
The house has five bedrooms. Image: Savills

The mansion has a notorious past, having been used to house a huge cannabis farm.

In December, a pair of drug dealers were jailed and told they would be deported to Albania after police found the £650,000 cultivation inside.

Property firm Savills, which is handling the sale of the home, says the house provides a “unique development opportunity”.

The current owners have already done most of the refurbishment work needed on the mansion.

The listed property is to be auctioned off.
The listed property is to be auctioned off. Image: Savills
The property in Broughty Ferry.
The house is partially renovated. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Set in ample grounds, the stone-built bay-fronted property comes with an array of ornate stone-carved details to the exterior.

In addition, the house features a charming arched-stone porch at its entrance.

The mansion also comes with an indoor swimming pool.

Conversation