Outstanding new home near St Andrews has indoor pool, spa, and rooftop terrace for £1.45 million.

A stunning new home near St Andrews has gone on sale for £1.45 million.

Located less than two miles from St Andrews, the Oaks is a striking new home in the hamlet of Balone.

Built in 2015, the four-bedroom home has an enormous 475sqm of accommodation. Highlights include a wonderful indoor swimming pool and spa, a roof terrace, and a cinema room.

The front door opens into a grand entrance hall with marble flooring and a marble staircase that spirals up to a galleried landing. A large atrium fills the space with natural light.

The living room features bi-fold doors that open to the garden, a wall-hung living flame fireplace, and integrated ceiling speakers.

The kitchen and family room has a central island with integrated dining table, high end appliances, and a separate pantry.

One of the standout features of the Oaks is the swimming pool and leisure suite. In addition to the heated indoor pool, there is a jacuzzi, steam room, rain shower and a handy WC.

Bedroom suite and roof terrace

The main bedroom suite occupies almost half of the upper level. In addition to the bedroom, is has an en suite bathroom, dressing room, and sliding walnut doors that lead into a cinema room and then onto a stunning roof terrace.

The Oaks has three further double bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms.

The terrace is south facing and is an ideal space for outdoor entertaining. The garden has a lawn, pergola, paving, and a stair up to the terrace. There is a driveway and double garage.

The Oaks, Balone, St Andrews is on sale with Rettie for offers over £1,450,000.