Outstanding new home near St Andrews has indoor pool, spa, and rooftop terrace for £1.45 million.

The Oaks is a stunning one-off home on the outskirts of St Andrews that is packed with technology and luxury.

By Jack McKeown
The Oaks is a luxurious new home near St Andrews. Image: Rettie.
The Oaks is a luxurious new home near St Andrews. Image: Rettie.

A stunning new home near St Andrews has gone on sale for £1.45 million.

Located less than two miles from St Andrews, the Oaks is a striking new home in the hamlet of Balone.

Built in 2015, the four-bedroom home has an enormous 475sqm of accommodation. Highlights include a wonderful indoor swimming pool and spa, a roof terrace, and a cinema room.

The Oaks has a rooftop terrace. Image: Rettie.
The house features an indoor swimming pool and spa. Image: Rettie.
The Oaks is less than two miles from St Andrews. Image: Rettie.

The front door opens into a grand entrance hall with marble flooring and a marble staircase that spirals up to a galleried landing. A large atrium fills the space with natural light.

The living room features bi-fold doors that open to the garden, a wall-hung living flame fireplace, and integrated ceiling speakers.

The kitchen and family room has a central island with integrated dining table, high end appliances, and a separate pantry.

The house is luxuriously appointed. Image: Rettie.
The kitchen is filled with light. Image: Rettie.
The main entrance has marble flooring and a marble stair. Image: Rettie.

One of the standout features of the Oaks is the swimming pool and leisure suite. In addition to the heated indoor pool, there is a jacuzzi, steam room, rain shower and a handy WC.

Bedroom suite and roof terrace

The main bedroom suite occupies almost half of the upper level. In addition to the bedroom, is has an en suite bathroom, dressing room, and sliding walnut doors that lead into a cinema room and then onto a stunning roof terrace.

The pool has a jucuzzi and steam room. Image: Rettie.
The perfect place to unwind. Image: Rettie.
The roof terrace is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Image: Rettie.

The Oaks has three further double bedrooms, all with en suite bathrooms.

The terrace is south facing and is an ideal space for outdoor entertaining. The garden has a lawn, pergola, paving, and a stair up to the terrace. There is a driveway and double garage.

 

The Oaks, Balone, St Andrews is on sale with Rettie for offers over £1,450,000.

