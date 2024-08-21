£15k price cut for stunning four-bedroom home with gym near Dunfermline

A stunning family home with a gym near Dunfermline has had its price slashed by £15,000.

Dean Park House on Kingseat Road, to the north of the city, enjoys panoramic countryside views.

The home initially went on the market in February this year for £795,000.

However, the price has since been cut by £15,000 to offers over £780,000.

On entry, there is a welcoming reception hall with stairs leading to the upper level.

There is a spacious lounge located to the rear of the house which has a set of doors leading out to some decking.

The kitchen and dining space is the hub of the home and is the ideal spot for entertaining.

The focal point of the property is the home gym, which is a large space that can also be used for entertaining.

There are two large bedrooms located on the ground floor, including the main bedroom which has access to an en-suite shower room.

There is also a four-piece family bathroom.

A curved staircase leads to the mezzanine which in turn leads to two further bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, and both bedrooms have a walk-in wardrobe.

A magnificent garden surrounds the property.

