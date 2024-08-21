£15k price cut for stunning four-bedroom home with gym near Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£15k price cut for stunning four-bedroom home with gym near Dunfermline

Dean Park House was built around 1960.

By Chloe Burrell
Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
Dean Park House near Dunfermline. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A stunning family home with a gym near Dunfermline has had its price slashed by £15,000.

Dean Park House on Kingseat Road, to the north of the city, enjoys panoramic countryside views.

The home initially went on the market in February this year for £795,000.

However, the price has since been cut by £15,000 to offers over £780,000.

On entry, there is a welcoming reception hall with stairs leading to the upper level.

There is a spacious lounge located to the rear of the house which has a set of doors leading out to some decking.

Living room at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The spacious living room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
The decking at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The living room doors open onto decking with an excellent view. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Kitchen at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The kitchen and dining space. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Home gym at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The home gym. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Main bedroom at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The main bedroom. McEwan Fraser Legal
Family bathroom at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The four-piece family bathroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

The kitchen and dining space is the hub of the home and is the ideal spot for entertaining.

The focal point of the property is the home gym, which is a large space that can also be used for entertaining.

There are two large bedrooms located on the ground floor, including the main bedroom which has access to an en-suite shower room.

There is also a four-piece family bathroom.

Bedroom at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
A bedroom at Dean Park House. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
En-suite bathroom at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The en-suite bathroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Bedroom at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
Another bedroom at the property. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

A curved staircase leads to the mezzanine which in turn leads to two further bedrooms, one with an en-suite bathroom, and both bedrooms have a walk-in wardrobe.

A magnificent garden surrounds the property.

In north-east Fife, an outstanding home near St Andrews with an indoor pool, a spa and a rooftop terrace has hit the market for £1.45 million.

And a top-rated Mexican restaurant in Bonnybank, near Kennoway, has been put up for sale.

