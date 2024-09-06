Huge home with annex flat in stunning Crieff setting has £50k knocked off its asking price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Huge home with annex flat in stunning Crieff setting has £50k knocked off its asking price

Built in 2000, Grimstokes is a modern house in a desirable area of the Perthshire town.

By Jack McKeown
Grimstokes has had its price reduced by £50,000. Image: Savills.
Grimstokes has had its price reduced by £50,000. Image: Savills.

A handsome modern house in Crieff has had £50,000 cut from its asking price.

Built in 2000, Grimstokes was designed by the James Denholm Partnership. The architectural practice is based in Comrie and their houses are praised for their blend of traditional and contemporary features.

Grimstokes was built in 2000. Image: Savills.

Put on the market in April with an asking price of £845,000, Grimstokes has now has its price reduced by £50,000.

The house occupies a large plot on Connaught Terrace and enjoys excellent views over the Perthshire countryside.

The L-shape of the house creates a welcoming entrance courtyard with plenty of parking space.

The house sits in a desirable part of Crieff. Image: Savills.

Grimstokes has been designed so all the main living rooms face south, where they benefit most from natural light and solar gain.

Beautiful kitchen

The kitchen spans the full width of the house and has space for a large dining table. Adjacent is a living room with a gas fireplace. The formal dining room is almost seven metres long and has another gas fireplace and a bay window.

The main rooms face south. Image: Savills.

It connects to the split-level drawing room. The upper level is currently used as a games room, with the lower section used as a living area. It has a vaulted ceiling and a wood burning stove.

The dining area gets plenty of light. Image: Savills.

An office, utility room, boot room and WC complete the ground floor.

On the first floor there is a luxurious main bedroom suite with dressing room and en suite bathroom. It has striking views to the Ochils from its bay window.

There are three further double bedrooms and a bathroom.

The drawing room has a vaulted ceiling and wood burning stove. Image: Savills.

At the west end of the house is the guest wing which has its own external entrance. It has two bedrooms, one at ground level and the other on the first floor.

The garden at Grimstokes extends to just over half an acre. Mature trees and neat hedging give it a high degree of privacy.

The garden has plenty of privacy. Image: Savills.

Two areas of decking provide good spots for eating outdoors during the summer.

A pedestrian gateway at the foot of the garden leads to a grassy lane that was once an old drover’s road and is privately owned by the house. This provides a handy cut-through for heading into Crieff’s town centre.

 

Grimstokes is on sale with Savills for offers over £795,000.

More from Property

St Andrews housing crisis: Students protesting about accommodation pressures in the town in 2022. Image: Steven MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Are St Andrews and Dundee students facing an affordable 'housing crisis'?
St Kessac's is a beautiful Victorian home in the heart of Comrie. Image: Rettie.
Immaculate period home in Comrie on sale for £475k
This attractive former coach house topped the TSPC charts in August. Image: TSPC.
Handsome Broughty Ferry coach house is TSPC's most viewed property in August
Views of the North Sea from the apartment.
Apartment on Arbroath seafront for sale at £250k
St Anne's in Kilconquhar, Fife. Image: Savills
For sale: Former Fife schoolhouse and chip shop turned £625k home
An aerial shot showing the Hurly Hawkin property and grounds in Liff in Angus
Pretty £575k house near Liff has garden that is a magical five-acre dell
2
The property in Kirkton of Glenisla. Image: Keystone Property
'Idyllic' riverside Angus home with huge garden for sale at £635k
Broomhill in Abernethy.
Five-bedroom hillside Abernethy home with far-reaching views for sale
The Inn on the Tay in Grandtully.
Perthshire hotel and restaurant in stunning River Tay location on sale for £850k
Ptarmigan, near Burrelton, Perthshire.
'Striking' modern Perthshire home with panoramic views of Sidlaws for sale at nearly £700k

Conversation