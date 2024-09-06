Huge home with annex flat in stunning Crieff setting has £50k knocked off its asking price

A handsome modern house in Crieff has had £50,000 cut from its asking price.

Built in 2000, Grimstokes was designed by the James Denholm Partnership. The architectural practice is based in Comrie and their houses are praised for their blend of traditional and contemporary features.

Put on the market in April with an asking price of £845,000, Grimstokes has now has its price reduced by £50,000.

The house occupies a large plot on Connaught Terrace and enjoys excellent views over the Perthshire countryside.

The L-shape of the house creates a welcoming entrance courtyard with plenty of parking space.

Grimstokes has been designed so all the main living rooms face south, where they benefit most from natural light and solar gain.

Beautiful kitchen

The kitchen spans the full width of the house and has space for a large dining table. Adjacent is a living room with a gas fireplace. The formal dining room is almost seven metres long and has another gas fireplace and a bay window.

It connects to the split-level drawing room. The upper level is currently used as a games room, with the lower section used as a living area. It has a vaulted ceiling and a wood burning stove.

An office, utility room, boot room and WC complete the ground floor.

On the first floor there is a luxurious main bedroom suite with dressing room and en suite bathroom. It has striking views to the Ochils from its bay window.

There are three further double bedrooms and a bathroom.

At the west end of the house is the guest wing which has its own external entrance. It has two bedrooms, one at ground level and the other on the first floor.

The garden at Grimstokes extends to just over half an acre. Mature trees and neat hedging give it a high degree of privacy.

Two areas of decking provide good spots for eating outdoors during the summer.

A pedestrian gateway at the foot of the garden leads to a grassy lane that was once an old drover’s road and is privately owned by the house. This provides a handy cut-through for heading into Crieff’s town centre.

Grimstokes is on sale with Savills for offers over £795,000.