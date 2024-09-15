Former River Tay ferryman’s cottage with hot tub and holiday lets hits market for nearly £900k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Former River Tay ferryman’s cottage with hot tub and holiday lets hits market for nearly £900k

Boat of Cluny, near Aberfeldy, also comes with 11 acres of land.

By Kieran Webster
Boat of Cluny has a hot tub included in the price.
Boat of Cluny has a hot tub by the river. Image: Savills

A former ferryman’s cottage on the River Tay in Perthshire with a hot tub and holiday accommodation has hit the market.

Boat of Cluny, east of Aberfeldy, includes a two-bedroom cottage and a one-bedroom steading with a one-bed letting annexe.

The two buildings date back to the late 19th century and the cottage was home to a ferryman who rowed people across the river.

The entire lot is on the market for £895,000.

Ferry Cottage.
Ferry Cottage. Image: Savills
Ferry Cottage living room.
Ferry Cottage living room. Image: Savills
Ferry Cottage kitchen.
Ferry Cottage kitchen. Image: Savills
Ferry Cottage dining room.
Ferry Cottage dining room. Image: Savills

Ferry Cottage has a cosy living room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are two charming bedrooms.

There are bathrooms on both floors of the property.

Currently, Ferry Cottage is leased out as a holiday business.

One of the bedrooms.
Ferry Cottage has two bedrooms. Image: Savills
One of the Ferry Cottage bathrooms.
One of the Ferry Cottage bathrooms. Image: Savills
Bedroom two.
Bedroom two. Image: Savills
The Steading.
The Steading. Image: Savills
The Steading living room.
The Steading living room. Image: Savills
The Steading mezzanine bedroom.
The Steading mezzanine bedroom. Image: Savills
The Steading kitchen.
The Steading kitchen. Image: Savills
A sauna in The Steading.
A sauna in The Steading. Image: Savills

The Steading is just a few meters away from Ferry Cottage.

It has a sitting/dining room, a kitchen, a shower room, a sauna, and a mezzanine bedroom.

The steading also incorporates The Riverside Snug which is a one-bedroom letting annexe.

Outside, there is a hot tub and sauna which is included in the price and is currently used by guests of The Riverside Snug and Ferry Cottage.

Living room inside The Riverside Snug.
Living room inside The Riverside Snug. Image: Savills
The Riverside Snug bedroom.
The Riverside Snug bedroom. Image: Savills
The outdoor sauna.
The outdoor sauna. Image: Savills
Boat of Cluny garden.
Boat of Cluny garden. Image: Savills
Views of the river from the garden.
Views of the river from the garden. Image: Savills
An aerial view of Boat of Cluny.
An aerial view of Boat of Cluny. Image: Savills

Boat of Cluny is set within 11 acres of land that stretch along the south-facing riverbank.

The property is on the market with Savills.

Meanwhile, a charming period home on the banks of Loch Earn in Perthshire has also gone up for sale.

Conversation