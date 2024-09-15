Former River Tay ferryman’s cottage with hot tub and holiday lets hits market for nearly £900k

A former ferryman’s cottage on the River Tay in Perthshire with a hot tub and holiday accommodation has hit the market.

Boat of Cluny, east of Aberfeldy, includes a two-bedroom cottage and a one-bedroom steading with a one-bed letting annexe.

The two buildings date back to the late 19th century and the cottage was home to a ferryman who rowed people across the river.

The entire lot is on the market for £895,000.

Ferry Cottage has a cosy living room, dining room and kitchen on the ground floor.

Upstairs, there are two charming bedrooms.

There are bathrooms on both floors of the property.

Currently, Ferry Cottage is leased out as a holiday business.

The Steading is just a few meters away from Ferry Cottage.

It has a sitting/dining room, a kitchen, a shower room, a sauna, and a mezzanine bedroom.

The steading also incorporates The Riverside Snug which is a one-bedroom letting annexe.

Outside, there is a hot tub and sauna which is included in the price and is currently used by guests of The Riverside Snug and Ferry Cottage.

Boat of Cluny is set within 11 acres of land that stretch along the south-facing riverbank.

The property is on the market with Savills.

Meanwhile, a charming period home on the banks of Loch Earn in Perthshire has also gone up for sale.