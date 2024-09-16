For sale: Huge £875k Dunblane home with heated indoor pool and lily pond

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

For sale: Huge £875k Dunblane home with heated indoor pool and lily pond

The five-bedroom home has lovely views of the countryside.

By Chloe Burrell
Dunblane home.
Landrick Lodge in Dunblane. Image: Halliday Homes

A huge Dunblane home with a heated indoor pool and a lily pond  has hit the market.

The five-bedroom Landrick Lodge on Perth Road is surrounded by a 1.7-acre garden.

The home enjoys lovely views of the countryside thanks to its elevated position just to the east of the town.

On entry, a porch leads to a spacious dining hall with access to a breakfast area, an office/lounge space and a library and study room.

Porch at Dunblane home.
The porch. Image: Halliday Homes
Breakfast area at Dunblane home.
A breakfast area. Image: Halliday Homes
Kitchen at Dunblane home.
The modern kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
Dining lounge at Dunblane home.
The dining lounge with a view over the garden. Image: Halliday Homes
Seats by the window. Image: Halliday Homes
A view from the mezzanine. Image: Halliday Homes
The lounge with huge windows. Image: Halliday Homes
Another sitting room. Image: Halliday Homes

To the right of the porch is a modern kitchen and dining lounge with access to the patio and garden.

From here, there is access to the luxurious indoor swimming pool and there is also a large balcony overlooking the lily pond.

To the other side of the swimming pool, there is a guest suite consisting of a sitting room with huge windows and a balcony overlooking the lily pond, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen with garden access.

Indoor swimming pool at Dunblane home.
The indoor swimming pool. Image: Halliday Homes
Bedroom at Dunblane home.
A double bedroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Bathroom at Dunblane home.
A shower room. Image: Halliday Homes
Bedroom at Dunblane home.
The main bedroom has a balcony overlooking a wooded area. Image: Halliday Homes
Patio area at Dunblane home.
There is plenty of space for alfresco dining. Image: Halliday Homes
Garden at Dunblane home.
The garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The home is in the countryside on the outskirts of Dunblane. Image: Halliday Homes

There is a mezzanine sitting room upstairs and a gallery leading to a large bedroom and a further three spacious bedrooms, each benefitting from an en-suite bathroom.

The main bedroom has a balcony overlooking a small orchard and wooded area.

Outside, the “idyllic” garden has seating areas for outdoor dining along with lawns and trees.

The property is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £875,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a hotel in Strathyre is set to go to auction with a £395,000 guide price.

