For sale: Huge £875k Dunblane home with heated indoor pool and lily pond

A huge Dunblane home with a heated indoor pool and a lily pond has hit the market.

The five-bedroom Landrick Lodge on Perth Road is surrounded by a 1.7-acre garden.

The home enjoys lovely views of the countryside thanks to its elevated position just to the east of the town.

On entry, a porch leads to a spacious dining hall with access to a breakfast area, an office/lounge space and a library and study room.

To the right of the porch is a modern kitchen and dining lounge with access to the patio and garden.

From here, there is access to the luxurious indoor swimming pool and there is also a large balcony overlooking the lily pond.

To the other side of the swimming pool, there is a guest suite consisting of a sitting room with huge windows and a balcony overlooking the lily pond, a double bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen with garden access.

There is a mezzanine sitting room upstairs and a gallery leading to a large bedroom and a further three spacious bedrooms, each benefitting from an en-suite bathroom.

The main bedroom has a balcony overlooking a small orchard and wooded area.

Outside, the “idyllic” garden has seating areas for outdoor dining along with lawns and trees.

The property is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £875,000.

Elsewhere in Stirlingshire, a hotel in Strathyre is set to go to auction with a £395,000 guide price.