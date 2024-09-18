East Neuk home with stunning outdoor terrace overlooking Firth of Forth for sale

An East Neuk home with a stunning outdoor terrace overlooking the Firth of Forth has gone up for sale.

The Pittenweem property boasts views across the water from its elevated position above the Fife coast.

Set across two floors, the home’s standout feature is the spacious outdoor deck which takes full advantage of its location.

The extended cottage has an impressive open-plan living and kitchen area complete with bi-fold doors leading to the deck and ceiling-to-floor windows to showcase those spectacular panoramas.

A staircase leads to two first-floor bedrooms – including the sea-facing master which features a private bathroom behind a partition.

The second double bedroom is also found on this floor.

The third bedroom is found on the ground floor.

A separate sitting room, a utility room and a family shower room complete the offering.

The garden is terraced into three sections which are linked by a brick path.

The upper levels feature the wooden decked terrace with a glass balustrade, which provides the ideal space for outdoor dining while enjoying the picturesque views.

To the side of the house, there is a garden shed and a log store, while another garden shed sits off the enclosed lawn by the sitting room.

The Pittenweem home is being marketed by Savills for offers over £695,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a fixer-upper with amazing views over the River Tay has come up for sale in Wormit.

And in Perthshire, an apartment within an 18th-century castle is on the market for less than £180,000.