East Neuk home with stunning outdoor terrace overlooking Firth of Forth for sale

The elevated Pittenweem property is on the market for offers over £695,000.

By Andrew Robson
The view from the Pittenweem home with a stunning terrace in Fife
The view from the Pittenweem home. Image: Savills

An East Neuk home with a stunning outdoor terrace overlooking the Firth of Forth has gone up for sale.

The Pittenweem property boasts views across the water from its elevated position above the Fife coast.

Set across two floors, the home’s standout feature is the spacious outdoor deck which takes full advantage of its location.

The extended cottage has an impressive open-plan living and kitchen area complete with bi-fold doors leading to the deck and ceiling-to-floor windows to showcase those spectacular panoramas.

The open plan kitchen/living/dining area.
The open plan kitchen/living/dining area. Image: Savills
Bi-fold doors lead to the deck.
Bi-fold doors lead to the deck. Image: Savills
The main living area.
The main living area. Image: Savills
The modern kitchen.
The modern kitchen. Image: Savills
The dining space.
The dining space. Image: Savills
The open plan living area leads to the terrace.
The open-plan living area leads to the terrace. Image: Savills

A staircase leads to two first-floor bedrooms – including the sea-facing master which features a private bathroom behind a partition.

The second double bedroom is also found on this floor.

The third bedroom is found on the ground floor.

A separate sitting room, a utility room and a family shower room complete the offering.

The master bedroom on the top floor.
The master bedroom. Image: Savills
The second bedroom.
The second bedroom. Image: Savills
Another bedroom. Image: Savills
The separate sitting room. Image: Savills
The second sitting room sits at the heart of the home.
The second sitting room sits at the heart of the home. Image: Savills
The family shower room.
The family shower room. Image: Savills
The bathroom off the master bedroom.
The bathroom off the master bedroom. Image: Savills

The garden is terraced into three sections which are linked by a brick path.

The upper levels feature the wooden decked terrace with a glass balustrade, which provides the ideal space for outdoor dining while enjoying the picturesque views.

To the side of the house, there is a garden shed and a log store, while another garden shed sits off the enclosed lawn by the sitting room.

The terrace is an ideal space for outdoor dining.
The terrace is an ideal space for outdoor dining. Image: Savills
The spectacular terrace at the East Neuk home for sale
The spectacular terrace. Image: Savills
A view of the deck from the garden. I
A view of the deck from the garden. Image: Savills
The garden.
The garden. Image: Savills
The side lawn.
The side lawn. Image: Savills
North Berwick Law in the distance.
North Berwick Law in the distance. Image: Savills
Views from the garden terrace.
Views from the garden terrace. Image: Savills
The terrace at night.
The terrace at night. Image: Savills
Aerial shot of the Pittenweem home.
Aerial shot of the Pittenweem home. Image; Savills
The East Neuk home sits just off the Fife coast.
The East Neuk home sits just off the Fife coast. Image: Savills

The Pittenweem home is being marketed by Savills for offers over £695,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a fixer-upper with amazing views over the River Tay has come up for sale in Wormit.

And in Perthshire, an apartment within an 18th-century castle is on the market for less than £180,000.

Conversation