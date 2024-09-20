‘Exceptional’ home in prime corner spot on exclusive Kinross-shire development for sale at £740k

An exceptional five-bedroom detached home on an exclusive Kinross-shire development is on the market for £740,000.

The property is quietly set in a steading development in Coldrain, four miles south-west of Kinross.

Occupying a prime corner plot on Wood of Coldrain Steading, the home is approached via a private gated driveway that leads to a beautifully laid monoblock path and a double garage with an electric door for added convenience.

Upon entering, the vestibule opens into a welcoming hallway complete with a cloakroom cupboard.

The spacious and elegantly designed lounge is a true highlight, featuring bi-folding doors that flood the space with natural light and offer stunning views of the enclosed rear garden and surrounding countryside.

A feature fireplace adds to the ambience, making this room perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

Adjacent to the lounge is a dining room with patio doors opening onto the garden, as well as a dedicated office, a downstairs WC and additional storage under the stairs.

The impressive dining kitchen is finished to an exceptional standard.

It offers a central island with induction hob and extractor hood, as well as high-quality Miele appliances, including a coffee machine, microwave, oven, grill, steam oven and two warming drawers.

A large bay window overlooking the rear garden enhances the dining space, making it perfect for family meals.

The adjoining utility room has direct access to the garden and provides plumbing for a washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, and convenient access to the double garage.

A carpeted staircase leads to the upper landing, which offers access to a partially floored loft.

The luxurious main bedroom is a standout feature, with bi-folding doors opening onto a private terrace that boasts breathtaking countryside views.

The bedroom also includes a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bath, a separate shower, double sinks and a WC.

The second double bedroom features fitted wardrobes and a newly fitted contemporary en-suite shower room, while two further bedrooms are situated off the landing.

Additionally, a dressing room, which could easily be converted back into a fifth bedroom, adds to the home’s flexibility.

The family bathroom includes a jacuzzi-style bath, a shower cubicle, a wash basin and a WC.

Storage is plentiful, with two cupboards on the landing – one for linens and the other for shoes.

The property benefits from solar panels, making it highly energy efficient, and features an LPG gas boiler and underfloor heating throughout the lower level, as well as in the second bedroom’s en-suite.

The beautifully landscaped south-facing rear garden is the perfect escape, with multiple seating areas, a well-kept lawn bordered by beech hedging and mature shrubs and plants that frame the surrounding countryside views.

The property at Wood of Coldrain Steading is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £740,000.

