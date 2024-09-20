‘Exceptional’ home in prime corner spot on exclusive Kinross-shire development for sale at £740k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

‘Exceptional’ home in prime corner spot on exclusive Kinross-shire development for sale at £740k

The property is quietly set in a steading development, four miles from Kinross.

By Stephen Eighteen
Occupying a prime corner plot on Wood of Coldrain Steading,
The home occupies a prime corner plot on Wood of Coldrain Steading. Image: Clyde Property

An exceptional five-bedroom detached home on an exclusive Kinross-shire development is on the market for £740,000.

The property is quietly set in a steading development in Coldrain, four miles south-west of Kinross.

Occupying a prime corner plot on Wood of Coldrain Steading, the home is approached via a private gated driveway that leads to a beautifully laid monoblock path and a double garage with an electric door for added convenience.

The spacious and elegantly designed lounge features bi-folding doors that flood the space with natural light. Image: Clyde Property
A dining room has patio doors opening onto the garden. Image: Clyde Property
Another view of the dining room. Image: Clyde Property
A utility room has direct access to the garden. Image: Clyde Property
A feature fireplace adds to the ambience of the lounge. Image: Clyde Property
A dedicated office is part of the offering. Image: Clyde Property

Upon entering, the vestibule opens into a welcoming hallway complete with a cloakroom cupboard.

The spacious and elegantly designed lounge is a true highlight, featuring bi-folding doors that flood the space with natural light and offer stunning views of the enclosed rear garden and surrounding countryside.

A feature fireplace adds to the ambience, making this room perfect for both relaxation and entertaining.

Adjacent to the lounge is a dining room with patio doors opening onto the garden, as well as a dedicated office, a downstairs WC and additional storage under the stairs.

The impressive dining kitchen is finished to an exceptional standard.

It offers a central island with induction hob and extractor hood, as well as high-quality Miele appliances, including a coffee machine, microwave, oven, grill, steam oven and two warming drawers.

A large bay window overlooking the rear garden enhances the dining space, making it perfect for family meals.

The adjoining utility room has direct access to the garden and provides plumbing for a washing machine, space for a tumble dryer, and convenient access to the double garage.

The second double bedroom features fitted wardrobes. Image: Clyde Property
A dressing room, which could be converted back into a fifth bedroom, adds to the home’s flexibility. Image: Clyde Property
One of the bathrooms. Image: Clyde Property
Another bedroom. Image: Clyde Property
The second double bedroom features a newly fitted contemporary en-suite shower room. Image: Clyde Property
The main bedroom has bi-folding doors opening onto a private terrace. Image: Clyde Property

A carpeted staircase leads to the upper landing, which offers access to a partially floored loft.

The luxurious main bedroom is a standout feature, with bi-folding doors opening onto a private terrace that boasts breathtaking countryside views.

The bedroom also includes a dressing room and an en-suite bathroom with a freestanding bath, a separate shower, double sinks and a WC.

The second double bedroom features fitted wardrobes and a newly fitted contemporary en-suite shower room, while two further bedrooms are situated off the landing.

Additionally, a dressing room, which could easily be converted back into a fifth bedroom, adds to the home’s flexibility.

The family bathroom includes a jacuzzi-style bath, a shower cubicle, a wash basin and a WC.

The beautifully landscaped south-facing rear garden is the perfect escape. Image: Clyde Property
There is plenty of space for parking. Image: Clyde Properties
Solar panels make the property highly energy efficient. Image: Clyde Property

Storage is plentiful, with two cupboards on the landing – one for linens and the other for shoes.

The property benefits from solar panels, making it highly energy efficient, and features an LPG gas boiler and underfloor heating throughout the lower level, as well as in the second bedroom’s en-suite.

The beautifully landscaped south-facing rear garden is the perfect escape, with multiple seating areas, a well-kept lawn bordered by beech hedging and mature shrubs and plants that frame the surrounding countryside views.

The property at Wood of Coldrain Steading is being marketed by Clyde Property for offers over £740,000.

Elsewhere, more than £12,000 has been cut from the asking price of a flat at Pitfour Castle, St Madoes.

