Immaculate 4-bed bungalow beside Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park on sale for £620k

A contemporary four-bedroom home next to Beveridge Park has hit the market for £620,000.

Aptly named Park View, the modern bungalow sits in a generous corner plot in a desirable part of Kirkcaldy. Large windows give it a light-filled interior and it has been decorated with sleek modern finishes.

Double doors open into an entrance vestibule. Oak French doors open into the living room, which has a large box bay window and ambient lighting.

Beyond the living room is the dining kitchen, which has triple-aspect windows, bespoke kitchen units, and Bosch integrated appliances.

At the far end of the house is the main bedroom, which enjoys a south-east outlook over the garden. It has a luxurious en suite shower room.

There are further three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Park View also comes with a second living room with French doors that open to the garden.

Packed with technology

The house is packed with technology. It has a Sonos system installed throughout, which can be controlled remotely for wireless audio in every room.

On a safety front, there is a multi-camera CCTV system and a security alarm, both controllable from a smartphone.

The wrap-around garden combines a manicured lawn with established plants and trees and a patio for enjoying summer’s evenings.

A detached triple garage has up-and-over doors.

Another highlight is the outbuilding that has been renovated into a living space. With its own shower room it can be used as a home office, a hangout space for teenagers, or as guest accommodation.

It could even be possible to create a bespoke little Airbnb to bring in some additional income.

Park View, Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy is on sale with Rettie for offers over £620,000.