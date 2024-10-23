Immaculate 4-bed bungalow beside Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park on sale for £620k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

Immaculate 4-bed bungalow beside Kirkcaldy’s Beveridge Park on sale for £620k

Park View has Sonos ceiling speakers and a renovated outbuilding that's the perfect home office.

By Jack McKeown
The house sits next to Beveridge Park. Image: Rettie.
The house sits next to Beveridge Park. Image: Rettie.

A contemporary four-bedroom home next to Beveridge Park has hit the market for £620,000.

Aptly named Park View, the modern bungalow sits in a generous corner plot in a desirable part of Kirkcaldy. Large windows give it a light-filled interior and it has been decorated with sleek modern finishes.

Park View is a modern family home. Image: Rettie.

Double doors open into an entrance vestibule. Oak French doors open into the living room, which has a large box bay window and ambient lighting.

Beyond the living room is the dining kitchen, which has triple-aspect windows, bespoke kitchen units, and Bosch integrated appliances.

The dining kitchen is spacious and modern. Image: Rettie.

At the far end of the house is the main bedroom, which enjoys a south-east outlook over the garden. It has a luxurious en suite shower room.

There are further three double bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Park View also comes with a second living room with French doors that open to the garden.

Packed with technology

There are two living rooms. Image: Rettie.

The house is packed with technology. It has a Sonos system installed throughout, which can be controlled remotely for wireless audio in every room.

On a safety front, there is a multi-camera CCTV system and a security alarm, both controllable from a smartphone.

The garden wraps around the house and there is a useful converted outbuilding. Image: Rettie.

The wrap-around garden combines a manicured lawn with established plants and trees and a patio for enjoying summer’s evenings.

A detached triple garage has up-and-over doors.

An outbuilding has been converted into living space and a shower room. Image: Rettie.

Another highlight is the outbuilding that has been renovated into a living space. With its own shower room it can be used as a home office, a hangout space for teenagers, or as guest accommodation.

It could even be possible to create a bespoke little Airbnb to bring in some additional income.

 

Park View, Abbotshall Road, Kirkcaldy is on sale with Rettie for offers over £620,000.

Conversation