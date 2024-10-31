Amazing Loch Tay home has 70 metres of private waterfront and its own beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Amazing Loch Tay home has 70 metres of private waterfront and its own beach

Built in 2004, Taigh Uilltanach is one of the few waterfront homes in the Highland Perthshire village of Fearnan.

By Jack McKeown
Taigh Uilltanach has an unbeatable setting on the shores of Loch Tay. Image: Savills.
Taigh Uilltanach has an unbeatable setting on the shores of Loch Tay. Image: Savills.

From the road that runs through the hamlet of Fearnan not much of Taigh Uilltanach is visible – just a rooftop peeping above a hedge.

Slip through the gates that lead to the driveway and a beautiful lochside haven appears.

The individually designed home sits on the shores of Loch Tay and has its own beach.

Taigh Uilltanach is in the small village of Fearnan. Image: Savills.

It was cleverly designed by its architect owner so that the garden slopes down to the water and the house feels almost as if it is floating on the loch.

Sitting on the northern shore of Loch Tay, Fearnan is an attractive little village with its own beach, café, restaurant, and local shop.

It’s just four miles from Kenmore, where the multi-million pound redevelopment of Taymouth Castle is underway. Aberfeldy is around 10 miles away.

Dream home

Taigh Uilltanach was built over 2003 and 2004 by Alan and Yvonne Mitchelson as their holiday home.

In the late 1990s the couple bought a plot of land that belonged to a nearby hotel. They originally put a hut on it before obtaining planning permission for a house.

The house enjoys spectacular views. Image: Savills.

Their nephew Stewart Pritchard takes up the story: “The original plans were for a traditional two up-two down style of house but they didn’t like that design so they ditched it.

“Alan, my uncle, was an architect. My aunt did numerous things throughout her life but she was an interior designer at one point and she was a Japanophile, and both of those things came through in the style of their house.

A wraparound veranda is a sheltered place to enjoy the outlook from. Image: Savills.

“My uncle designed the house and project managed the build. His design was for a single storey home that would be largely hidden from sight behind a hedge and wouldn’t block anyone else’s views over the loch.”

Alan died several years ago aged 76 and Yvonne passed away shortly before last Christmas at the age of 84. The couple had no children and Stewart and his cousin are acting as executors for their estate.

Cutting edge

Stewart says the house was cutting edge for its era: “My uncle installed several features that were ahead of their time,” he continues. “He had researched Passivhaus building in Finland and Scandinavia and was into eco builds before they were really a thing.

Windows slide back to open the house to the garden and loch. Image Savills.

“His design featured lots of south-facing glazing so the sun would warm the home. He also installed an air source heat pump and a heat exchanger that takes stale air out of the house and transfers its warmth into fresh air drawn in.

“He installed what was then a state-of-the-art CCTV and alarm system. And he didn’t want downpipes spoiling the lines of the house so water from the roof runs down chains into soakaway pits.”

The house sits on the shores of the loch. Image: Savills.

Taigh Uilltanach is accessed by a gate in the high hedge that screens the house and leads to a driveway and a covered carport.

The roof overhangs the house considerably, creating a sheltered veranda that wraps around three sides of the house and provides a wonderful spot to sit and watch the waves gently break on the shingle beach just a few metres away.

Open plan living

At the heart of the home is a wonderful open plan living area. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame uninterrupted, panoramic views over Loch Tay to the forests and mountains of Highland Perthshire beyond.

The living room is a fantastic open plan space. Image: Savills.

A wood burning stove provides plenty of warmth through the winter. In the summer, large glazed doors slide open, connecting the living space to the beautiful vista outside.

The kitchen sits to the back of the room but still enjoys the views thanks to the open plan layout.

Not many dining areas have views like this. Image: Savills.

At the western end of the house is the main bedroom, which has an en suite bathroom, fantastic views, and access to the veranda.

At the other end of the house are two more double bedrooms which also have a wonderful outlook and share a family bathroom. A utility room completes the accommodation.

The bedrooms have a superb outlook. Image: Savills.

Exposed beams run throughout the interior of the house and create a nice visual connection with the exterior timber.

Garden and beach

As much thought was put into the half acre garden as went into the house itself. There is a wide variety of shrubs and mature trees. Gabion baskets edge a neat front lawn. Close the access gates and the house enjoys complete privacy.

Taigh Uilltanach has 70 metres of waterfront. Image: Savills.

The house comes with 70 metres of water frontage including its own private shingle beach.

While it was ultra-modern when it was built, two decades on Taigh Uilltanach could do with a degree of updating, particularly the kitchen and bathrooms.

“This was a holiday home for my aunt and uncle,” Stewart says. “They used to come up here at weekends and were a strong part of the community in Fearnan.

“It probably needs a bit of upgrading but it is a wonderful home. My brother, cousin and I all have fond memories of the house and our aunt and uncle loved it there.”

 

Taigh Uilltanach, Fearnan, Aberfeldy is on sale with Savills for offers over £795,000.

