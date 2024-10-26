Beautiful Fife family home with glass pod and separate garden house for sale

A beautiful Fife family home with a glass garden pod and countryside views has gone up for sale.

Le Sonas in Abercrombie – just outside St Monans – features five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a sun terrace.

The property, which also has a detached garden house, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

Downstairs, the property has two bedrooms, a large sitting room and a kitchen/dining room.

There is also a separate dining room, a shower room and a handy utility room.

Upstairs, there are another two bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and a family bathroom.

There is also an upstairs sitting room, which leads to a sun terrace, offering lovely views of the countryside.

Outside, the garden has a glass pod, providing shelter all year round, and two paved patio areas.

There is also a driveway for private off-street parking and an electronic vehicle charging point.

Separate from the main house is a one-bedroom garden house, which is currently used as a short-term let.

Le Sonas also comes with solar panels and is only a short drive from the scenic Fife coastal path.

It is being marked by Fife Properties for offers over £625,000.

