Beautiful Fife family home with glass pod and separate garden house for sale

The five-bedroom property is on the market for offers over £625,000.

By Kieran Webster
A rear view of the property with a glass garden pod.
Le Sonas in Abercrombie, Fife. Image: Fife Properties

A beautiful Fife family home with a glass garden pod and countryside views has gone up for sale.

Le Sonas in Abercrombie – just outside St Monans – features five bedrooms, two reception rooms and a sun terrace.

The property, which also has a detached garden house, is on the market for offers over £625,000.

The front of the house.
The front of the house. Image: Fife Properties
A sign saying Le Sonas
Le Sonas. Image: Fife Properties
The entrance.
The hallway. Image: Fife Properties
The sitting room.
The sitting room. Image: Fife Properties
The kitchen/dining room.
The kitchen/dining room. Image: Fife Properties
A large oven in the kitchen.
A large oven in the kitchen. Image: Fife Properties
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Fife Properties

Downstairs, the property has two bedrooms, a large sitting room and a kitchen/dining room.

There is also a separate dining room, a shower room and a handy utility room.

Upstairs, there are another two bedrooms, one of which has an en suite, and a family bathroom.

There is also an upstairs sitting room, which leads to a sun terrace, offering lovely views of the countryside.

The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Fife Properties
An ensuite.
An en suite. Image: Fife Properties
The upstairs sitting room.
The upstairs sitting room. Image: Fife Properties
Views from the upstairs sun terrace.
Views from the upstairs sun terrace. Image: Fife Properties
Bedroom two.
One of the bedrooms. Image: Fife Properties
Bedroom four.
There is scope to have five bedrooms. Image: Fife Properties
The back garden.
The back garden. Image: Fife Properties
The glass pod.
The glass pod. Image: Fife Properties

Outside, the garden has a glass pod, providing shelter all year round, and two paved patio areas.

There is also a driveway for private off-street parking and an electronic vehicle charging point.

Separate from the main house is a one-bedroom garden house, which is currently used as a short-term let.

The front of the garden house.
The front of the garden house. Image: Fife Properties
The garden house living space.
Living space in the garden house. Image: Fife Properties
The garden house kitchen.
The garden house kitchen. Image: Fife Properties
The garden house bedroom.
The garden house bedroom. Image: Fife Properties
The garden house shower room.
The garden house shower room. Image: Fife Properties
The garden house has its own garden.
The garden house has its own outside space. Image: Fife Properties

Le Sonas also comes with solar panels and is only a short drive from the scenic Fife coastal path.

It is being marked by Fife Properties for offers over £625,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a property in Burntisland is perfect for trainspotters and lovers of the seaside.

