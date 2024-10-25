Rundown Kirkton family home going to auction for just £60k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rundown Kirkton family home going to auction for just £60k

The boarded-up Beauly Crescent property has "significant" water damage.

By Ben MacDonald
Beauly Crescent house to go up for auction
The Beauly Crescent property is set to go under the hammer. Image: Future Property Auctions

A rundown family home in Dundee is going to auction with a guide price of just £60,000.

The semi-detached, three-bedroom house on Beauly Crescent in Kirkton has suffered significant damage with the windows now boarded up.

According to the property listing, the back rooms are water-damaged while a summer house in the garden is also dilapidated.

It has not been confirmed how the house came to be in such a state of disrepair or how long it has been empty.

The house needs extensive renovations. Image: Future Property Auctions
A bedroom that once had Dundee United decor. Image: Future Property Auctions
The kitchen. Image: Future Property Auctions

However, locals say it has been a target for vandalism in the past.

One neighbour said: “Whoever takes on the house is going to have a lot of work to do because it is in some state.

“There was an estate agent who arrived yesterday, he had to jump over the fence to get in.

“There were also locksmiths who arrived last night to change the locks.”

Several of the windows are boarded up. Image: Future Property Auctions
The bathroom. Image: Future Property Auctions
The back garden with the damaged summer house. Image: Future Property Auctions

Future Property Auctions, which is overseeing the sale, says the house has “great potential” and would be “ideal” for renting out for up to £1,000 per month once renovated.

The ground floor comprises a hallway, a lounge and a fitted kitchen.

There is a vestibule at the back of the house with a WC beside it.

A dining room and a bedroom complete the ground floor.

Kirkton home going to auction

Upstairs, there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house has gas central heating and double glazing.

The property will go to auction online on Thursday November 14.

Elsewhere in the city, a penthouse flat in the old Sinatra’s building is on the market.

Conversation