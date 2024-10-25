Rundown Kirkton family home going to auction for just £60k

A rundown family home in Dundee is going to auction with a guide price of just £60,000.

The semi-detached, three-bedroom house on Beauly Crescent in Kirkton has suffered significant damage with the windows now boarded up.

According to the property listing, the back rooms are water-damaged while a summer house in the garden is also dilapidated.

It has not been confirmed how the house came to be in such a state of disrepair or how long it has been empty.

However, locals say it has been a target for vandalism in the past.

One neighbour said: “Whoever takes on the house is going to have a lot of work to do because it is in some state.

“There was an estate agent who arrived yesterday, he had to jump over the fence to get in.

“There were also locksmiths who arrived last night to change the locks.”

Future Property Auctions, which is overseeing the sale, says the house has “great potential” and would be “ideal” for renting out for up to £1,000 per month once renovated.

The ground floor comprises a hallway, a lounge and a fitted kitchen.

There is a vestibule at the back of the house with a WC beside it.

A dining room and a bedroom complete the ground floor.

Kirkton home going to auction

Upstairs, there are two further bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house has gas central heating and double glazing.

The property will go to auction online on Thursday November 14.

