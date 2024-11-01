St Andrews flat next to Old Course 18th fairway would be ‘ideal golfer’s bolthole’

A flat next to the 18th fairway on the Old Course in St Andrews has gone up for sale.

The apartment, described as the “ideal golfer’s bolthole”, is just a few steps from one of the sport’s most famous holes.

However, the one-bedroom Gibson Place home – on the corner of Grannie Clark’s Wynd – costs more than half a million pounds.

The flat features an impressive front facade and is part of a terrace of 10 stone-built houses built between 1859 and 1869.

The living room features a large ceiling-height Venetian window which floods the room with natural light.

An electric coal-effect fireplace sits at the heart of the room.

There is a small kitchen which includes a washing machine and a separate storage cupboard just off the hallway.

The only bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and connecting doors which lead to the sitting room.

Steps lead down to the bathroom which features a shower over the bath.

However, the standout feature is the property’s proximity to the Home of Golf and the nearby West Sands Beach.

The property is on the market with Savills for offers over £575,000.

