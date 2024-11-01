St Andrews flat next to Old Course 18th fairway would be ‘ideal golfer’s bolthole’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews flat next to Old Course 18th fairway would be ‘ideal golfer’s bolthole’

The one-bedroom apartment costs more than half a million pounds.

By Andrew Robson
Gibson Place, St Andrews.
Gibson Place, St Andrews. Image: Savills

A flat next to the 18th fairway on the Old Course in St Andrews has gone up for sale.

The apartment, described as the “ideal golfer’s bolthole”, is just a few steps from one of the sport’s most famous holes.

However, the one-bedroom Gibson Place home – on the corner of Grannie Clark’s Wynd – costs more than half a million pounds.

The flat features an impressive front facade and is part of a terrace of 10 stone-built houses built between 1859 and 1869.

The flat is on the corner of Gibson Place.
The flat is on the corner of Gibson Place. Image: Savills

The living room features a large ceiling-height Venetian window which floods the room with natural light.

An electric coal-effect fireplace sits at the heart of the room.

There is a small kitchen which includes a washing machine and a separate storage cupboard just off the hallway.

The living room
The living room. Image: Savills
A fireplace sits at the heart the living room
A fireplace sits at the heart of the living room. Image: Savills
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Savills
The kitchen has fitted cupboards.
The kitchen has fitted cupboards. Image: Savills

The only bedroom has a built-in wardrobe and connecting doors which lead to the sitting room.

Steps lead down to the bathroom which features a shower over the bath.

However, the standout feature is the property’s proximity to the Home of Golf and the nearby West Sands Beach.

The bedroom.
The bedroom. Image: Savills
The hallway.
The hallway. Image: Savills
The bathroom.
The bathroom. Image: Savills
The one-bed flat sits on the corner of the street
The one-bed flat sits on the corner of Grannie Clark’s Wynd, yards from the Old Course. Image: Savills
Gibson Place runs alongside the 18th fairway.
Gibson Place runs alongside the 18th fairway. Image: Savills
The flat by The Old Course.
The flat is by the Old Course. Image: Savills

The property is on the market with Savills for offers over £575,000.

Elsewhere in Fife, a family home with a glass garden pod and countryside views has gone up for sale.

And an incredible Loch Tay home with 70 metres of private waterfront and its own beach has come to market.

