Dundee property developer Jennifer Oliver shares her renovation tips

The property expert explains how to successfully upgrade your home - and what not to do.

Jennifer Olivier is about to embark on her most ambitious renovation yet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Jennifer Olivier is about to embark on her most ambitious renovation yet. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Jack McKeown

Dundee based property developer Jennifer Oliver has carried out dozens of renovations, taking houses and cottages from derelict to dream homes.

She began doing up properties around 10 years ago after her mother passed away and left her a small pot of money. She works with her father John to transform houses and flats from derelict to dream homes.

Recently she took on her most ambitions project to date, purchasing Broomhall House in Broughty Ferry, which formerly housed the café Jessie’s Kitchen.

Here she shares her top 10 tips for people renovating their homes.

1.  A typical project might use between five and 12 different trades.  Do not attempt to find these people individually and manage them yourself. Chaos will ensue.  Rather find one lead trade, usually a joiner, and get them to recruit the people they work with.

2.  Don’t use a fancy firm for an everyday project.  You may take comfort in their stylish advert or their helpful receptionist but rest assured you’ll pay a pretty penny for the bells and whistles.

Jennifer is used to dealing with derelict properties. Image: Jennifer Olivier.
This is what the cottage above looks like now. Image: Verdala.

3. Do find recommendations from friends who have had positive experiences but remember their recommended person is likely to be busy for some considerable time.  The good ones always are. Wait for them.

4. Many jobs require you to have architect plans and follow council processes.  Contractors will tell you they can’t give you a price until you have building warrant drawings because they have ‘nothing to price to’.

This can be quite a chicken and egg situation.  Some trades will try to be helpful and give you ballpark figures to help you understand what’s possible.  Alternatively, you can get your ideal scenario drawn up and scale back later if your budget requires it.

Hayhillock House after its renovation. Image: Verdala.
The interior of Hayhillock House. Image: Verdala.

5. Don’t underestimate the cost of rubbish removal. Skips are expensive and permits might be required. Rules change between councils so find out in advance. Some charge per day what others charge per month. A man with a van service may prove to be more economical.

6. Think about all the little decisions you’ll need to make ahead of time.  Where will your radiators go, where do you want sockets, will you want a gas or electric hob…that type of thing.  The earlier you communicate what you’d like, the more smoothly your job will go.

7.  Be reasonable.  You may have seen advice telling you that you must have a written contract with all sorts of small print in your favour, but the reality is that good people have their pick of work.  If you come across as a nightmare, they will move past you onto the next person.  Look out for yourself but be sensible.

Jennifer Olivier has a good eye for interior design. Image: Verdala.
Jennifer works alongside her father John. Image: Jack McKeown.

8.  If comparing prices you need to let your trades know exactly what you want priced and how you’d like it laid out.  For example, tell them you want a labour and materials split and a note as to how any extras will be charged.  If you don’t do this, you will be left with the impossible job of comparing apples and pears.

9.  Keep things in perspective and try to enjoy the process. Yes this renovation matters but not nearly as much as many other things.

10. Believe people when they tell you it will be worth it in the end. It always is.

