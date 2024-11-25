Beautiful hillside home with stunning Highland Perthshire countryside views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful hillside home with stunning Highland Perthshire countryside views for sale

Upper Hatton, near Dunkeld, is on the market for offers over £775,000. 

By Andrew Robson
Upper Hatton, Dunkeld
Upper Hatton, Dunkeld.

A beautiful hillside home with stunning countryside views has come to the market in Highland Perthshire.

Believed to date back to the 16th Century, Upper Hatton was rebuilt in the 1970s and 80s into the home it is today.

Set in around 3.4 acres of land, the four-bed home combines modern living with traditional charm.

Located aeound 1.5 miles from Dunkeld, the property takes full advantage of its elevated position boasting stunning vistas of the surrounding hills.

The home near Dunkeld.
The home near Dunkeld.

The modern kitchen/dining room and living room with an open fire set into an exposed stone wall form the heart of the home.

A utility room and separate dining room – currently used as a games room – sits off the side.

The fourth bedroom, a playroom and shower room, complete the ground floor.

Moving upstairs there are three more bedrooms including the master, which boasts an en-suite shower room.

The modern kitchen.
The modern kitchen.
The kitchen has a four oven AGA.
The kitchen has a four-oven AGA.
The living room.
A fire is at the heart of the living room.
The living room.
The living room.
The games/dining room.
The games/dining room.
A bedroom.
A bedroom.
The en-suite shower room.
The en-suite shower room.
The downstairs bedroom.
The downstairs bedroom.
Another specious bedroom.
Another specious bedroom.
The downstairs play room.
The downstairs play room.

The home is set within around 3.4 acres and features electric wrought iron gates that open to the private driveway.

Gravel parking lies at the front and side while the remains of an old stone outbuilding behind the home offer potential for additional accommodation.

Additionally, a timber summer house is currently used as a studio.

The highlight of the home is its elevated position with far-reaching views across Highland Perthshire.

The Highland Perthshire home sits in about 3.4 acres of land.
The home sits on about 3.4 acres of land.
The gravel driveway
The gravel driveway.
The spacious garden
The spacious garden.
The timber summer house.
The timber summer house.
The gardens.
The gardens.
The hillside home.
The hillside home.
An aerial shot of the Highland Perthshire home for sale
An aerial shot of the home.
The stunning surrounding area
The stunning surrounding area.

Upper Hatton is being marketed by Savills for offers over £775,000.

Elsewhere, an abandoned ‘party house’ in Scone is going under the hammer with a starting price of £250,000.

And three stunning riverside flats in a listed Victorian building have been put up for sale in Perth.

Conversation