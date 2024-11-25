Beautiful hillside home with stunning Highland Perthshire countryside views for sale

A beautiful hillside home with stunning countryside views has come to the market in Highland Perthshire.

Believed to date back to the 16th Century, Upper Hatton was rebuilt in the 1970s and 80s into the home it is today.

Set in around 3.4 acres of land, the four-bed home combines modern living with traditional charm.

Located aeound 1.5 miles from Dunkeld, the property takes full advantage of its elevated position boasting stunning vistas of the surrounding hills.

The modern kitchen/dining room and living room with an open fire set into an exposed stone wall form the heart of the home.

A utility room and separate dining room – currently used as a games room – sits off the side.

The fourth bedroom, a playroom and shower room, complete the ground floor.

Moving upstairs there are three more bedrooms including the master, which boasts an en-suite shower room.

The home is set within around 3.4 acres and features electric wrought iron gates that open to the private driveway.

Gravel parking lies at the front and side while the remains of an old stone outbuilding behind the home offer potential for additional accommodation.

Additionally, a timber summer house is currently used as a studio.

The highlight of the home is its elevated position with far-reaching views across Highland Perthshire.

Upper Hatton is being marketed by Savills for offers over £775,000.

