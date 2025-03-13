Inside 4 of the most expensive homes for sale in west Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Inside 4 of the most expensive homes for sale in west Fife

The properties are dotted throughout the countryside near Dunfermline.

Lazy Cottage, Roscobie by Dunfermline.
Lazy Meadows at Rescobie is one of the most expensive homes for sale in the west Fife area. Image: Rettie
By Neil Henderson

The west Fife area has grown in recent years with many large housing developments providing family homes.

But the area also has several higher-end properties that are on the market and up for grabs at lofty prices.

They all come with plenty of land in the countryside surrounding Dunfermline, and some even offer commercial opportunities.

The Courier has taken a look inside some of the most expensive properties currently for sale in the west Fife area, according to Rightmove.

Swallowdrum Farm, Milesmark: Offers over £1m

This property at Swallowdrum Farm, Milesmark – to the north-west of the city – is a striking detached double-fronted property set on more than four acres of land and accessed by a sweeping driveway.

The grand pillared entrance has double doors opening to the entrance hallway and on to a central reception hall with a wide-turned stairway.

Finished to a high spec throughout, the ground floor includes a spacious living room, a large fitted kitchen, a breakfast bar, and a dining area.

Another view of the exterior of Milesmark.
The home at Milesmark. Image: Strutt & Parker
Kitchen at Milesmark.
The kitchen. Image: Strutt & Parker
Ornate main staircase.
The grand staircase. Image: Strutt & Parker
Spacious living room.
The large living room. Image: Strutt & Parker
Dining room with spectacular views across the Fife countryside.
The dining room with spectacular views across the Fife countryside. Image: Strutt & Parker
Large conservatory.
A large conservatory. Image: Strutt & Parker
Master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Strutt & Parker
A large garage space. Image: Strutt & Parker
Landscaped garden in over four acres of land.
The landscaped gardens. Image: Strutt & Parker

There is also a large conservatory offering panoramic views across the surrounding countryside.

Four large bedrooms and two family-sized bathrooms are included on the upper floor.

Outside, there is a landscaped garden and several sizeable outbuildings offer the buyer potential business opportunities.

An additional annexe provides further accommodation with two bedrooms, a main living space and a bathroom.

Dean Park House, near Kingseat: Offers over £780,000

Set on six acres of private land and boasting panoramic views across Fife and the Forth bridges, the four-bedroom Dean Park House is ideal for a growing family.

The home is set just off the B912 road to Kingseat, to the north-east of Dunfermline.

A spacious entrance leads to a large living room.

There is also a full gymnasium for those who like to keep fit while the fitted kitchen and spacious dining area are the centrepiece of this recently refurbished home.

Dean Park House, Dunfermline.
Dean Park House. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
A spacious main living room.
A spacious main living room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Kitchen at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The fitted kitchen. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Kitchen and dining room are are at the centre of this stunning family home.
The open-plan kitchen and dining room. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Large hall area and staircase.
The hall and staircase. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Main bedroom at Dean Park House near Dunfermline.
The main bedroom. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Family bathroom at Dean Park House.
A bathroom with a stand-alone bathtub. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Gymnasium.
The gymnasium. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal
Huge garden offers panoramic views across Fife.
The home has panoramic views. Image: McEwan Fraser Legal

Bi-folding doors lead out onto a decking area, which is perfect for summer entertaining and relaxing.

There are magnificent garden grounds surrounding the property which are mainly laid to lawn with mature beds and borders.

A private driveway allows parking for multiple cars while within the garden grounds are garages and outhouses.

Dean Farm and dog park, near Kingseat: Offers over £680,000

Dean Farm near Kingseat – just a short distance from the above listing – offers the chance to buy an extensively refurbished farmhouse and business opportunity set in 28 acres of Fife countryside.

The home is described as a “versatile rural property”, which could be easily adapted to suit the needs of a wide range of different business ventures.

It also offers the owner opportunities for further development, subject to acquiring any necessary consents.

Dean Farm and Dog Park set in its own grounds on the outskirts of Dunfermline.
Dean Farm house. Image: Rettie
Spacious kitchen and living room.
The kitchen and dining room. Image: Rettie
Dean Farm's living room.
The cosy living room. Image: Rettie
One of the bedrooms with views across Fife and the Forth.
One of the bedrooms with views across Fife and the Forth. Image: Rettie
The family size bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Rettie
The stunning view from the patio out over Forth bridges.
Stunning views of the Forth bridges. Image: Rettie
One of the large outhouses and units which comes with the farm.
One of the large outhouses. Image: Rettie
Large patio with panoramic views across Fife.
The patio. Image: Rettie
Aerial view of Dean Farm and Dog Park.
An aerial view of Dean Farm. Image: Rettie

The house – which features four bedrooms – has been modernised throughout.

At the back, it boasts unspoilt views across Fife and over the Firth of Forth.

Included in the sale is a purpose-built dog park and training facility.

Lazy Meadows, Roscobie: offers over £635,000

Described as a “charming, spacious modern country home, full of character and exceptional specification”, Lazy Meadows is set in about two acres near Rescobie Reservoir – north of Dunfermline and west of Kelty.

This detached stone property is finished to a high standard throughout.

Comprising five bedrooms and four bathrooms, Lazy Meadows also has a large modern kitchen and dining space.

A view of the outside of Lazy Cottage.
Lazy Meadows. Image: Rettie
Each room has been finished to an impeccable standard.
One of the living spaces. Image: Rettie
Spacious lounge area.
The home is finished to a high standard. Image: Rettie
Kitchen dinner.
The kitchen/diner. Image: Rettie
One of the large bedrooms.
One of the large bedrooms. Image: Rettie
One of the four bathrooms.
One of the four bathrooms. Image: Rettie
Hall and staircase at Lazy Cottage.
The hall and staircase. Image: Rettie
Office / business space for home working.
A home office space. Image: Rettie

Furthermore, a large room stretching along the upper floor of one wing of the property is ideal for an office or business space for those who wish to work from home.

Outside, is a paved courtyard, terrace and garden offering spectacular views across the Forth and Fife countryside.

The home also features a castle-like turret.

More from Property

The former Hotel Broughty Ferry, which has been turned into flats. Image: Thorntons
'Charming' 3-bedroom apartment inside former Hotel Broughty Ferry for sale
Carnoustie High Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Expert reveals reasons for Carnoustie house price boom
Briglands House
'Enchanting' 9-bedroom Kinross-shire country mansion for sale
Campbell's Coffee House in Falkland. Image: DM Hall
Coffee shop in popular Fife tourist spot up for sale after closing down
West Fife home with stunning Firth of Forth views hits market
West Fife home with stunning Firth of Forth views hits market
Old Ballinkinrain House is near Balfron in Stirlingshire. Image: Savills
Inside £3m Stirlingshire country home on 80-acre estate with equestrian facilities
Gledview cottage for sale near Dunblane.
Picturesque countryside cottage near Dunblane for sale
The former social work premises in Kirkcaldy. Image: Prime Property Auctions
Inside Kirkcaldy's old social work offices as derelict building up for sale
Ian and Alistair Philp at their parents' beautiful Broughty Ferry house. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Philp brothers open doors to parents' 'upside down' £790k Broughty Ferry home
3
The Phillip Street property in Carnoustie was the most viewed home on the TSPC website in February. Image: TSPC
Modern 3-bedroom Carnoustie bungalow is TSPC's most viewed property for February

Conversation