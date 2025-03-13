Inside 4 of the most expensive homes for sale in west Fife

The west Fife area has grown in recent years with many large housing developments providing family homes.

But the area also has several higher-end properties that are on the market and up for grabs at lofty prices.

They all come with plenty of land in the countryside surrounding Dunfermline, and some even offer commercial opportunities.

The Courier has taken a look inside some of the most expensive properties currently for sale in the west Fife area, according to Rightmove.

Swallowdrum Farm, Milesmark: Offers over £1m

This property at Swallowdrum Farm, Milesmark – to the north-west of the city – is a striking detached double-fronted property set on more than four acres of land and accessed by a sweeping driveway.

The grand pillared entrance has double doors opening to the entrance hallway and on to a central reception hall with a wide-turned stairway.

Finished to a high spec throughout, the ground floor includes a spacious living room, a large fitted kitchen, a breakfast bar, and a dining area.

There is also a large conservatory offering panoramic views across the surrounding countryside.

Four large bedrooms and two family-sized bathrooms are included on the upper floor.

Outside, there is a landscaped garden and several sizeable outbuildings offer the buyer potential business opportunities.

An additional annexe provides further accommodation with two bedrooms, a main living space and a bathroom.

Dean Park House, near Kingseat: Offers over £780,000

Set on six acres of private land and boasting panoramic views across Fife and the Forth bridges, the four-bedroom Dean Park House is ideal for a growing family.

The home is set just off the B912 road to Kingseat, to the north-east of Dunfermline.

A spacious entrance leads to a large living room.

There is also a full gymnasium for those who like to keep fit while the fitted kitchen and spacious dining area are the centrepiece of this recently refurbished home.

Bi-folding doors lead out onto a decking area, which is perfect for summer entertaining and relaxing.

There are magnificent garden grounds surrounding the property which are mainly laid to lawn with mature beds and borders.

A private driveway allows parking for multiple cars while within the garden grounds are garages and outhouses.

Dean Farm and dog park, near Kingseat: Offers over £680,000

Dean Farm near Kingseat – just a short distance from the above listing – offers the chance to buy an extensively refurbished farmhouse and business opportunity set in 28 acres of Fife countryside.

The home is described as a “versatile rural property”, which could be easily adapted to suit the needs of a wide range of different business ventures.

It also offers the owner opportunities for further development, subject to acquiring any necessary consents.

The house – which features four bedrooms – has been modernised throughout.

At the back, it boasts unspoilt views across Fife and over the Firth of Forth.

Included in the sale is a purpose-built dog park and training facility.

Lazy Meadows, Roscobie: offers over £635,000

Described as a “charming, spacious modern country home, full of character and exceptional specification”, Lazy Meadows is set in about two acres near Rescobie Reservoir – north of Dunfermline and west of Kelty.

This detached stone property is finished to a high standard throughout.

Comprising five bedrooms and four bathrooms, Lazy Meadows also has a large modern kitchen and dining space.

Furthermore, a large room stretching along the upper floor of one wing of the property is ideal for an office or business space for those who wish to work from home.

Outside, is a paved courtyard, terrace and garden offering spectacular views across the Forth and Fife countryside.

The home also features a castle-like turret.