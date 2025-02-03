8 homes in Stirling you can buy for less than £100k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
8 homes in Stirling you can buy for less than £100k

We take a look at properties on the market at bargain prices.

We list the cheapest homes for sale in Stirling, including this St Ninians flat
A flat in St Ninians is on the market for £80,000. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
By Andrew Robson

Several homes in Stirling could offer a bargain to house hunters after being put up for sale for less than £100,000.

From stylish one-bedroom apartments to fixer-upper projects, there are plenty of cheap homes on offer.

According to Rightmove, these are the cheapest homes currently for sale in Stirling and the surrounding area.

1. Baker Street, Stirling: £78,500

The Baker Street flat in Stirling
The Baker Street flat. Image: Aberdein Considine
The kitchen
The kitchen area. Image: Aberdein Considine
Aberdein Considine
The double bedroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
The modern bathroom.
The modern bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Slap bang in the middle of Stirling’s Old Town, this one-bedroom flat has an open-plan kitchen and living room and a double bedroom.

The flat is on the first floor of a grade C-listed building and has a secure entry system.

The property is described as being “perfect for first-time buyers or investors seeking a buy-to-let opportunity.”

It is being marketed by Aberdein Considine for offers over £78,500.

2. Main Street, Bannockburn: £79,000

The Main Street flat.
The Main Street flat. Image: Your Move
The living area.
The living area. Image: Your Move
The bedroom.
The bedroom. Image: Your Move
A shared garden sits to the rear.
A shared garden sits to the rear. Image: Your Move

This one-bedroom flat on Main Street is located in the heart of Bannockburn.

It features a spacious living and kitchen area which overlooks the street.

It also comes with access to a shared rear garden.

The property is on the market for £79,000 with Your Move.

3. Main Street, Stirling: £80,000

The St. Ninians home
Main Street in St Ninians. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
The living room
The living room. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
Natural light floods the living space.
Natural light floods the living space. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison
The bedroom.
The bedroom. Image: Slater Hogg and Howison

This ground-floor flat is on Main Street in the St Ninians area of the city.

Close to amenities like Beechwood Park, the one-bedroom flat features a spacious lounge and kitchen, which is flooded with natural light.

This room has ample space for a dining table as well.

An added bonus is the shared garden to the rear of the flat

Slater Hogg and Howison is marketing the property for offers over £80,000.

4. Randolph Crescent, Bannockburn: £83,000

The home on Randolph Crescent. Image: Aberdein Considine
The kitchen
The kitchen. Image: Aberdein Considine
Two double bedrooms are found upstairs.
Two double bedrooms are found upstairs. Image: Aberdein Considine
The living space.
The living room. Image: Aberdein Considine
The modern bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine
The modern bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

This terraced home is presented in “move-in condition” with two double bedrooms and an open-plan dining room/lounge spanning the length of the property.

However, the property is being offered as a cash sale only as buyers are unable to get a mortgage.

This is due to the house being of “non-traditional construction” – believed to be ‘Orlit’, a pre-cast reinforced concrete structural frame, or similar.

The home is being marketed by  Aberdein Considine for offers over £83,000.

5. Duke Street, Bannockburn: £90,000

The Duke Street home.
The Duke Street home. Image: Allen & Harris
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Allen & Harris
the living room
The living room. Image: Allen & Harris
There are two upstairs bedrooms. Image: Allen & Harris
There are two upstairs bedrooms. Image: Allen & Harris

This doer-upper on Duke Street in Bannockburn is ideal for those who fancy a project.

Boasting two bedrooms and a well-proportioned living/dining room, this mid-terraced house is said to have great potential.

The Duke Street home is going to auction with Allen & Harris with a guide price of £90,000.

6. Lamberton Avenue, Stirling: £93,500

The Lamberton Avenue home.
The Lamberton Avenue home. Image: Your Move
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Your Move
The main living room
The living room with spiral staircase. Image: Your Move
An upstairs bedroom.
An upstairs bedroom. Image: Your Move

This one-bedroom quarter villa in the Broomridge area of Stirling is set across two levels.

A spiral staircase sits at the heart of the home, leading to a double bedroom upstairs.

Meanwhile, a small kitchen sits off the living room at the entrance.

The home also boasts loft access, a private garden and off-road parking on the chipped driveway.

The property is on the market for £93,500 with Your Move.

7. Abbey Road, Stirling: £96,000

The Abbey Road home.
The Abbey Road home. Image: Let Property
The living room
The living room. Image: Let Property
The bedroom inside Stirling home for sale under £100k
The bedroom. Image: Let Property
Garden grounds to the rear.
The garden to the rear. Image: Let Property

Described as a “brilliant” investment opportunity, this flat on Abbey Road in Stirling’s Riverside has had £14,000 knocked off the asking price.

Long-term tenants are in the home and wish to remain there.

It currently generates an annual return of £6,600 – which could be increased to £11,400.

The ground-floor flat features a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and shared garden grounds.

The Abbey Road home is brought to market by Let Property for offers over £96,000.

8. Maurice Avenue, Stirling: £97,500

The Maurice Avenue home. Image: Allen & Harris
The kitchen. Image: Allen & Harris
The stylish lounge. Image: Allen & Harris
The bedroom. Image: Allen & Harris

Completing the list is this stylish one-bed flat on Maurice Avenue.

The first-floor property has been recently updated and features modern decor throughout.

The flat comprises a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room with off-road parking and a small garden outside.

The one-bed flat is for sale for offers over £97,500 with Allen & Harris.

Conversation