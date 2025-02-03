8 homes in Stirling you can buy for less than £100k

Several homes in Stirling could offer a bargain to house hunters after being put up for sale for less than £100,000.

From stylish one-bedroom apartments to fixer-upper projects, there are plenty of cheap homes on offer.

According to Rightmove, these are the cheapest homes currently for sale in Stirling and the surrounding area.

1. Baker Street, Stirling: £78,500

Slap bang in the middle of Stirling’s Old Town, this one-bedroom flat has an open-plan kitchen and living room and a double bedroom.

The flat is on the first floor of a grade C-listed building and has a secure entry system.

The property is described as being “perfect for first-time buyers or investors seeking a buy-to-let opportunity.”

It is being marketed by Aberdein Considine for offers over £78,500.

2. Main Street, Bannockburn: £79,000

This one-bedroom flat on Main Street is located in the heart of Bannockburn.

It features a spacious living and kitchen area which overlooks the street.

It also comes with access to a shared rear garden.

The property is on the market for £79,000 with Your Move.

3. Main Street, Stirling: £80,000

This ground-floor flat is on Main Street in the St Ninians area of the city.

Close to amenities like Beechwood Park, the one-bedroom flat features a spacious lounge and kitchen, which is flooded with natural light.

This room has ample space for a dining table as well.

An added bonus is the shared garden to the rear of the flat

Slater Hogg and Howison is marketing the property for offers over £80,000.

4. Randolph Crescent, Bannockburn: £83,000

This terraced home is presented in “move-in condition” with two double bedrooms and an open-plan dining room/lounge spanning the length of the property.

However, the property is being offered as a cash sale only as buyers are unable to get a mortgage.

This is due to the house being of “non-traditional construction” – believed to be ‘Orlit’, a pre-cast reinforced concrete structural frame, or similar.

The home is being marketed by Aberdein Considine for offers over £83,000.

5. Duke Street, Bannockburn: £90,000

This doer-upper on Duke Street in Bannockburn is ideal for those who fancy a project.

Boasting two bedrooms and a well-proportioned living/dining room, this mid-terraced house is said to have great potential.

The Duke Street home is going to auction with Allen & Harris with a guide price of £90,000.

6. Lamberton Avenue, Stirling: £93,500

This one-bedroom quarter villa in the Broomridge area of Stirling is set across two levels.

A spiral staircase sits at the heart of the home, leading to a double bedroom upstairs.

Meanwhile, a small kitchen sits off the living room at the entrance.

The home also boasts loft access, a private garden and off-road parking on the chipped driveway.

The property is on the market for £93,500 with Your Move.

7. Abbey Road, Stirling: £96,000

Described as a “brilliant” investment opportunity, this flat on Abbey Road in Stirling’s Riverside has had £14,000 knocked off the asking price.

Long-term tenants are in the home and wish to remain there.

It currently generates an annual return of £6,600 – which could be increased to £11,400.

The ground-floor flat features a lounge, kitchen, bathroom, bedroom and shared garden grounds.

The Abbey Road home is brought to market by Let Property for offers over £96,000.

8. Maurice Avenue, Stirling: £97,500

Completing the list is this stylish one-bed flat on Maurice Avenue.

The first-floor property has been recently updated and features modern decor throughout.

The flat comprises a living room, a kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room with off-road parking and a small garden outside.

The one-bed flat is for sale for offers over £97,500 with Allen & Harris.

