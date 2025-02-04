Dundee West End home with ‘luxurious’ interior and views of River Tay on sale for £330k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee West End home with ‘luxurious’ interior and views of River Tay on sale for £330k

The Roseangle property is described as 'a rare find that combines elegance, comfort, and practicality'.

By Ben MacDonald
The Dundee West End home is luxurious inside. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The Dundee West End home is luxurious inside. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency

A home in Dundee’s West End that ‘combines elegance, comfort and practicality’ is on sale for offers over £330,000.

Nestled in the Roseangle area, the converted two-storey maisonette is just minutes from the city centre.

It has three bedrooms, and three bathrooms and boasts views of the River Tay.

An aerial view. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency

The 1,561 sq ft property blends original features and modern upgrades to offer what has been described as “urban convenience and serene living”.

Most of the ground floor is occupied by the open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting area.

With plenty of space for relaxing and dining, the room benefits from natural light thanks to large bay windows that allow views of the Tay.

One of the three bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, which is completed with a shower room.

The hallway. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Open-plan living. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The living area. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The living area. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The kitchen. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The second bedroom. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The shower room. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and riverside views.

The third bedroom has been converted into an office/games room, but can easily be restored.

A bathroom completes the upstairs area, complete with a free-standing bath.

Outside, the maisonette includes private parking for one vehicle, an electric car charging point and a detached single garage.

The staircase. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The upper floor. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The main bedroom. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The en-suite bathroom. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
En-suite shower. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The third bedroom. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The bathroom. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Views of the Tay. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
The garden. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Access for vehicles. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency

There is also a communal garden.

The Harmony Homes Estate Agency listing reads: “With high specifications throughout, this home is a rare find that combines elegance, comfort, and practicality.

“Whether you are looking to buy or rent, this stunning maisonette is sure to impress”.

Nearby, a City Quay flat with unspoiled views of the Tay Road Bridge is up for sale.

