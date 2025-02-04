Dundee West End home with ‘luxurious’ interior and views of River Tay on sale for £330k

A home in Dundee’s West End that ‘combines elegance, comfort and practicality’ is on sale for offers over £330,000.

Nestled in the Roseangle area, the converted two-storey maisonette is just minutes from the city centre.

It has three bedrooms, and three bathrooms and boasts views of the River Tay.

The 1,561 sq ft property blends original features and modern upgrades to offer what has been described as “urban convenience and serene living”.

Most of the ground floor is occupied by the open-plan kitchen, dining and sitting area.

With plenty of space for relaxing and dining, the room benefits from natural light thanks to large bay windows that allow views of the Tay.

One of the three bedrooms can be found on the ground floor, which is completed with a shower room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has an ensuite bathroom and riverside views.

The third bedroom has been converted into an office/games room, but can easily be restored.

A bathroom completes the upstairs area, complete with a free-standing bath.

Outside, the maisonette includes private parking for one vehicle, an electric car charging point and a detached single garage.

There is also a communal garden.

The Harmony Homes Estate Agency listing reads: “With high specifications throughout, this home is a rare find that combines elegance, comfort, and practicality.

“Whether you are looking to buy or rent, this stunning maisonette is sure to impress”.

Nearby, a City Quay flat with unspoiled views of the Tay Road Bridge is up for sale.