Dundee interior designer shares 5 bargain hacks – and where to shop in the city

From buying second-hand to upcycling furniture - Antonia Burnett of Saving Graces Interiors tells us how to decorate on a budget.

Antonia has been an interior designer for 15 years. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Do you want to upgrade your home, but you’re not sure where to start?

We spoke to Antonia Burnett, owner of Saving Graces Interiors in Dundee, to help you out.

The experienced interior designer, 52, has been helping people create their dream homes for 15 years.

Here are her top five budget decorating tips and hacks – from buying second-hand to upcycling furniture.

She also tells us her favourite places in Tayside and Fife to buy furniture and decor.

1. Slow interiors – the Gen Z trend we should all jump on

Antonia recently decorated her Dundee home. Image: Antonia Burnett

Interior trends often follow what’s happening in fashion. Gen Z is spearheading the slow fashion movement where a more considered and sustainable approach is being taken when buying clothes.

There has been a huge boom in the sales of second-hand clothing and this ethos is now impacting the way we shop for our homes too.

Buying second-hand or antique furniture not only reduces waste but also affords us the opportunity to find unique pieces which are often better quality and cheaper than we might find online.

The experience of shopping at our local second-hand outlets not only ensures these businesses flourish, but can be a fun day out with family or friends.

Antonia is a fan of buying second-hand furniture. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

It’s definitely more enjoyable than spending hours scrolling through websites where we often have to return items as they are damaged, poor quality or look nothing like the website photos.

Here are my favourite local places to buy second-hand furniture:

2. Don’t just copy what you see on social media

Antonia says people should work with the space they have. Image: Saving Graces Interiors

Pinterest and Instagram can be a great source of interiors inspiration – to a point.

However, transposing these beautiful room designs into our own homes can often be problematic as our own space will be different to the room shown.

For example, size, orientation, ceiling height and so on can greatly alter a design scheme.

How many of us rushed out to get a ‘Rachel’ haircut in the 90’s, only to realise it didn’t suit us (I speak from painful experience)?

We have to work with what we’ve got and accentuate the good and minimise the bad.

By taking a step back and objectively looking at a space, we can then design to flatter (or conceal).

3. Learn to sew

Trimmings are growing in popularity. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

In the world of soft furnishings, trimmings are having a revival.

Embellishing our curtains, blinds and cushions with trimmings helps to add more texture and interest to an interior.

The humble cushion can be elevated by sewing a fringe around the edges, whilst also introducing a more tactile quality.

A clever way to reduce the cost of new curtains or blinds is to opt for an inexpensive plain fabric, then add in braid, tassels or fringing to provide a higher-end look.

Head to Gillies in Broughty Ferry or Perth to pick up some nice trimmings. Dunelm and John Lewis do some lovely ones too.

If you want to learn how to sew, I recommend you sign up to one of the Sew Confident workshops in Dundee.

4. Upcycle your furniture to save money

Painting furniture can be transformative. Image: Saving Graces Interiors

Consider moving your existing furniture around. A tired piece of furniture can be transformed by being moved or used differently.

Consider painting the furniture if it’s in need of a little TLC. Adding new handles can also be transformative.

Great paint can be bought from Bannerman’s Colour Studio in Dundee and Perth. I also love paint from Frenchchic for achieving a chalky vintage finish.

Paint your picture frames. We often overlook our existing artwork but the style and finish of picture frames can really date a room. I love the ones by The Hand Painted Frame Company.

Replace your cushion pads. There’s little more depressing than a flat, crumpled cushion and although small in size, it can have a mighty impact on the overall look of a room. Invest in good quality feather cushion pads, that bounce back into shape. I use The Feather Company, based in Edinburgh.

5. Where to find interior design inspiration

Finding interior design inspiration can be tricky. Image: Saving Graces Interiors

Where to start is often the hardest question.

There is so much choice out there that it can be really overwhelming knowing where to start.

I would advise starting with one item that you really love – it may be a piece of art, a rug, a cushion or even an item of clothing that you have.

Ask yourself what you like about that item – is it the style, the colours, the pattern?

This can be a great starting point for your design.

Failing that, there’s lots of lovely furniture shops in Tayside and Fife you can visit for inspiration.

My favourites include The Living Room and Time and Tide in Broughty Ferry, Sostrene Grene in the Overgate, and Farmore Interiors in St Andrews.

You can also follow me on Instagram for more ideas!

Conversation