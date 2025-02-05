Spectacular rural Fife home with beautiful countryside views for sale

A spectacular rural Fife home with beautiful countryside views is for sale.

Easter Glassie House is in the Lomond Hills, near Ballo Resevoir and Leslie.

The property features an eye-catching glass-fronted exterior.

Fully-glazed doors at the entrance open to a bright and spacious hallway.

The south-facing dining kitchen overlooks the garden and provides impressive views of the surrounding hills and fields.

Bi-fold doors lead to the outdoor space.

Two adaptable living spaces surround the kitchen.

One of these is a living room, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, a log-burning stove and wooden floors.

The second living space is a cosy and peaceful sitting room – which can also be used as a double bedroom.

Meanwhile, the other side of the ground floor features a double bedroom, an en-suite shower room and an additional modern shower room.

The ground floor is also home to a utility room, which provides outside access.

On the first floor is a south-facing double bedroom, which includes lit wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

This floor is also home to a sauna, a free-standing bath and an en-suite bathroom.

There are also two other bright and spacious double bedrooms.

These feature built-in wardrobes and shared access to a large shower room.

A mezzanine office space includes custom-made shelving and desk space that looks onto the living space below.

Along with a large south-facing garden, the property has a paddock and stables set over 7.5 acres.

A 2,580 sq ft garage also has two levels including an office and en-suite shower room on the first floor.

Easter Glassie House is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £790,000.

