Home Lifestyle Property

Spectacular rural Fife home with beautiful countryside views for sale

Easter Glassie House in the Lomond Hills is on the market for offers over £790,000.

By Finn Nixon
Easter Glassie House in Fife. Image: Rettie
Easter Glassie House in Fife. Image: Rettie

A spectacular rural Fife home with beautiful countryside views is for sale.

Easter Glassie House is in the Lomond Hills, near Ballo Resevoir and Leslie.

The property features an eye-catching glass-fronted exterior.

Fully-glazed doors at the entrance open to a bright and spacious hallway.

Easter Glassie House is located near Ballo Resevoir in the Lomond Hills. Rettie
The winding driveway. Image: Rettie
The house is south-facing. Image: Rettie
Easter Glassie House is set within the stunning Lomond Hills. Image: Rettie
Looking southwards. Image: Rettie

The south-facing dining kitchen overlooks the garden and provides impressive views of the surrounding hills and fields.

Bi-fold doors lead to the outdoor space.

Two adaptable living spaces surround the kitchen.

One of these is a living room, which features floor-to-ceiling windows, a log-burning stove and wooden floors.

The dining kitchen. Image: Rettie
The dining kitchen enjoys south-facing views. Image: Rettie
The spacious kitchen island. Image: Rettie
One of the living spaces on the ground floor. Image: Rettie
There is a log-burning stove. Image: Rettie
Another cosy living space. Image: Rettie
The mezzanine office space. Image: Rettie

The second living space is a cosy and peaceful sitting room – which can also be used as a double bedroom.

Meanwhile, the other side of the ground floor features a double bedroom, an en-suite shower room and an additional modern shower room.

The ground floor is also home to a utility room, which provides outside access.

On the first floor is a south-facing double bedroom, which includes lit wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

One of the double bedrooms. Image: Rettie
There are three double bedrooms on the first floor. Image: Rettie
Some of the built-in wardrobes. Image: Rettie
One of the shower rooms. Image: Rettie
Easter Glassie is home to two shower rooms. Image: Rettie
The en-suite bathroom on the first floor. Image: Rettie
The sauna. Image: Rettie
The house features modern shower rooms. Image: Rettie

This floor is also home to a sauna, a free-standing bath and an en-suite bathroom.

There are also two other bright and spacious double bedrooms.

These feature built-in wardrobes and shared access to a large shower room.

A mezzanine office space includes custom-made shelving and desk space that looks onto the living space below.

The 2,580 sq ft garage. Image: Rettie
The ground floor of the garage. Image: Rettie
The garage and paddock. Image: Rettie
The house comes with stables. Image: Rettie

Along with a large south-facing garden, the property has a paddock and stables set over 7.5 acres.

A 2,580 sq ft garage also has two levels including an office and en-suite shower room on the first floor.

Easter Glassie House is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £790,000.

In Broughty Ferry, a luxurious six-bedroom country house has hit the market for £1.795 million.

Conversation