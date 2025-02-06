Property Dundee flat with views of Waterfront and Caird Hall for sale The property overlooks Slessor Gardens. By James Simpson February 6 2025, 11:22am February 6 2025, 11:22am Share Dundee flat with views of Waterfront and Caird Hall for sale Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/lifestyle/property/5177804/dundee-flat-waterfront-caird-hall-views-for-sale/ Copy Link 0 comment The Whitehall Crescent flat is on the market. Image: Verdala A Dundee flat with views of the city’s Waterfront and the Caird Hall is up for sale. The two-bedroom property on Whitehall Crescent overlooks Slessor Gardens and is close to bars and restaurants. The flat features a modern open-plan kitchen and living area, two double bedrooms and a “well-appointed” bathroom. The property has views across Slessor Gardens and beyond. Image: Verdala The flat also overlooks the Caird Hall. The Whitehall Crescent home is just yards away from bars and restaurants. Image: Verdala Both bedrooms feature large window frames looking over Slessor Gardens and beyond. The rooms can comfortably accommodate free-standing furniture and have gas central heating. The home could be ideal for a variety of buyers – including investors looking for a rental property. The hallway. Image: Verdala The bathroom. Image: Verdala A bedroom overlooking the Waterfront. Image Verdala The rooms all benefit from great views. Image: Verdala The flat – yards from the new Pret A Manger – is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £139,000. Further along the river, a property with unspoiled views of the Tay Road Bride is also up for sale. Meanwhile, a luxurious six-bed country house near Broughty Ferry hits the market for £1.795 million.
