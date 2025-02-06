Dundee flat with views of Waterfront and Caird Hall for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Property

Dundee flat with views of Waterfront and Caird Hall for sale

The property overlooks Slessor Gardens.

By James Simpson
The Whitehall Crescent flat is on the market. Image: Verdala
The Whitehall Crescent flat is on the market. Image: Verdala

A Dundee flat with views of the city’s Waterfront and the Caird Hall is up for sale.

The two-bedroom property on Whitehall Crescent overlooks Slessor Gardens and is close to bars and restaurants.

The flat features a modern open-plan kitchen and living area, two double bedrooms and a “well-appointed” bathroom.

The property has views across Slessor Gardens and beyond. Image: Verdala
The flat also overlooks the Caird Hall.
The Whitehall Crescent home is just yards away from bars and restaurants. Image: Verdala

Both bedrooms feature large window frames looking over Slessor Gardens and beyond.

The rooms can comfortably accommodate free-standing furniture and have gas central heating.

The home could be ideal for a variety of buyers – including investors looking for a rental property.

The hallway. Image: Verdala
The bathroom. Image: Verdala
A bedroom overlooking the Waterfront. Image Verdala
The rooms all benefit from great views. Image: Verdala

The flat – yards from the new Pret A Manger – is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £139,000.

Further along the river, a property with unspoiled views of the Tay Road Bride is also up for sale.

Meanwhile, a luxurious six-bed country house near Broughty Ferry hits the market for £1.795 million.

More from Property

Tanglewood is a new home on Elie House Estate. Image: Rettie.
Stunning new home near Elie is solid stone and 'built to last hundreds of…
Easter Glassie House in Fife. Image: Rettie
Spectacular rural Fife home with beautiful countryside views for sale
The Dundee West End home is luxurious inside. Image: Harmony Homes Estate Agency
Dundee West End home with 'luxurious' interior and views of River Tay on sale…
Woodville, in Parklands of Murroes in Angus, has hit the market. Image: Rettie St Andrews
Luxurious 6-bed country house near Broughty Ferry hits the market for £1.795m
We list the cheapest homes for sale in Stirling, including this St Ninians flat
8 homes in Stirling you can buy for less than £100k
The flat overlooks the Tay Road Bridge. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Dundee flat with unspoiled views of Tay Road Bridge for sale
2
Martell Maxwell outside the Dundee home on Homes Under the Hammer
Martel Maxwell films Homes Under the Hammer in Dundee for first time
The former Royal Bank of Scotland branch
Chance to buy former Dundee bank for just £65k
Callander Lodge
B-listed Callander Lodge and separate gardener's house for sale
(From left to right) Black Bull board directors Janice Mannion, Sandy Phillips, Sue Allen and Colin Garvie. Image: Eve Conroy/ DC Thomson
How rural Stirlingshire pub was lovingly refurbished under community ownership

Conversation