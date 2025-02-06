Dundee flat with views of Waterfront and Caird Hall for sale

A Dundee flat with views of the city’s Waterfront and the Caird Hall is up for sale.

The two-bedroom property on Whitehall Crescent overlooks Slessor Gardens and is close to bars and restaurants.

The flat features a modern open-plan kitchen and living area, two double bedrooms and a “well-appointed” bathroom.

Both bedrooms feature large window frames looking over Slessor Gardens and beyond.

The rooms can comfortably accommodate free-standing furniture and have gas central heating.

The home could be ideal for a variety of buyers – including investors looking for a rental property.

The flat – yards from the new Pret A Manger – is being marketed by Verdala for offers over £139,000.

