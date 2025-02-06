First look inside St Andrews home with ‘best view in golf’ for sale at eye-watering price

An incredible St Andrews home said to have “the best view in golf” has hit the market for an eye-watering price.

Construction work on Swilcan Townhouse, overlooking the famous bridge at the Home of Golf, will begin in May.

The luxury property is one of four being built in the development known as Fairways – with views over the first and 18th holes at the Old Course.

Although the property is yet to be built, it has gone up for sale for £7.25 million.

A spokesperson for Knight Frank, which is leading the sale, said: “With an uninterrupted view of the Swilcan Bridge, 17th green and views stretching across the Old Course and St Andrews West Sands, this unique development will likely be the last of its kind to grace such a prominent position.

“The Swilcan Townhouse is an exquisite three-storey townhouse, seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with the historic charm of its surroundings.

First look at Swilcan Townhouse

“Designed to the highest standards, it features spacious, light-filled interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows and carefully curated materials.”

The top floor of the property is described as a “true highlight” including a “vast terrace” offering panoramic views.

It is expected the home will be completed in September 2026 – in time for the 2027 Open taking place at St Andrews.

The spokesperson added: “An early purchaser will have the unique opportunity to customise interiors to their exact preferences, creating their perfect home in this unparalleled location.”

Down the coast, a unique 17th-century house on the waterfront at Elie has gone on sale for £1.4m.