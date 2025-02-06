First look inside St Andrews home with ‘best view in golf’ for sale at eye-watering price

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First look inside St Andrews home with ‘best view in golf’ for sale at eye-watering price

The luxury townhouse will be completed in time for the 2027 Open at the Home of Golf.

By Ben MacDonald
Swilcan Townhouse in St Andrews will offer incredible views of the Old Course. Image: Knight Frank
Swilcan Townhouse in St Andrews will offer incredible views of the Old Course. Image: Knight Frank

An incredible St Andrews home said to have “the best view in golf” has hit the market for an eye-watering price.

Construction work on Swilcan Townhouse, overlooking the famous bridge at the Home of Golf, will begin in May.

The luxury property is one of four being built in the development known as Fairways – with views over the first and 18th holes at the Old Course.

Although the property is yet to be built, it has gone up for sale for £7.25 million.

Swilcan Townhouse will be one of four built. Knight Frank
Fairways sits next to the Old Course. Image: Knight Frank
The townhouses will overlook the famous links. Image: Knight Frank

A spokesperson for Knight Frank, which is leading the sale, said: “With an uninterrupted view of the Swilcan Bridge, 17th green and views stretching across the Old Course and St Andrews West Sands, this unique development will likely be the last of its kind to grace such a prominent position.

“The Swilcan Townhouse is an exquisite three-storey townhouse, seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with the historic charm of its surroundings.

First look at Swilcan Townhouse

“Designed to the highest standards, it features spacious, light-filled interiors with floor-to-ceiling windows and carefully curated materials.”

The top floor of the property is described as a “true highlight” including a “vast terrace” offering panoramic views.

How the new townhouses will look. Image: Knight Frank
Many areas of the home will offer incredible Old Course views. Image: Knight Frank
An artist’s impression of how the inside of the luxury townhouse could look. Image: Knight Frank
The townhouse will be set over three floors. Image: Knight Frank
Swilcan Townhouse will be full of luxury. Image: Knight Frank
How one of the bedrooms will look. Image: Knight Frank

It is expected the home will be completed in September 2026 – in time for the 2027 Open taking place at St Andrews.

The spokesperson added: “An early purchaser will have the unique opportunity to customise interiors to their exact preferences, creating their perfect home in this unparalleled location.”

Down the coast, a unique 17th-century house on the waterfront at Elie has gone on sale for £1.4m.

