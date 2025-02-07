Refurbished 1920s St Andrews home in stunning setting next to golf course for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Refurbished 1920s St Andrews home in stunning setting next to golf course for sale

The former worker's cottage is a short chip away from The Duke's Course.

By Neil Henderson
Aerial view of Mid Brae.
Mid Brae is next to The Duke's Course in St Andrews. Image: Savills

A refurbished 1920s St Andrews home in a beautiful setting next to one of the town’s famous golf courses has hit the market.

Originally one of three workers’ cottages built in 1926, Mid Brae has been remodelled into a four-bedroom family home just a short chip away from The Duke’s Course.

The black-and-white property – in the hamlet-style area of Craigtoun Hill, above St Andrews – boasts a stunning bay window and a slate roof.

A stunning family home.
The black-and-white home originates from the 1920s. Image: Savills
Living room with its bay window.
The living room with bay window. Image: Savills
The stunning living rom at the centre of the home.
The living room and kitchen are open-plan. Image: Savills
Another view of the kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Savills
Family dining area with french windows leading out to a patio.
Dining space with doors out to the patio. Image: Savills

A gravelled path leads to the front door.

At the centre of the house is a large open-plan living room/kitchen.

There is space for dining with French doors leading out to a patio and the back garden.

The ground floor also has a bedroom and a shower room, while there is a separate WC, utility room and vestibule – offering plenty of storage.

A further three bedrooms are upstairs – all of them en-suite – and there is also a mezzanine.

One of the four en-suite bedrooms.
One of the four en-suite bedrooms. Image: Savills
En-suite wet room.
A shower room. Image: Savills
Modern and spacious bedrooms.
The bedrooms have modern decor. Image: Savills.
The large patio is ideal for alfresco dining.
The patio is ideal for alfresco dining. Image: Savills
The rear of Mid Brae.
The rear of Mid Brae. Image: Savills
An aerial view captures Mid Brae's stunning location close to St Andrews.
The house boasts stunning views. Image: Savills

Mid Brae also has a paved terrace area with off-road parking for up to four cars.

The property offers stunning views of St Andrews and The Duke’s Course – which is in the process of being taken over by St Andrews Links Trust.

Savills is marketing Mid Brae for offers over £750,000.

It comes after Swilcan Townhouse – a new property being built overlooking the 18th hole at the Old Course and boasting “the best view in golf” – has just hit the market for nearly 10 times the price of Mid Brae.

