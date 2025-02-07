Refurbished 1920s St Andrews home in stunning setting next to golf course for sale

A refurbished 1920s St Andrews home in a beautiful setting next to one of the town’s famous golf courses has hit the market.

Originally one of three workers’ cottages built in 1926, Mid Brae has been remodelled into a four-bedroom family home just a short chip away from The Duke’s Course.

The black-and-white property – in the hamlet-style area of Craigtoun Hill, above St Andrews – boasts a stunning bay window and a slate roof.

A gravelled path leads to the front door.

At the centre of the house is a large open-plan living room/kitchen.

There is space for dining with French doors leading out to a patio and the back garden.

The ground floor also has a bedroom and a shower room, while there is a separate WC, utility room and vestibule – offering plenty of storage.

A further three bedrooms are upstairs – all of them en-suite – and there is also a mezzanine.

Mid Brae also has a paved terrace area with off-road parking for up to four cars.

The property offers stunning views of St Andrews and The Duke’s Course – which is in the process of being taken over by St Andrews Links Trust.

Savills is marketing Mid Brae for offers over £750,000.

It comes after Swilcan Townhouse – a new property being built overlooking the 18th hole at the Old Course and boasting “the best view in golf” – has just hit the market for nearly 10 times the price of Mid Brae.