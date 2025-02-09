Perthshire home with pool house and mountain views hits market for 7-figure sum

A Perthshire home with a pool house and mountain views has hit the market for a seven-figure sum.

Westfield is nestled in the countryside about halfway between Auchterarder and Crieff.

The property sits on 1.2 acres of land and enjoys panoramic views of Perthshire and the mountains in the distance.

It comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms.

On the ground floor is a vestibule, reception hall, drawing room, dining room, sunroom, and an open-plan kitchen.

The annexe offers the potential for self-contained accommodation, with two bedrooms, an en-suite, a pantry, and a utility room.

The second floor has a lounge, shower room, and three large bedrooms.

Oak hardwood floors and large windows are featured throughout the home.

A key selling point of the home is the large garden which wraps around the property.

A summerhouse and pool house sit at opposite ends of the garden.

Westfield comes with a gated driveway, which leads to a triple detached garage.

This building is equipped with a shower room and an office or gym space.

Westfield is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £1.28 million.

