Perthshire home with pool house and mountain views hits market for 7-figure sum

Westfield is nestled in the countryside about halfway between Auchterarder and Crieff.

By Lucy Scarlett
Westfield House.
Westfield has five bedrooms. Image: Halliday Homes

A Perthshire home with a pool house and mountain views has hit the market for a seven-figure sum.

Westfield is nestled in the countryside about halfway between Auchterarder and Crieff.

The property sits on 1.2 acres of land and enjoys panoramic views of Perthshire and the mountains in the distance.

It comes with five bedrooms, six bathrooms and four reception rooms.

On the ground floor is a vestibule, reception hall, drawing room, dining room, sunroom, and an open-plan kitchen.

Living room.
The living room. Image: Halliday Homes
Sun room.
The sunroom. Image: Halliday Homes
Kitchen.
The open-plan kitchen. Image: Halliday Homes
Dining room.
The dining room. Image: Halliday Homes

The annexe offers the potential for self-contained accommodation, with two bedrooms, an en-suite, a pantry, and a utility room.

The second floor has a lounge, shower room, and three large bedrooms.

Oak hardwood floors and large windows are featured throughout the home.

Bathroom.
One of the six bathrooms. Image: Halliday Homes
Living room.
Beautiful views from inside the house. Image: Halliday Homes

A key selling point of the home is the large garden which wraps around the property.

A summerhouse and pool house sit at opposite ends of the garden.

Westfield comes with a gated driveway, which leads to a triple detached garage.

This building is equipped with a shower room and an office or gym space.

Summerhouse.
The summerhouse. Image: Halliday Homes
Summerhouse.
Inside the summerhouse. Image: Halliday Homes
Pool house.
The pool house. Image: Halliday Homes
Pool house.
Inside the pool house. Image: Halliday Homes
Driveway and garage.
The driveway and garage. Image: Halliday Homes
Garden.
The large garden. Image: Halliday Homes
Graden.
A patio leads to the garden. Image: Halliday Homes
The house.
The home sits in the countryside. Image: Halliday Homes

Westfield is being marketed by Halliday Homes for offers over £1.28 million.

In the Lomond Hills in Fife, a spectacular rural home that also boasts beautiful countryside views is for sale.

Meanwhile, a stunning new home near Elie – “built to last a hundred years” – is The Courier’s home of the week.

Conversation