Home in stunning setting overlooking Anstruther beach for sale

A home in a stunning setting overlooking Anstruther beach is for sale.

The A-listed Georgian property sits at the end of the Esplanade, looking directly over the water.

The house – which comes with a holiday flat – is packed with history and period charm.

The main living areas are on the first floor including the living and dining room.

This room has a solid oak floor and includes triple-aspect windows to make the most of the views, along with access to a balcony.

The room also features an 18th-century timber and gesso fireplace designed by Robert Adam.

Two bedrooms are on this floor, with the main bedroom coming with built-in storage, an en-suite shower room and underfloor heating.

Occupying most of the ground floor is the holiday flat that can be used independently or as part of the main home.

It features an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, a bedroom and a shower room.

There is also a separate sitting room and shower room on this level, and a utility room.

The main selling point of the house is its proximity to the beach, with a ladder providing direct access directly outside the house.

The home also comes with a rear garden featuring lawns, mature flowers and shrubs, a summerhouse and a pond.

Private parking is also provided by a driveway and detached garage.

The property is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £700,000.

