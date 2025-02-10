Home in stunning setting overlooking Anstruther beach for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home in stunning setting overlooking Anstruther beach for sale

The A-listed Georgian property comes with a holiday flat.

By Ben MacDonald
Anstruther beach house for sale
The Anstruther home enjoys a stunning setting. Image: Thorntons

A home in a stunning setting overlooking Anstruther beach is for sale.

The A-listed Georgian property sits at the end of the Esplanade, looking directly over the water.

The house – which comes with a holiday flat – is packed with history and period charm.

The home sits right on the beach. Image: Thorntons

The main living areas are on the first floor including the living and dining room.

This room has a solid oak floor and includes triple-aspect windows to make the most of the views, along with access to a balcony.

The room also features an 18th-century timber and gesso fireplace designed by Robert Adam.

The hallway. Image: Thorntons
The living and dining room. Image: Thorntons
Space for dining. Image: Thorntons
The kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The fireplace. Image: Thorntons
Original features. Image: Thorntons
The main bedroom. Image: Thorntons
The main bedroom enjoys beautiful views. Image: Thorntons
The en-suite shower room. Image: Thorntons
The second bedroom. Image: Thorntons

Two bedrooms are on this floor, with the main bedroom coming with built-in storage, an en-suite shower room and underfloor heating.

Occupying most of the ground floor is the holiday flat that can be used independently or as part of the main home.

It features an open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, a bedroom and a shower room.

There is also a separate sitting room and shower room on this level, and a utility room.

The separate downstairs sitting room. Image: Thorntons
The holiday flat. Image: Thorntons
Another bedroom. Image: Thorntons

The main selling point of the house is its proximity to the beach, with a ladder providing direct access directly outside the house.

The home also comes with a rear garden featuring lawns, mature flowers and shrubs, a summerhouse and a pond.

Private parking is also provided by a driveway and detached garage.

A bird’s eye view of the garden. Image: Thorntons
The driveway. Image: Thorntons
The back garden. Image: Thorntons
The balcony. Image: Thorntons
Access to the beach. Image: Thorntons
The house overlooks Anstruther. Image: Thorntons

The property is being marketed by Thorntons for offers over £700,000.

Nearby, a stunning Elie house “built to last hundreds of years” is The Courier’s home of the week.

And a refurbished 1920s St Andrews home next to one of the town’s famous golf courses has hit the market.

